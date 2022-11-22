Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
iontb.com
Teen charged with DUI manslaughter and vehicular homicide 9 months after double fatality crash in Palm Harbor
On November 22, 2022, troopers from the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) made an arrest in a crash that occurred at approximately 9 a.m. on Saturday, February 19, 2022. That Palm Harbor crash killed two victims. Based on preliminary information released by FHP in February, a 32 male driver from New...
fox13news.com
St. Petersburg man arrested after fleeing from deadly pedestrian crash in downtown area
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - St. Pete police said a man fled after crashing into a pedestrian on Central Avenue – but later returned after a witness followed him. Now, he is behind bars, they said. The deadly pedestrian crash occurred before 9 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17. According to St....
Car crashes through fence, into Spring Hill home: HCSO
A car crashed through a fence and then into a Hernando County home on Monday morning, according to the Hernando County Sheriff's Office.
fox13news.com
Hillsborough deputies investigating death at Brandon apartment
BRANDON, Fla. - Late Wednesday, Hillsborough County deputies responded to a Brandon apartment where a death investigation began. One person died at Lakewood Place Apartments, located off State Road 60. It's not clear how the person died and deputies have not publicly identified the individual. : Warren v. DeSantis: Suspended...
Beach Beacon
Car runs school bus off road
A school bus transporting 23 students from Largo High School ran off the road Nov. 15 in order to avoid a serious collision with a vehicle that had crossed into oncoming lanes to pass stopped traffic. The Florida Highway Patrol said a Nissan Frontier was westbound on Belleair Road just...
fox13news.com
FHP: 2 motorcyclists killed in crash on Gandy Boulevard
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A Gibsonton man and an Arizona woman lost their lives Saturday evening in a crash on Gandy Blvd, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers say a 71-year-old St. Pete woman was traveling northbound in the driveway of a Goodwill, located at 10596 Gandy Blvd., shortly after 6 p.m. when she entered the path of a motorcycle that was traveling eastbound on Gandy Blvd.
Sheriff: Florida man planned to burn down hospital out of revenge
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Florida detectives said they stopped a Florida man who was armed with explosives and planning to burn down a hospital. The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that it received information on Nov. 21 that a man, identified as Glenn Schaeffer, had left his home dressed in camouflage and was possibly armed with either pipe bombs or Molotov cocktails.
cw34.com
Woman shot and killed while on phone with 911 in double murder-suicide: Sheriff
SPRING HILL, Fla. (CBS12) — Investigators believe a man shot and killed two women, including one who was on the phone with 911 operators, in a double murder-suicide in central Florida. The killings happened on Monday evening at a home in Spring Hill. According to the Hernando County Sheriff's...
31-Year-Old Man Found Shot Multiple Times Early Wednesday In Sarasota
SARASOTA, Fla. – The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is currently conducting a shooting investigation. Early Wednesday morning around 3:00 a.m., deputies were called to the 1100 block of Grantham Drive in Sarasota for the report of a shooting. When they arrived, deputies located a
‘Put the gun down’: 911 operator hears chilling last words before Spring Hill murder-suicide
Hernando County deputies are investigating what appears to be a double murder-suicide that took place in a 55+ community in Spring Hill Monday evening.
wfla.com
Sheriff Judd discusses deputy-involved shooting that caused I-4 closure near Dinosaur World
PLANT CITY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating a deputy-involved shooting that caused traffic delays on I-4 Sunday morning. A heavy police presence caused traffic delays on I-4 near Dinosaur World, causing traffic to back up in the westbound lanes. The Florida Highway Patrol...
fox13news.com
Former Marine threatened victim before killing under Tampa overpass, policy say
TAMPA, Fla. - Police said a former US Marine that has been charged with murder threatened the victim before and then followed through with it. Timothy McGovern is accused of killing a man under a Tampa overpass. Prosecutors said he bought a gun at a pawn shop and three days later he used it to kill.
fox13news.com
Police: Man arrested after using racial slurs, firing gun outside South Tampa bar
TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa police said a suspect was tracked down and arrested in DeSoto County after he yelled racial slurs at an African-American security guard and fired multiple gunshots outside a South Tampa bar. Before 9 p.m. Monday, police responded to the SOHO Saloon on South Howard Avenue. During...
St. Petersburg mom, daughter arrested in connection to deadly crash
A 17-year-old St. Petersburg girl and her mother were arrested for their connection to a deadly crash that claimed the lives of two teenagers in August.
fox13news.com
Marine accused of killing man under overpass
A former US Marine is accused of killing a man under a Tampa overpass. He was charged with murder, and a judge set his bond at $200,000 during a hearing.
fox13news.com
Accused arsonist armed with AR-15, handgun shot by deputies on I-4 following chase
TAMPA, Fla. - Traffic came to a standstill on I-4 Sunday morning after an armed arson suspect was shot by deputies on I-4 near Dinosaur World. According to Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd, a 911 call came into the agency shortly before 8:15 a.m. about a man throwing Molotov cocktails onto the roof of a Lakeland home.
iheart.com
WATCH: Florida Teen Wakes Up To Man Standing Over Her Inside Cabin
A South Florida teenager was fast asleep until she was woken up by a stranger inside her cabin bedroom, according to WPLG. The girl, who lives in Plantation, was attending a special event in Polk County with her father during a bonding program. The victim was resting with two other teenagers in a cabin on a Lake Wales ranch when they were disturbed by an employee, who was identified as 25-year-old Raul Mora-Yanez, reporters said. The teens' fathers were in another cabin across the ranch.
Ybor City business managers, police ‘disagree’ over crime levels, officer presence
Are enough police out in Ybor City? Some business leaders say 'no' but police disagree, saying they're out in force and will continue to be.
Manatee County woman can’t legally drive new Jeep because dealer hasn’t transferred title
Just months after Vroom settled an 87-count administrative complaint with state regulators, a Manatee County woman stepped forward to say the company has failed to transfer her title, leaving her to pay for a car she can't legally drive.
rockninefourthree.com
Cops Shot an Arsonist in the Junk and “Changed the Looks of His Groin Forever”
Cops in Florida had to shoot a guy who had an AR-15 after he threw seven Molotov cocktails at a house on Sunday. He survived . . . but one shot hit him in the GROIN. And the sheriff was no-nonsense while describing the injury. Quote, “We’ve changed the looks of his groin forever.”
