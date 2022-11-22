ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Disputed District 5 Tulsa City Council race returns to court Tuesday

By Shane Cutchall
 2 days ago
TULSA, Okla. — The candidates in the disputed District 5 City Council Race will be back in court Tuesday.

The race has been a source of controversy after 35 people were allegedly denied City Council ballots in Precincts 77 and 377 on Election Day.

Unofficial results had challenger Grant Miller up 27 votes over incumbent City Councilor Mykey Arthrell.

A recount narrowed Miller’s lead over Arthrell to just 24 votes.

Today, District Judge Doug Drummond will determine whether voting irregularities in the race are enough to warrant a special election.

The District Attorney’s Office is investigating whether poll workers violated any election laws when they did not hand out proper ballots to voters.

