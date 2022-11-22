ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Yes, Thanksgiving is the peak day for cooking fires in the US

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Today is all about giving thanks, of course. However, it's also about getting that turkey cooked for your family. As millions of Americans spend time in the kitchen, fire departments will be busier than ever. We wanted to know if Thanksgiving is the peak day for cooking fires in the U.S.
CATS services to run on reduced schedule for Thanksgiving

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Ahead of Thanksgiving, the Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS) has announced which offices will be closed for the holiday and has released its operating schedule for Thursday and Friday. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app. The CATS...
Tighter restrictions in place for New-Indy

CATAWBA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced it has reached an agreement with New-Indy Containerboard. It's part of a consent order that puts in new measures New-Indy must follow. Some of the new policies include additional monitoring throughout the site to make sure the plant doesn't exceed the allowed pollutant levels.
Here's the Thanksgiving food you can bring through airport security

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The week of Thanksgiving is here, and many people are already starting to travel. AAA projects 4.5 million Americans will take flight this holiday season. TSA lines are expected to be crowded. You don't want to be that person who slows down the line so WCNC Charlotte verified some Thanksgiving goodies you can carry on.
How to make the perfect Thanksgiving turkey

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — First you want to start the process 36 hours ahead of Thanksgiving Day. The purpose of brining (or marinade) a turkey is to infuse flavor into the entire bird. When you season it the flavor only penetrates so far, and when you inject a brine it’ll seep back out the hole and also doesn’t get into the whole bird. The brine will also keep your turkey extra moist during the cooking process. For our brine today heat up some water and add in the seasonings then stir to dissolve: Kosher salt, garlic, onion, ginger, bay leaves, whole cloves, and brown sugar. Let cool and add in apple juice, orange juice and water. Clean your turkey and place in a bucket or container large enough to fit, pour the brine in, cover, and refrigerate for 24 hours. After that time pour out the brine and put the turkey back into the container and refrigerate uncovered for 12 hours. If defrosting a turkey do so in a pan in the refrigerator and allow approximated 24 hours of defrosting time for every 5 lbs. of turkey.
Chef Jenny shares ideas for "Easy Peasy" Hors d'eouvres

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It's that time of year, time is limited and people are busy. This morning our good friend Chef Jenny, from Davidson Ice House, is here to share some easy "wow the crowd" ideas for no cook appetizers. We are making: "one bite wonders", no cooking appetizers...
Why is Black Friday losing popularity?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Why isn't Black Friday as popular as it used to be?. Holiday shopping fever began in 1924 with the original Christmas ad - The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade - kicking off the holiday shopping season. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the...
Gaston College food pantry meets a growing need for students

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — This Thanksgiving, students at Gaston College are giving thanks for a campus that cares. Since 2011, Mo's Pantry has been a resource for students to gather food like canned goods and cereal as well as personal care items like shampoo and detergent all at no cost.
Atrium Health MED-1 deployed to help increase access to care

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As we head into the holidays under the triple threat of COVID-19, flu, and RSV, Charlotte hospitals are preparing for a potential surge. Atrium Health’s Mobile Emergency Department, MED-1, will be deployed to Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center and Atrium Health Levine Children’s Hospital to help with emergency department services.
Gifts to go buy NOW for the holidays

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With Thanksgiving just a couple days away, many of us are starting to shift focus onto Christmas and Hanukkah. While you may want to wait until after Thanksgiving to do your shopping, there are some gifts that may not be around for too much longer! Hade Robinson joined Charlotte Today with some gifts to buy NOW before they are all gone.
country1037fm.com

Charlotte Woman Gets Bill For $1300 To Ship $50 Package

A Charlotte woman got a bill that left her in shock after shipping a package for her small business. Lucy McDermott owns Stash Charlotte, a yarn, fabric and sewing machine store in Charlotte. According to the story from WBTV, McDermott ships inventory all the time. However, this case left her quite surprised. She says the package contained quilts and dresses. But, she points out there was nothing particularly heavy in the package. The small business owner says she measured and weighed the shipment before dropping it off at her UPS Store in Gastonia. McDermott says she got an email a week later stating the package was overweight and oversized. The extra fees being charged added up to an additional $1321. Obviously, she assumed there was a mistake. She called the UPS store. But, McDermott says because she used a secondary shipper for the postage, the local store couldn’t help. The business owner bought the label from Pirate Ship for a discounted rate.
Watching out for distracted drivers this holiday travel season

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A survey conducted by Cars.com found more people are driving than flying this Thanksgiving due to growing frustration with delays and skyrocketing ticket prices. But experts are warning you to watch out for distracted drivers, and don’t be one yourself. “Distraction is really considered any...
'The issue impacts the entire community' | Corporate landlords contributing to affordable housing crisis

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Affordable housing is one of the biggest issues facing the Charlotte area. What's making it even tougher is the number of corporate-owned rental homes. In recent years, corporate investors have greatly increased their investments in single-family homes for the purpose of converting them into rental properties. Charlotte is consistently at the top of the list for high levels of this investor activity.
