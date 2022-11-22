Argentina play Saudi Arabia in the opening match of Group C at the Qatar World Cup.With Poland football and Croatia football also in the group, Argentina will hope to make a winning start as they begin their campaign.Lionel Messi is facing his last chance to win a World Cup at the age of 35 and his team comes into the tournament as one of the favourites after Argentina won the Copa America last summer.Following on from a car crash of a campaign in 2018, Argentina have far better balance and cohesion now under Lionel Scaloni than in perhaps any...

