Read full article on original website
Related
MedicineNet.com
What Supplements Make Your Blood Pressure Go Down Naturally?
What is high blood pressure, and why does it matter?. Are you considering using supplements to lower blood pressure? High blood pressure (hypertension) is a very common ailment among American adults. According to the CDC, 47% of the adult population in the U.S. struggles with this condition — and many people don’t even know it. Many others aren’t managing their condition as well as they could be.
Nutritionists Say You Should Be Cooking With This Instead Of Olive Oil—It Reduces Bloating!
If you frequently suffer from indigestion and bloating, using fattening cooking oils could partially be to blame. We asked nutritionists and other health experts which kind of oil, in their opinion, is ideal to cook with if your goal is to prioritize your gut health (and still make tasty meals!) Read on for tips, suggestions and insight regarding all things avocado oil from Lisa Richards, registered nutritionist and creator of The Candida Diet, Jay Cowin, NNCP, RNT, RNC, CHN, CSNA, registered nutritionist and Director of Formulations at ASYSTEM, Dr. Gabriela Rodríguez Ruiz, MD, PhD, FACS, board-certified bariatric surgeon at VIDA Wellness and Beauty, and Trista Best, MPH, RD, LD, registered dietitian at Balance One Supplements.
The Worst Ingredients To Add To Your Morning Coffee—They Cause Inflammation!
Many of us choose to start our day with a cup of coffee—and sometimes, we fill that coffee with ingredients that make it taste just a little better. Unfortunately, though, what we gain in taste, we typically pay for in health effects. As it turns out, the best way to drink your coffee for your health is black. In fact, health experts agree that there are certain coffee add-ins you should avoid at all costs because they lead to inflammation and a range of other issues: sugar and artificial sweeteners.
The Worst Ingredients No One Should Be Putting In Their Oatmeal Anymore, According To Health Experts
When you add the right toppings to the mix, oatmeal makes for a breakfast that’s equally delicious and healthy. One of the best things about a bowl of oats is that it serves as a blank canvas—it’s probably one of the most versatile meals out there, since you can add just about anything your heart desires. However, while this leaves plenty of room for healthy toppings that can aid you on your weight loss journey, it also leaves room for tons of unhealthy ones that could please your taste buds but take a serious toll on your body. For this reason, it’s important to be aware of the risks at hand when it comes to certain ingredients. In fact, health experts agree that there are a few you should leave out of the bowl altogether if you care about your health.
4 Types Of Nuts You Should Be Eating Every Day For A Healthier Body Over 50, According To Doctors
Looking for your next favorite healthy snack? It’s time to kick those low-fat chips aside and add some nutrient-dense nuts to your diet. Not only do nuts satisfy your craving for crunch and taste delicious, but they can also do wonders for your overall health as you age. So if you’re not on the nut train yet, consider this your sign to hop on.
How just a glass of your favourite drink could help stave off dementia
WINE could help to stave off dementia, according to a study. Antioxidants from the grapes may slow down memory loss and keep the mind sharp for longer. Scientists at Rush University in Chicago said flavonols are well known for their health benefits. They are also found in tea, green vegetables,...
The Worst Type Of Meat For Inflammation And Weight Gain, According To Doctors
Protein is an important part of a balanced diet, especially if you’re trying to lose weight. It helps us retain and build muscle, stay full throughout the day, and get the energy we need to burn those calories. However, not all proteins are equally healthy. While experts agree that lean proteins can do wonders for your health, some are best to be avoided as much as possible if you want to live your longest, healthiest life possible. In fact, there’s on in particular that you should be weary of: red meat.
Consuming two tablespoons of honey improves blood sugar and cholesterol levels, study finds
Consuming two tablespoons of honey can help balance blood sugar and improve cholesterol levels, according to a new study.Experts said replacing added sweeteners in the diet – such as sugar in tea – with honey can lower the risks of illnesses associated with eating too much sugar, like type 2 diabetes, heart disease and non-alcoholic fatty liver disease.Researchers at the University of Toronto analysed the results of 18 trials including more than 1,100 participants and found that raw honey from a single floral source had the most positive effect on the body.They found it lowered fasting blood glucose and...
studyfinds.org
Less than 2 servings of almonds can keep hunger at bay, cuts down on overeating
ADELAIDE, Australia — Many people give in to the occasional snack craving in a moment of weakness, but if you’re looking to cut down on your daily calories, new research finds that all it takes is a handful of almonds. Scientists at the University of South Australia report that consuming just 30-50 grams of almonds can help people cut back on calories.
cohaitungchi.com
Are sunflower seeds good for diabetics? Benefits & Risks
Sunflower seeds are a good source of both soluble and insoluble fiber, which can help with blood sugar control in people with diabetes. They are also a good source of plant protein and healthy fats. The seeds can be added to meals as a snack or used as part of a meal replacement. But, Are sunflower seeds good for diabetics? Let us find out !
cohaitungchi.com
The best herbs for high blood pressure
Why not explore the benefits of natural herbs to help keep high blood pressure in check? While they can’t replace the pillars of sound nutrition, physical activity, relaxation, and a good night’s sleep, research shows that some herbs are good for high blood pressure. They may have lots of other health benefits as well, so you can’t go wrong and you may even find that you expand your meal repertoire with new flavors!
Medical News Today
Can turmeric lower cholesterol?
Turmeric is a staple ingredient in many cuisines, and people use it in traditional medicine to treat various conditions. Research suggests it may be a safe and accessible way to help lower cholesterol and reduce the risk of heart-related conditions. Turmeric is. in traditional medicine, such as Ayurvedic and Chinese...
Research shows link between morning activity and lowest risk of heart disease and stroke
A study of more than 85,000 people published in the ESC journal, theEuropean Journal of Preventive Cardiology, found that morning physical activity was associated with the lowest risk of heart disease and stroke. The results are the same regardless of the routines.
cohaitungchi.com
Does beetroot juice lower blood pressure?
High blood pressure is a serious public health concern. It increases the risk of more dangerous health conditions, such as heart attack, stroke, and chronic heart failure. High blood pressure is also a major risk factor for kidney disease. Beetroot contains high levels of dietary nitrate (NO3), which the body...
Medical News Today
How fiber helps lower cholesterol and what to eat
Soluble fiber, found in foods such as oats, vegetables, and fruits, may help to lower cholesterol. Cholesterol is a fatty substance that the liver creates. Cholesterol also. eating animal products, such as dairy and meat. The body requires a certain amount of cholesterol to function properly. However, excess cholesterol can...
WebMD
Just 8 Minutes of Exercise a Day Is All You Need
– You can get all the exercise you need in just 8 minutes a day if you work out a bit harder, according to a new study in the European Heart Journal. Just 54 minutes of vigorous exercise per week provides the most bang for your buck, researchers found, lowering the risk of early death from any cause by 36%, and your chances of getting heart disease by 35%.
cohaitungchi.com
Hypothyroid heart: myxoedema as a cause of reversible dilated cardiomyopathy
Thyroid hormone is a crucial regulator of cardiac perform and cardiovascular haemodynamics.2 It has lengthy been recognised that hypothyroidism has profound results on the cardiovascular system. These results embody bradycardia, conduction abnormalities, pericardial effusion,3 decreased chronotropy and inotropy with a rise in systemic vascular resistance, leading to enhance in afterload. All these consequently scale back stroke quantity and cardiac output.2 4 5 As well as, hypothyroidism reduces tissue oxygen consumption secondary to decreased oxidative metabolism.6 Thus, regardless of discount in cardiac output, frank HF is comparatively uncommon, because the lowered cardiac output is commonly enough to satisfy the decreased peripheral oxygen demand.7 Thyroid hormone deficiency has additionally been linked to accelerated atherosclerosis and coronary artery illness.2 8 9.
cohaitungchi.com
Metformin and Its Benefits for Various Diseases
Numerous studies and clinical trials have demonstrated that metformin monotherapy or combination therapy with other glucose-lowering drugs is effective in treating T2D. A report from 1995 illustrated that metformin is able to lower plasma glucose levels, and in the decades that followed, new roles of metformin in diabetes have been discovered. In the 1995 study, by Defronzo et al., 289 diabetes patients were treated with metformin or placebo. After 29 weeks, the metformin group showed lower mean fasting plasma glucose and HbA1c levels (22). In a 1997 study by Garber, 451 diabetic individuals were given different dosages of metformin (ranging from 500 mg to 2,000 mg daily). After 14 weeks, it was found that metformin’s efficacy is dose-dependent (23). In 2006, a 5-year randomized and double blind clinical trial in which metformin was compared with glibenclamide and rosiglitazone, other anti-diabetic drugs, was published. The results showed that the fasting plasma glucose levels were decreased the least by rosiglitazone and the most by glibenclamide, with metformin showing intermediate effects (24).
Medical News Today
Can fish oil lower cholesterol and blood pressure?
Fish oil contains omega-3 fatty acids, types of fat important for certain body processes. Omega-3 fatty acids may help reduce a person’s blood pressure. However, their effect on cholesterol is controversial. of omega-3 fatty acids are alpha-linolenic acid (ALA), eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA), and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA). Fish oil contains...
cohaitungchi.com
Effect of laser acupoint treatment on blood pressure and body weight—a pilot study
Acupuncture is a conventional Chinese language medical strategy of inserting needles at specific factors on the physique to stability the opposing forces of yin and yang and the graceful movement of qi.1 Current research have discovered that acupuncture remedies decrease blood stress.2-4 The mechanism of acupuncture that lowers blood stress is just not clear, however it's believed that acupuncture works to change central nervous system neurotransmitter actions by stimulating acupoints.5.
Comments / 0