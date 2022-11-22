Read full article on original website
KSNB Local4
‘Freedom Factory’ set for grand opening on Black Friday
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - An after-school program for disabled teens is providing the kids much more recently. Our Place After School Care is not only giving teens with disabilities a place to go after school, but they’re soon going to be able to provide them a paycheck. The nonpprofit is holding a grand opening Friday for its new store named ‘Freedom Factory.’
KSNB Local4
NDOT presents Hastings Southeast Project to council
Another key winner drawn for 25 Keys of Christmas. G.I. City Council approves items including Conestoga Marketplace development and Railside restrooms. Wellness Wednesday: Healthy and delicious side dish for your Thanksgiving meal. On this edition of Wellness Wednesday, a fall salad and sweet potato hummus for your Thanksgiving.
KSNB Local4
Hastings Salvation Army to host annual Thanksgiving dinner
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The Hastings Salvation Army is hosting its annual community-wide Thanksgiving dinner Thursday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Adams County Fairgrounds. The dinner will be “grab and go” style in order to serve as many people as possible and will include turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, a bread roll, and pumpkin pie.
KSNB Local4
Cooler, breezy outside while you feast inside
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - We are thankful that the Thanksgiving Day outlook won’t be impacting travel this year. Tonight a cold front will push out of Western Nebraska, shifting wind to the northwest and providing a small change to the mild temperatures we’ve been experiencing, but little else. Thanksgiving morning will be mostly cloudy, and the day will be cooler with highs staying in 40s and winds gusting in the 30 to 35 mph range.
KSNB Local4
Grand Island twin brothers among youngest to run polling sites
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The impact of elections typically goes beyond what is seen. In fact, what happens behind the scenes can make the biggest impact. Twin brothers Wyatt and Grant Kohles worked — and managed — separate precincts in Grand Island during this year’s general election.
KSNB Local4
Grand Island fire crews contain grass fire
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Fire and Rescue responded to a grass fire along Highway 281 near Schimmer Drive on Wednesday afternoon. Once there, they worked with Grand Island Rural Fire to put out the fire. According to GIFR it took them 15 minutes to extinguish the blaze, then they worked to put out any hot spots.
KSNB Local4
Truck washout denied by the Hall County Board
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - There will be no new truck wash in Grand Island. At least not for the moment, as the Hall County Board of Commissioners voted 5-2 against Mid America Truck Washout building a new truck wash near the Bosselman Travel Center. Several people spoke against the...
News Channel Nebraska
Conestoga mall closer to being redeveloped
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- The Grand Island City Council is authorizing the redevelopment and rezoning of the Conestoga Mall project. According to Regional Planning Director Chad Nabity, today’s meeting was the next step in the approval of the mall redevelopment project. The council authorized the use of tax increment financing and created an enhanced employment area, which would add a 1.5% occupation tax on all sales at the mall. Those sources could raise about $70 million over 30 years.
KSNB Local4
Healthy and delicious side dish for your Thanksgiving meal.
The Hall County Board of Commissioners heard from a company that wants to build a data center in Doniphan near the border of Hall County and Adams County. There will be no new truck wash in Grand Island. 25 Keys of Christmas drawing: Pump & Pantry. Updated: 22 hours ago.
KSNB Local4
High schoolers step into the ‘cool’ world of STEM during UNK Science Day
KEARNEY, Neb. (Press Release) - The opportunities in STEM-related fields are endless. These high-skill, high-wage jobs are projected to grow more than twice as fast as other occupations in Nebraska, and most of them require a bachelor’s degree or higher. “The STEM workforce is an area that’s continuously evolving....
KSNB Local4
UNK contest asks high schoolers to share state’s ‘untold stories’
KEARNEY, Neb. (Press Release) - Nebraska is known for agriculture, Arbor Day, “Buffalo Bill” Cody, the sandhill crane migration, Warren Buffett, Runza restaurants, Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium, Dorothy Lynch dressing, the College World Series, Chimney Rock and its unique Unicameral Legislature. You probably know all about these...
doniphanherald.com
With promise of 'gold fortune,' Grand Island woman defrauds California man of $474K, police say
GRAND ISLAND — A 65-year-old Grand Island woman was arrested last week following a California-based investigation into a case of elder financial exploitation. Constance Reimers was charged Thursday in Hall County Court with conspiracy to commit a Class 2A felony and theft by deception totaling $5,000 or more. Her...
foxnebraska.com
Neighbors express concerns about data center proposed near Doniphan
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Folks along the Hall / Adams County line express concern about a proposed data center mining bitcoin. VCV with offices in New York and Chicago identified a site near Doniphan next to a Southern Public Power substation. The company says it would like to invest...
KSNB Local4
Thanksgiving Weather History & Extremes: Record high and low temperatures
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - As most of you know, Thanksgiving weather conditions can vary dramatically from one year to the next. Just in the past 30 years, high temperatures in Grand Island have ranged from 16° to 72°, and lows have ranged from 1° to 39°.
KSNB Local4
City of Kearney commits $5M to new Rural Health Building at UNK
KEARNEY, Neb. (Press Release) - The city of Kearney is committing $5 million to a University of Nebraska project that will enhance health care education and training in the state. City council members voted unanimously Tuesday evening to support construction of the new Rural Health Education Building on the University...
News Channel Nebraska
Man in custody after disturbance in southern Nebraska
UPLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office along with other law enforcement responded to a disturbance Tuesday afternoon that ended with one person in custody. Around 12:11 p.m., deputies were called to a residence in Upland for a disturbance with possible shots fired. While deputies were en...
KSNB Local4
Grand Island City Council approves Conestoga Mall redevelopment plan
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Grand Island City Council has approved the plans for the redevelopment of the Conestoga Mall. Woodsonia Acquisitions is planning a $221 million investment for the shopping center that will be named the Conestoga Marketplace. The Elkhorn developer has big plans for the 50 acres...
KSNB Local4
San Francisco man sentenced to 13 years for transporting drugs in central Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - A San Francisco man is the second of three to be sentenced in a drug distribution case. According to officials, 29-year-old Ricardo Jiminez-Noveno was sentenced by United States District Court Judge John M. Gerrard to a term of 13 years following his conviction for possession of 500 grams or more of methamphetamine, as well as cocaine and marijuana, with the intent to distribute. After he completes his prison sentence, Jiminez-Noveno will also serve five years on supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.
Aurora News Register
Deer harvest totals reported down this year
Deer firearm hunting season ended this weekend, with area hunters reporting less than usual success filling their tags. T&L Liquor, the only check-in station in Hamilton County, reported 202 tags checked in as of Monday, down considerably from previous years. “Usually we’re pushing 300 tags, so we were down quite...
KSNB Local4
UNK women’s basketball blitzes past Graceland
KEARNEY, Neb. (Press Release) - The 28th-ranked Nebraska Kearney women’s basketball team scored the first 16 points and never looked back in a 77-48 win over Graceland (Ia.) University Wednesday afternoon at the Health & Sports Center. The Lopers improve to 6-1 while the Yellowjackets remain 4-2 as this...
