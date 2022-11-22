ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

GOBankingRates

11 Grocery Items To Buy at Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree might not be the first place you think of when it comes to purchasing your groceries, but you might want to add it to your rotation, or you'll miss out on great grocery deals. Also: 9...
Joel Eisenberg

Sweeping Changes Announced By Walmart For 2023

The company has confirmed a host of changes being undertaken as the new year beckons. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BestLifeOnline.com, Walmart.com, GoBankingRates.com, Marketwatch.com, WSJ.com, RetailWire.com, and CNBC.com.
Kiplinger

Aldi, Lidl Cut Inflation-Rocked Prices Ahead of Thanksgiving Grocery Shopping

As inflation worries hover over the holidays, two no-frills, deep-discount grocery chains are cutting prices on Thanksgiving essentials in the weeks before the holiday. Aldi and Lidl, both German owned, are rolling back prices on ingredients their U.S. shoppers buy the most for Thanksgiving entertaining. Both chains are celebrated by fans for their quirkiness. Both are limited-assortment grocers carrying mostly store-brand products.
Motley Fool

Better Buy: Walmart vs. Costco

Costco and Walmart are both outperforming the broader market. Costco's low markups attract customers when there's inflation. Walmart stock trades at close to half of Costco's valuation. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today...
CNN

Shoppers are abandoning Wayfair

New York CNN Business — Wayfair lost more than a million customers during its latest quarter as shoppers turn away from new furniture and home decorations. The e-commerce retailer said its active customer count dropped 22.6% during the quarter ending September 30 compared to the same time last year.
hbsdealer.com

Lowe’s Q3 sales rise

Pro growth, DIY resilience and other trends from the home improvement giant. After two consecutive quarters of negative comp-store sales, Mooresville, N.C.-based Lowe’s reported a 2.2 percent gain in comps —positive 3.0 percent in U.S. comps—and raised its guidance for full-year profit. The world's second-largest home improvement...
The Independent

Increase in car production as industry returns to growth

UK car production returned to growth last month but is still well below pre-pandemic levels, new figures show.A total of 69,524 cars were built in October, an increase of 7.4% on the same month a year ago, said the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT).The rise followed a fall in September, which came after four consecutive months of growth, which the SMMT said illustrated how supply chain turbulence, in particular global chip shortages, continues to affect UK car manufacturers.UK car makers are doing all they can to ramp up production of the latest electrified vehicles, and help deliver net...
msn.com

Nordstrom Shares Sink as Markdowns Cut Into Profits

(Bloomberg) -- Nordstrom Inc. sank after saying higher discounts are hurting profitability at its upscale department stores and discount chain. The retailer reiterated its full-year forecasts despite beating analyst estimates for sales and profit in the third quarter ended Oct. 29, suggesting tough months ahead. Disappointing margins were blamed on a higher rate of promotions and the company said it expects the magnitude of markdowns to be the same this quarter.

