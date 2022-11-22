ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
90min

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Wife Of Argentina Star Lionel Messi

Earlier Tuesday morning, Argentina suffered arguably the biggest upset loss in World Cup history. After taking a 1-0 lead thanks to a goal from Lionel Messi, Argentina watched as Saudi Arabia scored two second-half goals en route to a 2-1 win. Messi and company will have plenty of fans backing them as they attempt to right their World Cup.
NBC Sports

Argentina vs Saudi Arabia, live! Score, updates, how to watch

Lionel Messi begins his final World Cup with high hopes for Argentina and a tricky test from Saudi Arabia in Lusail on Tuesday. Messi’s nation is one of the favorites to go far in Qatar and the one-time finalist would love to add a World Cup to his glittering resume.
The Independent

Argentina vs Saudi Arabia live stream: Where to watch World Cup fixture online and on TV

Argentina and Lionel Messi begin their quest to win the World Cup against Saudi Arabia in Group C.It’s been 36 years since Argentina last won the World Cup while the prize is the one that has evaded Messi throughout his career.Now playing in his final World Cup at the age of 35, Messi appears to be back to his best following a difficult first season at PSG, while Argentina seem to be in good shape too.Lionel Scaloni’s side are among the favourites following their victory in the Copa America last summer, which ended Messi’s long wait for a first international...
The Independent

World Cup 2022 LIVE Brazil vs Serbia result and reaction after Richarlison wondergoal

Brazil defeated Serbia 2-0 in their Group G World Cup opener at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar on Thursday.The five-time champions are the favourites to triumph in Qatar, with Tite’s squad possessing an enviable amount of talent in the final third, including Raphinha, Vinicius Jr, Richarlison, Gabriel Jesus, Antony and, of course, star man and talisman Neymar.And that talent was on display in this 2-0 victory, with Richarlison shining in particular as he scored both of Brazil’s goals – first a rebound from a Vinicius Jr shot, then a stunning scissor kick that may go down as one of...
The Independent

Argentina vs Saudi Arabia prediction: How will World Cup fixture play out today?

Argentina play Saudi Arabia in the opening match of Group C at the Qatar World Cup.With Poland football and Croatia football also in the group, Argentina will hope to make a winning start as they begin their campaign.Lionel Messi is facing his last chance to win a World Cup at the age of 35 and his team comes into the tournament as one of the favourites after Argentina won the Copa America last summer.Following on from a car crash of a campaign in 2018, Argentina have far better balance and cohesion now under Lionel Scaloni than in perhaps any...
NBC News

World Cup stunner: Saudi Arabia beats Messi’s Argentina 2-1

LUSAIL, Qatar — Saudi Arabia scored one of the biggest World Cup upsets ever by beating Lionel Messi’s Argentina 2-1 on Tuesday. Messi’s quest to win the one major title to elude him got off to a shocking start and brought back memories of Cameroon’s 1-0 win over an Argentina team led by Diego Maradona in the opening game of the 1990 World Cup.
CBS Sports

Brazil vs. Serbia live score: FIFA World Cup 2022 updates as Neymar and company begin participation in Qatar

Neymar and the Seleção Brasileira goalless at the break in their World Cup opener. Day 5 is the big one as far as Brazil fans and those fancying the South Americans for the FIFA 2022 World Cup title are concerned. It is the entrance of Paris Saint-Germain superstar Neymar and his Brazilian teammates into the tournament with their Group G opener against Serbia and it is 0-0 at half time.
90min

90min

1K+
Followers
12K+
Post
99K+
Views
ABOUT

90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.

 https://www.90min.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy