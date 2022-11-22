For one thing, the bat was all wrong. Its leathery wings were too menacing; its teeth a touch too sharp. “Could we get a more…approachable bat?” asked Jade Wilting, environmental responsibility manager at Ganni. Wilting had cause to be concerned. The Copenhagen-based apparel brand was trying to get a carbon insetting project off the ground at two of its suppliers in Portugal. Part of this involves implementing nature-based solutions that restore ecosystems and promote biodiversity. But there was one kink in its plan to encourage the flying mammals, several species of which are threatened or endangered, to roost freely. Bats are objects...

1 DAY AGO