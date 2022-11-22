Read full article on original website
Argentina's Loss to Saudi Arabia is the Biggest World Cup Upset of All Time
Saudi Arabia's shock win over Argentina will be talked about for decades.
Portugal vs. Ghana 2022 World Cup FREE live stream (11/23/22): How to watch, time, channel, details
It might be Thanksgiving here in the United States on Thursday, but in Qatar, the World Cup rages on. And on Thursday morning, while the turkey is roasting there’s an intriguing group stage match that will get underway right before noon, as Ghana and Portugal will square off in a Group H matchup at 11 a.m. eastern time.
Soccer-Swiss striker Embolo refuses to celebrate goal against Cameroon
AL WAKRAH, Qatar, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Switzerland striker Breel Embolo scored against the land of his birth Cameroon in their World Cup Group G clash at the Al Janoub Stadium on Thursday but refused to celebrate and looked almost apologetic as his team mates rushed to congratulate him.
World Cup 2022 Group G: Brazil, Serbia, Cameroon, Switzerland schedule, fixtures, rankings
World No. 1 Brazil was not given an easy ride to the knockout rounds with a tough draw in World Cup 2022 Group G this November. Tite’s imperious Brazilians will be tested by savvy Switzerland, fierce Serbia, and a Cameroon side capable of anything on its day. The group...
A muted celebration for Breel Embolo after scoring against Cameroon, his birth country
One would imagine that after scoring a goal at the World Cup, and your first World Cup goal to boot, that a player would wheel away in exuberant celebration. That was not the case for Switzerland’s Breel Embolo against Cameroon. Early in the second half against Cameroon, the forward...
Brazil vs Serbia live: World Cup score, highlights, result from 2022 Group G match as Raphinha goes close
Five-time World Cup winners Brazil will hope to extend their run of 15 unbeaten group matches as they take on Serbia in their Group G opener at Qatar's Lusail Stadium. Tite's men have only lost three games since Belgium knocked them out of the 2018 World Cup quarterfinals, their most recent defeat coming all the way back in July 2021 in the Copa America final.
Switzerland vs Cameroon live stream and how to watch the 2022 FIFA World Cup online and on TV today, team news
Switzerland vs Cameroon live stream: quarter-final-phobes vs a team that struggle to make it out of the group. Who blinks?. Switzerland and Cameroon are two of the World Cup's most consistent attendees. Their problem is that they don't do much when they get there. The Nati last won a knockout fixture in 1938. The only time the Indomitable Lions made it out of their group was the Roger Milla-inspired Italia 90 run to the quarter-finals. Both know an early win will go a long way to changing those records. It's going to be a warm one in Doha today, with temperatures hitting nearly 30 degrees. Make sure you know how to watch a Switzerland vs Cameroon live stream from anywhere (opens in new tab) today and all games from the FIFA World Cup 2022 online for free.
World Cup 2022 Group H: Portugal, Ghana, Uruguay, South Korea schedule, fixtures, rankings
Expect fireworks when a star-studded World Cup 2022 Group H puts Cristiano Ronaldo, Luis Suarez, Heung-min Son, and Thomas Partey in the same group this November. All World Cup groups have megastars but Portugal and Uruguay will be considered contenders if not favorites to reach the semifinals in Qatar. Premier...
Switzerland 1-0 Cameroon: World Cup 2022 – as it happened
Breel Embolo scored the only goal of the game against the country of his birth to give Switzerland a winning start
Cristiano Ronaldo returns focus to field in historic game vs. Ghana
DOHA, Qatar — Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal survived one of the most entertaining games of the World Cup so far — just barely — but not before the superstar forward had some serious shade thrown his way. Ronaldo put Portugal ahead in the second half against Ghana...
First win key in tough World Cup group for Swiss, Cameroon
Switzerland against Cameroon has the look of a must-win opportunity even as their opening game in a tough World Cup group
Soccer-Ronaldo makes history with goal as Portugal edge Ghana 3-2
DOHA, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo became the first player to score in five World Cups after netting a penalty in his side's opening Group H game against Ghana on Thursday.
World Cup 2022 highlights: Portugal escapes Ghana, 3-2
The 2022 FIFA World Cup continued Thursday with Portugal narrowly outlasting Ghana, 3-2, at Stadium 974 in Ras Abu Aboud, Qatar, picking up three points in Group H with the win. It marks Portugal's first World Cup victory in an opening match since 2006, and Cristiano Ronaldo, who scored once...
Uruguay vs. South Korea World Cup lineups, starting 11 for Group H match at Qatar 2022
Uruguay and South Korea are expected to produce entertainment when they launch Group H at the 2022 FIFA World Cup by playing each other. Two-time World Cup winners Uruguay have lost one of their last nine internationals in 2022, making them favourites – but South Korea are in their 11th World Cup, the most by any Asian nation.
Portugal vs Ghana: How to watch live, stream link, team news
Portugal and Ghana clash in a big game in Group H as Cristiano Ronaldo and Co. aim to make a flying start to the World Cup. The Portuguese squad is stacked and plenty is expected of them at this tournament, especially as this is very likely the last World Cup for Cristiano Ronaldo. Given all of the headlines written about his Manchester United future in recent weeks, the global superstar will be keen to impress potential suitors.
Switzerland squeezes past Cameroon thanks to Embolo
Switzerland edged past Cameroon to secure a 1-0 victory in Group G as Breel Embolo (born in Cameroon) scored the winner. Embolo struck early in the second half and although Cameroon had chances on the break, Switzerland always looked more dangerous and more likely to grab the win. With Brazil...
