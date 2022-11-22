ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Sporting News

How many times has Portugal, Cristiano Ronaldo won the World Cup? History, wins, titles in men's FIFA football tournament

The 2022 FIFA World Cup could see an international swansong for iconic duo Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, as Portugal and Argentina do battle in Qatar. The pair's rivalry has dominated world football for the last two decades, but as they approach their respective retirements Messi has already confirmed that this will be his last World Cup, and hinted that he will step away from Argentina altogether at the end of 2022.
The Independent

Spain vs Costa Rica LIVE: World Cup 2022 result and final score as Ferran Torres hits double

Spain‘s young squad got off to a high-scoring start at the World Cup, routing Costa Rica 7-0 on Wednesday. Not long after Japan surprised Germany 2-1 in the other Group E match, Spain avoided any chance of an upset with Dani Olmo, Marco Asensio and Ferran Torres scoring a goal each in the first 31 minutes. Torres, Gavi, Carlos Soler and Álvaro Morata added to the lead in the second half.Olmo’s goal was the 100th at World Cups for Spain, which became the sixth nation to score more than 100 times in the tournament. It was the first time...
CBS Sports

Portugal vs. Ghana World Cup final score: Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first man to score in five tourneys in win

Portugal survived a last-ditch attempt from Ghana to tie the game in the final moments. Two days after mutually agreeing to leave his club in the midst of the World Cup, Cristiano Ronaldo made history with a penalty kick conversion in Portugal's 3-1 win over Ghana. The 37-year-old calmly slotted his penalty past Ghanian keeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi's right side to give the Portuguese a 1-0 lead in the 65th minute. In the process, he became the first man to score in five different World Cups and joined elite company with Marta of Brazil and Christine Sinclair of Canada as the only players to ever reach that feat.
ABC News

Neymar silent before Brazil opens vs. Serbia at World Cup

DOHA, Qatar -- Neymar hasn’t spoken a word publicly since arriving at the World Cup. And he hasn’t had to. That’s because his intentions are clear. The Paris Saint-Germain star made sure of that when he posted a photo on social media with a sixth star photoshopped onto his shorts around Brazil’s logo during the flight to Qatar — referring to a hoped-for, record-extending sixth World Cup title for the South American team.
Action News Jax

Young Spain squad routs Costa Rica 7-0 at World Cup

DOHA, Qatar — (AP) — Not since Pelé in 1958 had someone as young as Gavi scored a goal at the World Cup. The 18-year-old midfielder led the way Wednesday as Spain pulled off the biggest World Cup victory in its history, routing Costa Rica 7-0. “I...
The Independent

World Cup 2022 LIVE: Portugal vs Ghana commentary stream as Ronaldo, Felix and Leao score in dramatic win

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo shrugged off his bitter split with Manchester United to claim yet another record as he became the first player to score in five World Cups with a penalty to help steer his side to a nervy 3-2 win over Ghana.The first half of the Group H clash was forgettable apart from a couple of Ronaldo chances, but it burst into life after the interval as Portugal belatedly began their campaign. Ronaldo, a free agent after his second stint at Old Trafford ended abruptly on Tuesday, thumped home a dubiously-awarded penalty in the 65th minute after...
ABC News

Ronaldo out to impress in Portugal's first game at World Cup

DOHA, Qatar -- Cristiano Ronaldo is in the shop window as he starts his fifth and probably final World Cup with Portugal. As of late Tuesday, the 37-year-old forward was without a club after Manchester United canceled his contract as a result of his explosive interview criticizing manager Erik ten Hag, the club’s owners and many of his United teammates.
FOX Sports

World Cup 2022 highlights: Spain steamrolls Costa Rica 7-0

Spain took care of business and then some as the 2022 FIFA World Cup continued Wednesday on FOX, throttling Costa Rica 7-0 in a dominant showing with goals from six different players. The brilliant performance set a new record for goals by Spain in a single World Cup game. Earlier,...
FOX Sports

World Cup 2022 highlights: Portugal escapes Ghana, 3-2

The 2022 FIFA World Cup continued Thursday with Portugal narrowly outlasting Ghana, 3-2, at Stadium 974 in Ras Abu Aboud, Qatar, picking up three points in Group H with the win. It marks Portugal's first World Cup victory in an opening match since 2006, and Cristiano Ronaldo, who scored once...

