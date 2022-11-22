ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Bronx produce market ships out millions of pounds of food ahead of Thanksgiving

By Kiran Dhillon
 2 days ago

HUNTS POINT, the Bronx (PIX11) — Tuesday is the busiest day of the year at the Hunts Point Produce Market in the Bronx.

Ahead of the holidays and Thanksgiving, more than 30 million pounds of produce, including cranberries, sweet potatoes, apples, and other staples, will be distributed throughout the New York City area. About 90% of the food on New Yorkers’ Thanksgiving tables will have come from the Bronx market.

