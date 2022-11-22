Switzerland vs Cameroon live stream: quarter-final-phobes vs a team that struggle to make it out of the group. Who blinks?. Switzerland and Cameroon are two of the World Cup's most consistent attendees. Their problem is that they don't do much when they get there. The Nati last won a knockout fixture in 1938. The only time the Indomitable Lions made it out of their group was the Roger Milla-inspired Italia 90 run to the quarter-finals. Both know an early win will go a long way to changing those records. It's going to be a warm one in Doha today, with temperatures hitting nearly 30 degrees. Make sure you know how to watch a Switzerland vs Cameroon live stream from anywhere (opens in new tab) today and all games from the FIFA World Cup 2022 online for free.

