World’s first CO2 battery is ‘missing piece’ in renewable energy puzzle
An Italian startup behind the world’s first carbon dioxide battery claims that it can supercharge the transition to renewable energy sources after signing a deal to develop it in the US.Energy Dome’s CO2 battery is designed for utility-scale applications, used for storing renewable energy from wind and solar during times of over production.It is one of the biggest obstacles preventing the transition to renewable energy from fossil fuel sources, as without energy storage then polluting sources continue to be required.Current high-capacity batteries, like lithium-ion, are too expensive to be pratical on a large scale.Energy Dome claims its CO2 battery is...
ScienceBlog.com
Turning concrete into a clean energy source
Concrete is the most widely used manufactured material worldwide—and one of the largest contributors to greenhouse gas emissions, accounting for at least 8% of global energy-related carbon dioxide emissions. Maria Konsta-Gdoutos, a University of Texas at Arlington civil engineering professor and associate director of the Center for Advanced Construction...
World's first CO2-based energy storage solution will be available in the US soon
Energy Dome, the Italian company that uses carbon dioxide for long-duration energy storage, has now entered the U.S. energy market, Electrek reported. The move will open up new avenues for the storage of electricity derived from renewable sources such as solar and wind energy. Countries around the world are looking...
philanthropynewsdigest.org
Foundations, U.S. State Dept partner for energy transition accelerator
U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry, the Bezos Earth Fund, and the Rockefeller Foundation have announced a process to design an Energy Transition Accelerator (ETA) with the potential to catalyze private capital for a transition to clean energy in emerging and developing economies. Over the next year, the...
Why Amazon is going all in on renewables–and how it intends to use 100% clean energy by 2025
Amazon is on track to beat its own goal of using 100% renewables for its operations by five years, according to AWS VP of public policy Shannon Kellogg.
Biden, world leaders sign declaration to adopt vaccine passports for international travel
(The Center Square) – President Joe Biden signed a G20 Bali Leaders’ Declaration agreeing to adopt vaccine passports to “facilitate” all international travel. Paragraph 23 of the declaration pertains to “facilitating seamless international travel” by pledging to commit to international dialogue and collaboration to establish a “trusted global digital health networks that should capitalize and build on the success of the existing standard and digital COVID-19 certificates.” The White House...
Building Design & Construction
FullStack Modular prepares to begin work on its first California project
Next February, FullStack Modular, a leading supplier of prefabricated modules, is scheduled to begin production for its first project in California, a, 86,000-sf, six-story, 143-room hotel that will be the Treehouse Hotel brand’s debut in the United States. Starwood Capital Group launched Treehouse in 2019 as a eco-friendly lifestyle...
The Next Web
Launch of Europe’s biggest battery energy storage system is a win for renewables
Europe’s biggest battery energy storage system has officially begun its operation in Cottingham, UK. The system — which is the largest by megawatts per hour — aims to store electricity generated from renewable sources, such as wind turbines and solar farms, before releasing it at times of high customer demand.
The Next Web
UK researchers used AI to uncover a whopping 11,456 social innovation projects online
The EU’s Renewed Social Agenda, a comprehensive program began in 2008 to improve Europe’s economy, fight climate crisis, and generally provide greater overall quality of life for all Europeans, was a landmark initiative. At its core lies the idea of “social innovation,” a modality involving the creation of new social services and models that are applicable in a multinational paradigm.
The UAE’s climate envoy: ‘Joint climate action can help us achieve peace and prosperity. Here’s why we’re partnering with the U.S. to invest $100 billion in clean energy–and what to expect at COP28’
UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology Sultan al-Jaber welcomes U.S. Presidential Climate Envoy John Kerry in Dubai on Nov. 22, 2021. The message from COP27 in Sharm El Sheikh is clear: The world must accelerate the transition to cleaner energy. It is the shortest path to Net Zero. To get there, we need to pick up the pace in creating global collaborations that deliver both economic and climate progress through pragmatic, realistic, practical, and commercially viable initiatives.
Increase in car production as industry returns to growth
UK car production returned to growth last month but is still well below pre-pandemic levels, new figures show.A total of 69,524 cars were built in October, an increase of 7.4% on the same month a year ago, said the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT).The rise followed a fall in September, which came after four consecutive months of growth, which the SMMT said illustrated how supply chain turbulence, in particular global chip shortages, continues to affect UK car manufacturers.UK car makers are doing all they can to ramp up production of the latest electrified vehicles, and help deliver net...
Spanish windfall tax on banks, energy firms clears first hurdle
MADRID, Nov 24 (Reuters) - An amended windfall tax proposal for Spanish banks and large energy companies cleared its first hurdle in parliament in the early hours of Friday with the backing of the leftist ruling coalition and several regional parties.
pv-magazine-usa.com
CSI Energy Solutions signs 2.6 GWh battery agreement with UBS in North America
Canadian Solar said that its CSI Energy Solutions unit signed a 2.6 GWh battery supply agreement with UBS Asset Management’s North American Real Estate and Private Markets group. The multi-year agreement will support the expansion of UBS’ expansion into the U.S. infrastructure market. The projects are scheduled for commercial...
Beyoncé-Approved Fashion Fave Has Big Carbon Energy
For one thing, the bat was all wrong. Its leathery wings were too menacing; its teeth a touch too sharp. “Could we get a more…approachable bat?” asked Jade Wilting, environmental responsibility manager at Ganni. Wilting had cause to be concerned. The Copenhagen-based apparel brand was trying to get a carbon insetting project off the ground at two of its suppliers in Portugal. Part of this involves implementing nature-based solutions that restore ecosystems and promote biodiversity. But there was one kink in its plan to encourage the flying mammals, several species of which are threatened or endangered, to roost freely. Bats are objects...
Analysis-Global financial system needs mosaic of reforms to fund climate needs
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt, Nov 21 (Reuters) - A deal struck at the COP27 climate talks in Egypt calls for an overhaul of the post-World War Two international financial architecture that has guided three generations of development aid but is struggling to fund the needs of a warmer planet.
‘Point of no return’: Chris Packham leads calls for Rishi Sunak to attend Cop15
Chris Packham is urging the British prime minister, Rishi Sunak, to attend a key nature summit to protect the planet for the sake of his great-grandchildren because we are “very close to the point of no return”. The Cop15 biodiversity summit being held in Montreal from 7-19 December...
waste360.com
LyondellBasell Makes Decision to Progress Advanced Recycling Plant in Wesseling, Germany
ROTTERDAM, Netherlands - LyondellBasell today announces it has made a decision to move forward with engineering to build an advanced recycling plant at its Wesseling, Germany, site. Using LyondellBasell's proprietary MoReTec technology, this commercial scale advanced recycling plant would convert pre-treated plastic waste into feedstock for new plastic production. The final investment decision is targeted for the end of 2023.
qhubonews.com
FACT SHEET: Vice President Harris Announces New U.S. Support for Clean Energy in the Mekong Region
The Vice President’s visit to Thailand is reaffirming United States’ commitment to the stability, peace, prosperity, and sustainable development of the Mekong sub-region through cooperation with Mekong-region countries. In Bangkok, the Vice President is convening civil society leaders involved in climate action and environmental protection in Northern Thailand...
Strengthening Relations Accelerates Israel-UAE FinTech Collaboration
It’s been two years since a U.S.-brokered deal that normalized diplomatic relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in 2020, leading to the opening of embassies in Abu Dhabi and Tel Aviv and launching a new era of bilateral cooperation in areas including trade, security and financial services.
AgroAmerica, for the Third Consecutive Year, Ranks in the Top Ten of SPOTT’s ESG Ranking
GUATEMALA CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 24, 2022-- A new assessment led by ZSL has placed AgroAmerica 8th out of over 100 palm oil producers, processors, and traders on the public disclosure of their policies, operations, and commitments to environmental, social, and governance (ESG) best practices. The results were published by the renowned Sustainability Policy Transparency Toolkit – SPOTT- www.spott.org This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221124005327/en/ AgroAmerica is a world-class agro-industrial corporation dedicated to providing worldwide customers with sustainable, quality food of highest international standards. (Photo: Business Wire)
