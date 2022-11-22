ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo next club: The favourites to sign him after exit from Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo is leaving Manchester United with immediate effect, the club have confirmed.The club issued a statement on Tuesday evening announcing they had reached a mutual agreement with the player to terminate his contract.The move comes a week after Ronaldo unsettled the club in an outspoken TV interview with Piers Morgan.The club statement read: “Cristiano Ronaldo is to leave Manchester United by mutual agreement, with immediate effect. The club thanks him for his immense contribution across two spells at Old Trafford, scoring 145 goals in 346 appearances, and wishes him and his family well for the future.“Everyone at Manchester...
BBC

David Johnson: Former Liverpool & Everton striker dies aged 71

Former England striker David Johnson, the first man to score for both Liverpool and Everton in the Merseyside derby, has died aged 71. Johnson, who scored six goals in eight appearances for England, had been suffering from throat cancer. He had two spells at Everton in between playing for Ipswich...
BBC

World Cup 2022: How Premier League clubs are spending their break

The Premier League has come to a halt in order to give way for the first winter World Cup in Qatar. The top level of English domestic football will resume on 26 December - but until then, clubs are having to adapt in this most unusual of seasons. We contacted...
BBC

Cristiano Ronaldo to leave Manchester United with immediate effect

Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo is to leave Manchester United with immediate effect. The decision follows a controversial interview in which the 37-year-old criticised the club and said he had "no respect" for manager Erik ten Hag. Both parties stated that Ronaldo's exit was "mutually agreed". "The club thanks him for...
The Independent

World Cup 2022 LIVE: Portugal vs Ghana commentary stream as Ronaldo, Felix and Leao score in dramatic win

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo shrugged off his bitter split with Manchester United to claim yet another record as he became the first player to score in five World Cups with a penalty to help steer his side to a nervy 3-2 win over Ghana.The first half of the Group H clash was forgettable apart from a couple of Ronaldo chances, but it burst into life after the interval as Portugal belatedly began their campaign. Ronaldo, a free agent after his second stint at Old Trafford ended abruptly on Tuesday, thumped home a dubiously-awarded penalty in the 65th minute after...
kalkinemedia.com

UPDATE 2-Soccer-Ronaldo to leave Manchester United after criticism of club

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo will leave with immediate effect, the Premier League team said on Tuesday, marking a bitter end to the Portugal captain's second spell at Old Trafford after he said he felt betrayed by the club. An explosive interview with TalkTV this month...
hypebeast.com

The Glazer Family Is Now Open to Selling Manchester United F.C.

Manchester United’s owners, the Glazer family, have said in a recent statement that they are considering selling the club as they “explore strategic alternatives.”. The Americans bought the club in 2005 for £780m (approx. $1.34bn) and this new move towards possibly selling the club has followed years of protests from fans against the ownership.
Yardbarker

Ruben Dias urges Portugal to ignore Cristiano Ronaldo media circus

Cristiano Ronaldo’s explosive interview with Piers Morgan has been a key talking point for the past week, even though the World Cup has started in Qatar. Portugal are trying to focus on their own campaign which starts this week, but everywhere they go, there’s a media circus surrounding Ronaldo’s comments about Manchester United.
BBC

Wednesday's gossip: Ronaldo, Danilo, Thuram, Guardiola, Tchouameni, Depay

Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo, 37, is torn between moving to Newcastle United or Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr after leaving Manchester United by mutual consent. (Marca - in Spanish) Manchester United have saved about £15.5m in wages after coming to a mutual agreement with Ronaldo to end his contract before it...
