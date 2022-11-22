UK car production returned to growth last month but is still well below pre-pandemic levels, new figures show.A total of 69,524 cars were built in October, an increase of 7.4% on the same month a year ago, said the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT).The rise followed a fall in September, which came after four consecutive months of growth, which the SMMT said illustrated how supply chain turbulence, in particular global chip shortages, continues to affect UK car manufacturers.UK car makers are doing all they can to ramp up production of the latest electrified vehicles, and help deliver net...

26 MINUTES AGO