Sporting News
How many times has Portugal, Cristiano Ronaldo won the World Cup? History, wins, titles in men's FIFA football tournament
The 2022 FIFA World Cup could see an international swansong for iconic duo Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, as Portugal and Argentina do battle in Qatar. The pair's rivalry has dominated world football for the last two decades, but as they approach their respective retirements Messi has already confirmed that this will be his last World Cup, and hinted that he will step away from Argentina altogether at the end of 2022.
Spain vs Costa Rica LIVE: World Cup 2022 result and final score as Ferran Torres hits double
Spain‘s young squad got off to a high-scoring start at the World Cup, routing Costa Rica 7-0 on Wednesday. Not long after Japan surprised Germany 2-1 in the other Group E match, Spain avoided any chance of an upset with Dani Olmo, Marco Asensio and Ferran Torres scoring a goal each in the first 31 minutes. Torres, Gavi, Carlos Soler and Álvaro Morata added to the lead in the second half.Olmo’s goal was the 100th at World Cups for Spain, which became the sixth nation to score more than 100 times in the tournament. It was the first time...
CBS Sports
Portugal vs. Ghana World Cup final score: Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first man to score in five tourneys in win
Portugal survived a last-ditch attempt from Ghana to tie the game in the final moments. Two days after mutually agreeing to leave his club in the midst of the World Cup, Cristiano Ronaldo made history with a penalty kick conversion in Portugal's 3-1 win over Ghana. The 37-year-old calmly slotted his penalty past Ghanian keeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi's right side to give the Portuguese a 1-0 lead in the 65th minute. In the process, he became the first man to score in five different World Cups and joined elite company with Marta of Brazil and Christine Sinclair of Canada as the only players to ever reach that feat.
ABC News
Neymar silent before Brazil opens vs. Serbia at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar -- Neymar hasn’t spoken a word publicly since arriving at the World Cup. And he hasn’t had to. That’s because his intentions are clear. The Paris Saint-Germain star made sure of that when he posted a photo on social media with a sixth star photoshopped onto his shorts around Brazil’s logo during the flight to Qatar — referring to a hoped-for, record-extending sixth World Cup title for the South American team.
Young Spain squad routs Costa Rica 7-0 at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar — (AP) — Not since Pelé in 1958 had someone as young as Gavi scored a goal at the World Cup. The 18-year-old midfielder led the way Wednesday as Spain pulled off the biggest World Cup victory in its history, routing Costa Rica 7-0. “I...
World Cup 2022 LIVE: Portugal vs Ghana commentary stream as Ronaldo, Felix and Leao score in dramatic win
Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo shrugged off his bitter split with Manchester United to claim yet another record as he became the first player to score in five World Cups with a penalty to help steer his side to a nervy 3-2 win over Ghana.The first half of the Group H clash was forgettable apart from a couple of Ronaldo chances, but it burst into life after the interval as Portugal belatedly began their campaign. Ronaldo, a free agent after his second stint at Old Trafford ended abruptly on Tuesday, thumped home a dubiously-awarded penalty in the 65th minute after...
Portugal vs Ghana – World Cup Group H: How they got there, form and prediction as Cristiano Ronaldo kicks-off campaign
ALL eyes have been on Cristiano Ronaldo in recent weeks ahead of Portugal's World Cup 2022 campaign. The veteran superstar, 37, saw his contract with Manchester United terminated on Tuesday following his explosive interview with SunSport columnist Piers Morgan in which he tore the club to shreds, from top to bottom.
ABC News
Ronaldo out to impress in Portugal's first game at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar -- Cristiano Ronaldo is in the shop window as he starts his fifth and probably final World Cup with Portugal. As of late Tuesday, the 37-year-old forward was without a club after Manchester United canceled his contract as a result of his explosive interview criticizing manager Erik ten Hag, the club’s owners and many of his United teammates.
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 highlights: Spain steamrolls Costa Rica 7-0
Spain took care of business and then some as the 2022 FIFA World Cup continued Wednesday on FOX, throttling Costa Rica 7-0 in a dominant showing with goals from six different players. The brilliant performance set a new record for goals by Spain in a single World Cup game. Earlier,...
Ghana's Osman Bukari does Cristiano Ronaldo celebration after goal vs Portugal
Ghana winger Osman Bukari mimicked Cristiano Ronaldo's trademark celebration after scoring against Portugal on Thursday
Ronaldo makes history as first male player to score at 5 World Cups; Portugal defeats Ghana
Cristiano Ronaldo closed his eyes, took in a deep breath and then made World Cup history. The Portugal striker became the first male player to score at five World Cups with his 65th-minute penalty in a 3-2 win over Ghana on Thursday. Days after his contract was terminated at Manchester...
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 highlights: Portugal escapes Ghana, 3-2
The 2022 FIFA World Cup continued Thursday with Portugal narrowly outlasting Ghana, 3-2, at Stadium 974 in Ras Abu Aboud, Qatar, picking up three points in Group H with the win. It marks Portugal's first World Cup victory in an opening match since 2006, and Cristiano Ronaldo, who scored once...
CBS Sports
Spain vs. Costa Rica score: La Roja stick seven past Ticos, take Group E lead after blowout
Luis Enrique's Spanish youngsters destroy ageing CONCACAF representatives. Spain opened their FIFA World Cup campaign with a thumping 7-0 win over Costa Rica in Doha. La Roja announced themselves at Qatar with a masterful display against a woeful Ticos side as Ferran Torres scored twice. The Spanish went ahead after...
Inaki Williams almost does a ‘Dion Dublin’ on Portugal keeper Diogo Costa but slips at vital moment
The Ghana forward had the opportunity to draw his nation level against Portugal in the dying embers of the match
Cristiano Ronaldo begins World Cup campaign with Portugal after Manchester United departure
Two days after his turbulent departure from Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo will begin his World Cup campaign with Portugal and look to put events from the last week-and-a-half behind him.
