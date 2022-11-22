Read full article on original website
Women’s Basketball: No. 8 Ohio State handles McNeese State 99-43The LanternColumbus, OH
Calvary Cavaliers State Runner-Up in Ochsner LHSAA State Swim Meet and Other ResultsUnder The Radar NWLASulphur, LA
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
A Louisiana Mother Of Three Vanished From Her Home One Early June MorningThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedLake Charles, LA
KPLC TV
FlightAware Misery Map track flights
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - FlightAware Misery Map is a website that helps track flights in real-time. Travelers and chauffeurs can check for flight delays or cancellations upon arrival at the airport. To stay posted about flights, check FlightAware Misery Map for updates.
'We do this for Pimp C' : 10th Anniversary of UGK Day celebration being held in Port Arthur
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — An event celebrating the 10th Anniversary of UGK Day is being held in Port Arthur. The event takes place Saturday, December 3, 2022 from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Downtown Pavilion, located at 522 Procter Street. On November 9, 2022, Port Arthur City...
KPLC TV
Unknown substance closes Luke Powers Road
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Luke Powers Road is closed after an unknown substance was discovered on the road, according to OHSEP Director Dick Gremillion. The Lake Charles Fire Department is on the scene and is working to deploy sand on the road along with the Louisiana DOTD. The road...
Lake Charles Gordon Gives Christmas Bike Giveaway 2022
Just in time for Christmas, the Annual Gordon Gives Christmas Bike Giveaway is in full swing! Each year this wonderful holiday initiative is presented by Louisiana attorney Gordon McKernan, of Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys law firm, who gives away hundreds of bikes across the state. The reason? McKernon said,. “God...
Lake Charles American Press
Moss Bluff family win new roof for Thanksgiving
Thanksgiving came early for one Moss Bluff family. Walter Collins, Michelle Shoddy and their three boys, Thomas, Tanner and Tyler, had roof damage after the 2020 hurricanes. Walter, tired of fixing leaks one-by-one and repairing sheetrock, decided to use a temporary measure until the family could afford a new roof, a melt-on tar paper-like covering.
KPLC TV
Sheriff’s Office increases presence at Prien Lake Mall for holidays
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office says they will have an increased presence at the Prien Lake Mall as the holiday season approaches. Deputies will be patrolling the parking lot and manning a mobile command center in the mall area from Friday, Nov. 25 through Monday, Dec. 26.
Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Announces New Lake Charles Office Location Opening
Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Announces New Lake Charles Office Location Opening. Lake Charles, Louisiana – On November 18, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) announced that the Lake Charles Office has moved to its new facility located at 1025 Tom Watson Road. The office will house LDWF enforcement, wildlife, and fisheries personnel and is open Monday-Friday from 7 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Nov. 22, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Nov. 22, 2022. Michael Alan Tingler, 45, Lake Charles: Possession of drug paraphernalia (2 charges); possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges); possession of a Schedule I drug; contempt of court; bicycle must have reflectors. Scott Calvin Bombard,...
Smoke and Barrel This Weekend in Lake Charles, Free Admission?
Smoke and Barrel makes its triumphant return this weekend to Lake Charles. The non-profit event not only raises money for various charities but hits home by combining bourbon, bbq, and whiskey. What more could we ask for?. The event features over 80 bourbons, scotches, and whiskeys guests can try, live...
New Movies In Lake Charles Theaters This Thanksgiving
1. DEVOTION (PG-13) The inspirational true story of Jesse Brown, the first Black aviator in U.S. Navy history, and his enduring friendship with fellow fighter pilot Tom Hudner. Helping to turn the tide in the most brutal battle in the Korean War, their heroic sacrifices ultimately make them the Navy's most celebrated wingmen.
Things To Do In Lake Charles This Weekend Nov. 18-20
It's time for the weekend and for most of us, it couldn't come fast enough. It's been a cold week here in South Louisiana and we have all been hunkered down in our houses just trying to stay warm. Plus with the grind of getting up and working day after...
calcasieu.info
Authorities Asking for Help in Burglary Investigation Involving a Business on Highway 90 East in Lake Charles
Authorities Asking for Help in Burglary Investigation Involving a Business on Highway 90 East in Lake Charles. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that detectives are investigating a business burglary that occurred at 4135 Highway 90 E in Lake Charles, Louisiana on November 22 at 02:08 AM. According to authorities, the suspect reportedly stole alcohol and cigarettes from the business and left on a bicycle.
KPLC TV
Family, friends pray rosary for St. Louis student killed in crash
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The St. Louis Catholic High School community gathered to remember a 16-year-old student killed in a crash. Philip Michael Conner was the victim of a tragic accident Monday night. “Every time I was around Philip, he always put a smile on my face,” said assistant...
2nd Annual Holiday Art Walk In Downtown Lake Charles
The holidays are here! Presented by the Arts & Humanities Council of SWLA the 2nd Annual Holiday Art Walk is Saturday, November 26 from 11 AM to 3 PM and is sponsored by Entergy. The Art Walk is all about supporting and celebrating our local artists and businesses. It just...
KPLC TV
Lake Charles man dies while cleaning chemical tank
Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - State police are investigating after a man died in a hazardous chemical accident at Holeshot Tank Wash. State police say Alvin Lively, 48, of Lake Charles, was inside a tank while working at Holeshot Tank Wash off Hwy 108 in Carlyss. Police say Lively was washing...
brproud.com
UPDATE: Missing Louisiana woman found dead in car submerged in river
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY) – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing woman. Stephany Fong, 32, of Lake Charles was reported missing Nov. 19. She was last seen after 5 a.m., traveling northbound on Beglis Parkway in Sulphur, north of Cypress Street. She was last...
Big Brothers/Big Sisters Of SWLA Hosting Fish Fry In Lake Charles
We all know that in the Southwest Louisiana and Lake Charles area, people are willing to step up and help others. We are all also willing to support our local charities and organizations that do good things for our community. One of those great organizations is our friends at Big...
Vehicle and Body of Missing Lake Charles Woman Recovered from Bayou d’Inde Near I-10 in Sulphur
Vehicle and Body of Missing Lake Charles Woman Recovered from Bayou d’Inde Near I-10 in Sulphur. Sulphur, Louisiana – During the evening hours of November 21, 2022, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that the vehicle and the body of 32-year-old Stephany Fong, of Lake Charles, Louisiana were recovered. According to CPSO, Fong’s body and vehicle were recovered from Bayou d’Inde near the Beglis Parkway onramp to I-10 in Sulphur, Louisiana.
Authorities in Louisiana Locate Lake Charles Woman Reported Missing After Leaving Work On November 19
Authorities in Louisiana Locate Lake Charles Woman Reported Missing After Leaving Work On November 19. An update has been published regarding this incident. Follow this link to read the update. Original:. This article was titled “Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Lake Charles Woman Reported Missing After Leaving Work...
Lake Charles American Press
Volunteers prepare Thanksgiving food baskets for seniors
Three hundred and fifty homebound senior citizens in Southwest Louisiana had Thanksgiving food baskets delivered to their homes this weekend. This is the 16th year the Calcasieu Council on Aging and Phillips 66 Lake Charles Manufacturing Complex have come together to provide the homebound senior community with all of the necessary items needed to prepare a proper, easy-to-prepare holiday meal.
