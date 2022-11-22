Read full article on original website
Cristiano Ronaldo next club: The favourites to sign him after exit from Manchester United
Cristiano Ronaldo is leaving Manchester United with immediate effect, the club have confirmed.The club issued a statement on Tuesday evening announcing they had reached a mutual agreement with the player to terminate his contract.The move comes a week after Ronaldo unsettled the club in an outspoken TV interview with Piers Morgan.The club statement read: “Cristiano Ronaldo is to leave Manchester United by mutual agreement, with immediate effect. The club thanks him for his immense contribution across two spells at Old Trafford, scoring 145 goals in 346 appearances, and wishes him and his family well for the future.“Everyone at Manchester...
BBC
David Johnson: Former Liverpool & Everton striker dies aged 71
Former England striker David Johnson, the first man to score for both Liverpool and Everton in the Merseyside derby, has died aged 71. Johnson, who scored six goals in eight appearances for England, had been suffering from throat cancer. He had two spells at Everton in between playing for Ipswich...
BBC
World Cup 2022: How Premier League clubs are spending their break
The Premier League has come to a halt in order to give way for the first winter World Cup in Qatar. The top level of English domestic football will resume on 26 December - but until then, clubs are having to adapt in this most unusual of seasons. We contacted...
Report: Manchester United TERMINATE The Contract Of Chelsea Target Cristiano Ronaldo
Manchester United have terminated the contract of Cristiano Ronaldo by mutual consent.
Lionel Messi speaks out after Argentina lose to Saudi Arabia
Lionel Messi has reacted to Argentina's shock 2-1 defeat to Saudi Arabia.
BBC
Cristiano Ronaldo to leave Manchester United with immediate effect
Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo is to leave Manchester United with immediate effect. The decision follows a controversial interview in which the 37-year-old criticised the club and said he had "no respect" for manager Erik ten Hag. Both parties stated that Ronaldo's exit was "mutually agreed". "The club thanks him for...
Yardbarker
Manchester United star set to be dropped for World Cup game with Liverpool man tipped to start
Manchester United defender Raphael Varane is set to be on the bench for France for their opening World Cup fixture. France begin their World Cup campaign against Australia on Tuesday night as they look to get off to a positive start in order to retain their title. France’s squad has...
Saudi Arabia sports minister keen on Man Utd & Liverpool investment
Saudi Arabia's sports minister has expressed a desire to invest in both Man Utd & Liverpool.
World Cup 2022 LIVE: Portugal vs Ghana commentary stream as Ronaldo, Felix and Leao score in dramatic win
Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo shrugged off his bitter split with Manchester United to claim yet another record as he became the first player to score in five World Cups with a penalty to help steer his side to a nervy 3-2 win over Ghana.The first half of the Group H clash was forgettable apart from a couple of Ronaldo chances, but it burst into life after the interval as Portugal belatedly began their campaign. Ronaldo, a free agent after his second stint at Old Trafford ended abruptly on Tuesday, thumped home a dubiously-awarded penalty in the 65th minute after...
Twitter reacts as Cristiano Ronaldo mutually terminates Man Utd contract
Twitter reacts as Cristiano Ronaldo is released by Man Utd.
kalkinemedia.com
UPDATE 2-Soccer-Ronaldo to leave Manchester United after criticism of club
Nov 22 (Reuters) - Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo will leave with immediate effect, the Premier League team said on Tuesday, marking a bitter end to the Portugal captain's second spell at Old Trafford after he said he felt betrayed by the club. An explosive interview with TalkTV this month...
Emma Hayes believes current Chelsea side are on 'another level' following Real Madrid win
Emma Hayes was impressed with her Chelsea side's maturity after they beat Real Madrid 2-0 in the Champions League on Wednesday evening.
'Football is everything': How Portugal and Manchester City star Rúben Dias forged his winning mentality
Before anyone else has arrived, Ruben Dias is at Manchester City's training ground, ready to begin his day.
hypebeast.com
The Glazer Family Is Now Open to Selling Manchester United F.C.
Manchester United’s owners, the Glazer family, have said in a recent statement that they are considering selling the club as they “explore strategic alternatives.”. The Americans bought the club in 2005 for £780m (approx. $1.34bn) and this new move towards possibly selling the club has followed years of protests from fans against the ownership.
Roy Keane blames Erik ten Hag for Cristiano Ronaldo exit
Erik ten Hag's management is to blame for Cristiano Ronaldo's exit in Roy Keane's eyes.
Yardbarker
Ruben Dias urges Portugal to ignore Cristiano Ronaldo media circus
Cristiano Ronaldo’s explosive interview with Piers Morgan has been a key talking point for the past week, even though the World Cup has started in Qatar. Portugal are trying to focus on their own campaign which starts this week, but everywhere they go, there’s a media circus surrounding Ronaldo’s comments about Manchester United.
Yardbarker
Fabrizio Romano claims Manchester United plan to offer Marcus Rashford a new contract
Manchester United are in the process of planning a new contract offer for Marcus Rashford, even though they already have the option to extend his current deal by a further year. The England international came off the bench in yesterday’s 6-2 win against Iran at the World Cup, scoring with...
Yardbarker
Double Swoop Battle For Jude Bellingham And Declan Rice Between Liverpool And Real Madrid Plus Two Others
Jude Bellingham has be reportedly put as number one priority for the Reds, but they face plenty of competition from Real Madrid, Manchester City, and Manchester United to name a few. Declan Rice has also been linked with a move to Anfield. The West Ham midfielder spoke of his dream...
Gareth Southgate provides huge Harry Kane injury update
Gareth Southgate confirms Harry Kane's injury status ahead of England versus the United States.
BBC
Wednesday's gossip: Ronaldo, Danilo, Thuram, Guardiola, Tchouameni, Depay
Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo, 37, is torn between moving to Newcastle United or Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr after leaving Manchester United by mutual consent. (Marca - in Spanish) Manchester United have saved about £15.5m in wages after coming to a mutual agreement with Ronaldo to end his contract before it...
