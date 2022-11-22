Read full article on original website
Dollar Tree Announces Big Changes Coming Up for 2023
Thanksgiving Essentials To Get at the Dollar Store
Autumn is in full swing and Thanksgiving is just around the corner. If you haven't started stocking up on Thanksgiving essentials, now is definitely the time -- and the dollar store might be the place...
4 Dollar Store Items To Avoid Buying This Holiday Season
The end of the year is an expensive time. According to the National Retail Federation, consumers spent $886.7 billion on retail goods during November and December alone. With how daunting the holiday...
11 Grocery Items To Buy at Dollar Tree
Dollar Tree might not be the first place you think of when it comes to purchasing your groceries, but you might want to add it to your rotation, or you'll miss out on great grocery deals. Also: 9...
Man Argues With Dollar Tree Manager Over Only One Register Being Open, Offered Job on the Spot To Help Out
A fight between a Dollar Tree manager and customer was caught on camera after the customer complained the store had only one register open. A video posted by Kensha (@mixedbeauty) on TikTok has gone viral, attracting over 276,000 views.
Dollar General Employee Says Stores Across Country 'Completely Overwhelmed' as Company Reports Operating Profit Up 7.5%
In a video that has gone viral, an assistant manager at a Dollar General store has spoken out about the conditions of his store and, he says, many other Dollar General stores across the country.
TikTok Influencers Expose Dollar General’s Ongoing Hidden One-Cent Sales
Embedded in the company’s app is a list of items on sale for a penny. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:WOWKTV.com, TikTok, and The-Sun.com.
Dollar Tree Customer Receives Job Offer After Picking Fight With Manager
The customer was purportedly upset that only one of the store's registers was open.
10 Dollar Store Items That Aren’t Even Worth the Buck
When you're shopping for a bargain, sometimes the dollar store is a great place to snag deals. In fact, you might be tempted to spring for items that aren't on your shopping list simply because they...
Sweeping Changes Announced By Walmart For 2023
The company has confirmed a host of changes being undertaken as the new year beckons. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BestLifeOnline.com, Walmart.com, GoBankingRates.com, Marketwatch.com, WSJ.com, RetailWire.com, and CNBC.com.
Aldi, Lidl Cut Inflation-Rocked Prices Ahead of Thanksgiving Grocery Shopping
As inflation worries hover over the holidays, two no-frills, deep-discount grocery chains are cutting prices on Thanksgiving essentials in the weeks before the holiday. Aldi and Lidl, both German owned, are rolling back prices on ingredients their U.S. shoppers buy the most for Thanksgiving entertaining. Both chains are celebrated by fans for their quirkiness. Both are limited-assortment grocers carrying mostly store-brand products.
Motley Fool
Better Buy: Walmart vs. Costco
Costco and Walmart are both outperforming the broader market. Costco's low markups attract customers when there's inflation. Walmart stock trades at close to half of Costco's valuation. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today...
Shoppers are abandoning Wayfair
New York CNN Business — Wayfair lost more than a million customers during its latest quarter as shoppers turn away from new furniture and home decorations. The e-commerce retailer said its active customer count dropped 22.6% during the quarter ending September 30 compared to the same time last year.
hbsdealer.com
Lowe’s Q3 sales rise
Pro growth, DIY resilience and other trends from the home improvement giant. After two consecutive quarters of negative comp-store sales, Mooresville, N.C.-based Lowe’s reported a 2.2 percent gain in comps —positive 3.0 percent in U.S. comps—and raised its guidance for full-year profit. The world's second-largest home improvement...
Increase in car production as industry returns to growth
UK car production returned to growth last month but is still well below pre-pandemic levels, new figures show.A total of 69,524 cars were built in October, an increase of 7.4% on the same month a year ago, said the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT).The rise followed a fall in September, which came after four consecutive months of growth, which the SMMT said illustrated how supply chain turbulence, in particular global chip shortages, continues to affect UK car manufacturers.UK car makers are doing all they can to ramp up production of the latest electrified vehicles, and help deliver net...
Walmart, Target results will tell how gloomy holidays could get for retailers
Nov 14 (Reuters) - Walmart (WMT.N) and Target (TGT.N) results this week are likely to show that major retailers are heading for a turbulent holiday season as rampant inflation has made everything from toothpaste to Christmas sweaters more expensive for shoppers.
msn.com
Nordstrom Shares Sink as Markdowns Cut Into Profits
(Bloomberg) -- Nordstrom Inc. sank after saying higher discounts are hurting profitability at its upscale department stores and discount chain. The retailer reiterated its full-year forecasts despite beating analyst estimates for sales and profit in the third quarter ended Oct. 29, suggesting tough months ahead. Disappointing margins were blamed on a higher rate of promotions and the company said it expects the magnitude of markdowns to be the same this quarter.
Surprise: Dollar Tree's $1.25 price strategy is actually working
When Dollar Tree said it would raise prices to $1.25 after 35 years sticking to $1, some fans protested and industry analysts questioned the decision.
Secrets Behind These 10 Popular Costco Products
Costco has 828 warehouses and 113.1 million member cardholders worldwide, and those members likely will attest to the same thing: Costco has quality products at consumer-friendly prices. Households in...
High mortgage rates push UK first-time buyers towards rental market – Rightmove
LONDON, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Demand for rental homes in Britain rose in October as prospective first-time buyers put off purchases amid the surge in mortgage rates, property website Rightmove (RMV.L) said on Friday.
