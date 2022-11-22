ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mike Pence Is Asked If Trump Is A 'Good Man' And His Swerving Answer Says It All

By Lee Moran
 2 days ago

Former Vice President Mike Pence was asked in a new interview if he still considered former President Donald Trump to be a “good man.”

And he wouldn’t give a straight answer.

Pence hailed Trump as such during his address at the 2016 Republican National Convention. In an interview with NPR’s Steve Inskeep broadcast on Tuesday, the former vice president ducked when given the opportunity to repeat the assertion.

Instead, Pence prevaricated on Trump being “wrong” to argue he had the authority to overturn the 2020 election and said he was “proud of the record that we created for the American people.”

Inskeep pressed.

“While you’re proud of the record, you didn’t just call him a good man again,” the “Morning Edition” host pointed out.

Pence, promoting his new memoir “So Help Me God,” responded:

“Well, look, I truly do believe that only God knows our hearts. I’ll leave it to others to make their own judgments.”

Watch the exchange here:

Tensions rose between Trump and Pence, who is rumored to be considering a 2024 run for the White House, following the U.S. Capitol riot when Trump supporters chanted “Hang Mike Pence” for his decision not to try to overturn the result.

Trump launched his 2024 campaign last week.

Pence also last we signaled a permanent split with Trump when he said Republican voters are “looking for new leadership” following the party’s poor performance in the 2022 midterm elections, which many conservatives have blamed directly on Trump.

Janice Kane
2d ago

Pence didn’t say a word about the awful things Trump said or did during his administration. He could have invoked the Constitution during the insurrection and we wouldn’t have the problems with Trump. He could have had Trump removed from office then, and we wouldn’t be dealing with another shot of him being in his newly announced presidential bid. No, I have no sympathy for Pence.

2d ago

No the ? Should be is why he professes to be a good man and hides behind religion, horrific. He is a traitor of the people and his country.

Candy
2d ago

Pence know a lot about Donald Trump and McCarthy corruption. Pence differently knows about the attack on Jan 6, he should be investigated.

