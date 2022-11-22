Read full article on original website
EXPLAINER: Why was Indonesia's shallow quake so deadly?
JAKARTA, Indonesia — (AP) — A 5.6 magnitude earthquake left more than 260 dead and hundreds injured as buildings crumbled and terrified residents ran for their lives on Indonesia's main island of Java. Bodies continued to be pulled from the debris on Tuesday morning in the hardest-hit city...
watchers.news
Strong and shallow M6.8 earthquake hits southwest of Sumatra, Indonesia
A strong and shallow earthquake, registered by the BMKG as M6.8, hit southwest of Sumatra, Indonesia at 13:37 UTC on November 18, 2022. The agency is reporting a depth of 10 km (6.2 miles). USGS is reporting M6.9 at a depth of 10 km; EMSC M6.7 at a depth of 10 km.
Videos show what it's like on the ground in Indonesia after deadly quake
Rescuers are digging through debris to find survivors of a powerful earthquake that toppled homes and buildings in a highly populated area of Indonesia's West Java province. Over 268 people have been killed. CNN's Anna Coren reports.
iheart.com
Over 160 Dead, Hundreds Injured Following Major Earthquake In Indonesia
A 5.6-magnitude earthquake struck Indonesia's Java island Monday (November 21) afternoon. The epicenter of the shallow quake was about 47 miles from the Indonesian capital of Jakarta. The earthquake left at least 162 people dead and over 700 more injured. It damaged over 2,000 buildings across the island, leaving residents...
Hundreds killed, dozens missing after 5.6 magnitude earthquake strikes Indonesia
Indonesian rescue workers are racing to find people still trapped under rubble after a 5.6 magnitude earthquake struck the country’s main island of Java, killing hundreds of people. NBC News’ Matt Bradley reports. Nov. 22, 2022.
Powerful 7.0-magnitude earthquake hits Solomon Islands, triggering tsunami warning
An earthquake of magnitude 7 has hit the Solomon Islands, triggering tsunami warnings near coastlines over the region. “People are advised to move to higher ground now,” a spokesman from prime minister Manasseh Sogavare’s office said.The United States Geological Survey initially recorded the magnitude of the earthquake at 7.3 but later revised it down to 7.0.The earthquake’s epicentre hit Malango in the Solomon Islands at a depth of 10km on Tuesday evening local time.“Hazardous tsunami waves possible for coasts within 300 km of quake epicentre,” said the US’s tsunami warning system.Later, several aftershocks were reported in the region, one of...
maritime-executive.com
Missing Cargo Ship Found Drifting in Indonesia with Crew Safely Aboard
Indonesian authorities are reporting that the cargo ship reported missing four days ago was located Monday evening with the crew safely aboard. Few details were released, but reports indicate that the vessel was being moved to the port of Dobo with 13 crewmembers. The captain and an engineer were ill and evacuated.
Search underway as magnitude-5.6 earthquake leaves over 200 dead in Indonesia
Rescuers were digging through debris on Tuesday to find survivors of a powerful earthquake that toppled homes and buildings in a highly populated area of Indonesia's West Java province, killing at least 268 people.
Voice of America
Six Dead After Powerful Earthquake Hits Nepal, Rattles New Delhi
KATHMANDU, Nepal — An earthquake of magnitude 6.6 struck Nepal early Wednesday, killing at least six people, destroying multiple houses in the western district of Doti and shaking the Indian capital New Delhi, officials said. Five other people were seriously injured as eight houses collapsed, said Bhola Bhatta, deputy...
Charles tells Indonesian President he is ‘saddened’ by earthquake disaster
The King has sent a message of condolence to the President of Indonesia following the devastating earthquake that struck his country.Charles said he and the Queen Consort we’re “saddened” to hear about the tragic loss of life especially the number of young people who have died following the natural disaster.Earlier this week the earthquake struck the main Indonesian island of Java killing scores of people and injuring hundreds.Cianjur in West Java was hit by the 5.6 magnitude quake according to the US Geological Survey data.In his message to President Joko Widodo, Charles said: “My wife and I were deeply saddened...
dallasexpress.com
Indonesian Woman’s Body Discovered Inside Python
Indonesian authorities announced that the body of a missing woman was found inside a python. The 54-year-old woman, Jahrah, reportedly left home Sunday morning for work as a tree tapper on a rubber plantation. After she did not return home that afternoon, her husband contacted authorities and set out to find her.
Indonesia earthquake: many of those killed were schoolchildren, says official
The death toll from the earthquake that struck Indonesia’s main island of Java on Monday has risen to 268, and many of the dead are schoolchildren, officials have said as rescuers raced against time to find survivors. The quake, centred in the Cianjur region of West Java province, struck...
maritime-executive.com
Indonesian Cargo Ship Disappears off New Guinea
Indonesian authorities have a search and rescue mission underway in the eastern portion of the country after an inter-island cargo vessel was reported missing over the weekend. They are reporting that the vessel was operating with a crew of 16 aboard and that no distress message was received. The 3,861...
Boy, 6, pulled alive from wreckage of Indonesia earthquake
A six-year-old boy was pulled alive from the wreckage of a property Wednesday after surviving for more than two days under debris, bringing hope to those waiting for news of loved ones after a powerful earthquake struck a populous area of Indonesia's West Java province.
'Nothing was left': After Indonesia quake, families desperately search
CIANJUR, Indonesia, Nov 22 (Reuters) - For hours Aris stared at an excavator working its way through mounds of earth on the Indonesian island of Java in the hope it might uncover some trace of his loved ones, missing after a 5.6-magnitude earthquake destroyed their home.
Monsoon rains force halt in Indonesia quake rescue efforts
Searchers in Indonesia rescue a 6-year-old boy trapped for two days under rubble amid an earthquake that has killed at least 271 people.
Dozens dead as earthquake hits Indonesia's Java island
A magnitude 5.6 earthquake struck the Indonesia's main island of Java early Monday, killing at least 46 people, officials said. The quake damaged dozens of buildings and prompted landslides around Cianjur in West Java province. It was felt as far away as Jakarta, Indonesia's capital, which is about 45 miles northwest of Cianjur. "There are 46 dead people at the Cianjur regional hospital and around 700 injured people," National Disaster Mitigation Agency head Suharyanto said. "Many were hurt because they were hit by collapsed buildings." Among the buildings reported to be damaged were a hospital and an Islamic boarding school. Indonesia, located along the seismically active "Ring of Fire" string of volcanoes and fault lines, is no stranger to deadly earthquakes. A magnitude 6.2 temblor rattled West Sumatra province in February, killing at least 25 people, and more than 100 were killed and thousands injured in another 6.2 quake in West Sulawesi providing in January 2021, The Associated Press reports. Most of the roughly 230,000 people who died in a massive 2004 tsunami lived in Indonesia.
watchers.news
More than 160 people killed after shallow M5.6 earthquake hits near Jakarta, Indonesia
A shallow earthquake, registered by the BMKG, USGS and EMSC as M5.6, hit West Java, Indonesia at 06:21 UTC on November 21, 2022. All agencies are reporting a depth of 10 km (6.2 miles). The quake resulted in the deaths of more than 160 people. The number is expected to rise.
qcnews.com
Indonesian rescuers focus on landslide as quake toll rises
CIANJUR, Indonesia (AP) — On the fourth day of an increasingly urgent search, Indonesian rescuers narrowed their focus Thursday to a landslide where dozens of people were believed trapped after an earthquake killed at least 272, more than a third of them children. Many of the more than 1,000...
Alarm sirens ring in Jakarta as Indonesia struck by 5.6 magnitude earthquake
A 5.6 magnitude earthquake triggered alarm sirens after striking Indonesia on Monday afternoon (21 November).Footage shows locals gathering in a courtyard to take shelter as a shrill alarm rang throughout the Kalibata area of South Jakarta.The United States Geological Survey said the tremors struck 18 kilometres west-southwest of the Ciranjang-hilir region at a depth of 10 kilometres at 1:21pm local time.Residents have been urged to watch out for aftershocks, but the quake did not trigger a tsunami warning.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More ‘Today I feel gay’: Gianni Infantino hits out at Western criticism of World Cup 2022 in QatarSmoke rises from ferry carrying 271 people after it catches fire off coast of BaliMoment drunk driver is arrested after mounting kerb and killing 20-year-old woman
