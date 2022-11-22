Read full article on original website
Lionel Messi speaks out after Argentina lose to Saudi Arabia
Lionel Messi has reacted to Argentina's shock 2-1 defeat to Saudi Arabia.
Why was Argentina's goals disallowed?
Argentina had three goals ruled out in their 2-1 defeat to Saudi Arabia.
Photos: Meet The Wife Of Argentina Star Lionel Messi
Earlier Tuesday morning, Argentina suffered arguably the biggest upset loss in World Cup history. After taking a 1-0 lead thanks to a goal from Lionel Messi, Argentina watched as Saudi Arabia scored two second-half goals en route to a 2-1 win. Messi and company will have plenty of fans backing them as they attempt to right their World Cup.
Argentina Have Three Goals Disallowed In 13 Minutes Against Saudi Arabia
They say that 13 is unlucky for some and it seemingly was for Argentina in the first half of their World Cup Group C opener against Saudi Arabia.
Saudi Arabia End Argentina's 36-Game Unbeaten Run With Huge World Cup Shock In Qatar
Saudi Arabia caused one of the biggest shocks in FIFA World Cup history by coming from behind to beat Argentina in their Group C opener.
Watch highlights from Saudi Arabia’s upset victory over Argentina in the World Cup
Some are calling it the most shocking upset in World Cup history.
NBC Sports
Argentina vs Saudi Arabia, live! Score, updates, how to watch
Lionel Messi begins his final World Cup with high hopes for Argentina and a tricky test from Saudi Arabia in Lusail on Tuesday. Messi’s nation is one of the favorites to go far in Qatar and the one-time finalist would love to add a World Cup to his glittering resume.
Argentina vs Saudi Arabia live stream: Where to watch World Cup fixture online and on TV
Argentina and Lionel Messi begin their quest to win the World Cup against Saudi Arabia in Group C.It’s been 36 years since Argentina last won the World Cup while the prize is the one that has evaded Messi throughout his career.Now playing in his final World Cup at the age of 35, Messi appears to be back to his best following a difficult first season at PSG, while Argentina seem to be in good shape too.Lionel Scaloni’s side are among the favourites following their victory in the Copa America last summer, which ended Messi’s long wait for a first international...
Yardbarker
Maradona’s son lays into Messi following Argentina’s shock defeat vs Saudi Arabia
Lionel Messi cannot be compared to the late Diego Maradona. That is the view of Maradona’s son, Junior, who has weighed in on the ongoing debate over which Argentine legend is better. Messi, 35, was unable to rescue his country after they suffered a remarkable 2-1 opening World Cup...
NBC Sports
World Cup 2022 Group H: Portugal, Ghana, Uruguay, South Korea schedule, fixtures, rankings
Expect fireworks when a star-studded World Cup 2022 Group H puts Cristiano Ronaldo, Luis Suarez, Heung-min Son, and Thomas Partey in the same group this November. All World Cup groups have megastars but Portugal and Uruguay will be considered contenders if not favorites to reach the semifinals in Qatar. Premier...
SB Nation
2022 World Cup, Day 3: Argentina vs. Saudi Arabia; Mexico vs. Poland; Denmark vs. Tunisia; France vs. Australia
After the excitement of yesterday, we get a full slate of games for the first time in this condensed World Cup, with no fewer than four (4!) matches for your viewing pleasure stretching across almost 12 hours. Here’s how to waste while away half your day:. ARGENTINA vs. SAUDI...
World Cup Day 3 roundup: Argentina shocked by Saudi Arabia; France thrash Australia; Lewandowski woe
Day three of the 2022 World Cup is in the books and it is one that will likely never be forgotten.
NBC Sports
World Cup 2022 Group C: Argentina, Mexico, Poland, Saudi Arabia schedule, fixtures, rankings
With Argentina, Mexico, Poland and Saudi Arabia put together in World Cup 2022 Group C, this is an intriguing group of teams with very different styles of play. And the intrigue’s only increased with Saudi Arabia’s upset of Argentina. Can Lionel Messi and La Albiceleste get into the...
World Cup 2022 LIVE Brazil vs Serbia result and reaction after Richarlison wondergoal
Brazil defeated Serbia 2-0 in their Group G World Cup opener at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar on Thursday.The five-time champions are the favourites to triumph in Qatar, with Tite’s squad possessing an enviable amount of talent in the final third, including Raphinha, Vinicius Jr, Richarlison, Gabriel Jesus, Antony and, of course, star man and talisman Neymar.And that talent was on display in this 2-0 victory, with Richarlison shining in particular as he scored both of Brazil’s goals – first a rebound from a Vinicius Jr shot, then a stunning scissor kick that may go down as one of...
Argentina predicted lineup vs Mexico - World Cup
Argentina's predicted starting XI for their World Cup group game against Mexico.
Argentina vs Saudi Arabia prediction: How will World Cup fixture play out today?
Argentina play Saudi Arabia in the opening match of Group C at the Qatar World Cup.With Poland football and Croatia football also in the group, Argentina will hope to make a winning start as they begin their campaign.Lionel Messi is facing his last chance to win a World Cup at the age of 35 and his team comes into the tournament as one of the favourites after Argentina won the Copa America last summer.Following on from a car crash of a campaign in 2018, Argentina have far better balance and cohesion now under Lionel Scaloni than in perhaps any...
World Cup stunner: Saudi Arabia beats Messi’s Argentina 2-1
LUSAIL, Qatar — Saudi Arabia scored one of the biggest World Cup upsets ever by beating Lionel Messi’s Argentina 2-1 on Tuesday. Messi’s quest to win the one major title to elude him got off to a shocking start and brought back memories of Cameroon’s 1-0 win over an Argentina team led by Diego Maradona in the opening game of the 1990 World Cup.
United States predicted lineup vs England - World Cup
Predicting the United States lineup to face England at the World Cup.
Why is there so much injury-time at the World Cup?
Why there's so much time being added on at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
CBS Sports
Brazil vs. Serbia live score: FIFA World Cup 2022 updates as Neymar and company begin participation in Qatar
Neymar and the Seleção Brasileira goalless at the break in their World Cup opener. Day 5 is the big one as far as Brazil fans and those fancying the South Americans for the FIFA 2022 World Cup title are concerned. It is the entrance of Paris Saint-Germain superstar Neymar and his Brazilian teammates into the tournament with their Group G opener against Serbia and it is 0-0 at half time.
90min
