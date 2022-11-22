CHARLOTTE, N.C. — First you want to start the process 36 hours ahead of Thanksgiving Day. The purpose of brining (or marinade) a turkey is to infuse flavor into the entire bird. When you season it the flavor only penetrates so far, and when you inject a brine it’ll seep back out the hole and also doesn’t get into the whole bird. The brine will also keep your turkey extra moist during the cooking process. For our brine today heat up some water and add in the seasonings then stir to dissolve: Kosher salt, garlic, onion, ginger, bay leaves, whole cloves, and brown sugar. Let cool and add in apple juice, orange juice and water. Clean your turkey and place in a bucket or container large enough to fit, pour the brine in, cover, and refrigerate for 24 hours. After that time pour out the brine and put the turkey back into the container and refrigerate uncovered for 12 hours. If defrosting a turkey do so in a pan in the refrigerator and allow approximated 24 hours of defrosting time for every 5 lbs. of turkey.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO