Sporting News

Brazil vs Serbia live: World Cup score, highlights, result from 2022 Group G match as Raphinha goes close

Five-time World Cup winners Brazil will hope to extend their run of 15 unbeaten group matches as they take on Serbia in their Group G opener at Qatar's Lusail Stadium. Tite's men have only lost three games since Belgium knocked them out of the 2018 World Cup quarterfinals, their most recent defeat coming all the way back in July 2021 in the Copa America final.
whathifi.com

Switzerland vs Cameroon live stream and how to watch the 2022 FIFA World Cup online and on TV today, team news

Switzerland vs Cameroon live stream: quarter-final-phobes vs a team that struggle to make it out of the group. Who blinks?. Switzerland and Cameroon are two of the World Cup's most consistent attendees. Their problem is that they don't do much when they get there. The Nati last won a knockout fixture in 1938. The only time the Indomitable Lions made it out of their group was the Roger Milla-inspired Italia 90 run to the quarter-finals. Both know an early win will go a long way to changing those records. It's going to be a warm one in Doha today, with temperatures hitting nearly 30 degrees. Make sure you know how to watch a Switzerland vs Cameroon live stream from anywhere (opens in new tab) today and all games from the FIFA World Cup 2022 online for free.
FOX Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo returns focus to field in historic game vs. Ghana

DOHA, Qatar — Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal survived one of the most entertaining games of the World Cup so far — just barely — but not before the superstar forward had some serious shade thrown his way. Ronaldo put Portugal ahead in the second half against Ghana...
FOX Sports

World Cup 2022 highlights: Portugal escapes Ghana, 3-2

The 2022 FIFA World Cup continued Thursday with Portugal narrowly outlasting Ghana, 3-2, at Stadium 974 in Ras Abu Aboud, Qatar, picking up three points in Group H with the win. It marks Portugal's first World Cup victory in an opening match since 2006, and Cristiano Ronaldo, who scored once...
Sporting News

Uruguay vs. South Korea World Cup lineups, starting 11 for Group H match at Qatar 2022

Uruguay and South Korea are expected to produce entertainment when they launch Group H at the 2022 FIFA World Cup by playing each other. Two-time World Cup winners Uruguay have lost one of their last nine internationals in 2022, making them favourites – but South Korea are in their 11th World Cup, the most by any Asian nation.
NBC Sports

Portugal vs Ghana: How to watch live, stream link, team news

Portugal and Ghana clash in a big game in Group H as Cristiano Ronaldo and Co. aim to make a flying start to the World Cup. The Portuguese squad is stacked and plenty is expected of them at this tournament, especially as this is very likely the last World Cup for Cristiano Ronaldo. Given all of the headlines written about his Manchester United future in recent weeks, the global superstar will be keen to impress potential suitors.
NBC Sports

Switzerland squeezes past Cameroon thanks to Embolo

Switzerland edged past Cameroon to secure a 1-0 victory in Group G as Breel Embolo (born in Cameroon) scored the winner. Embolo struck early in the second half and although Cameroon had chances on the break, Switzerland always looked more dangerous and more likely to grab the win. With Brazil...

