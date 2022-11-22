Holiday firm Jet2 has said full-year earnings will be better than expected after swinging to a first half profit, despite a hit of more than £50 million from airport chaos.But it cautioned that profit margins may come under pressure given soaring costs, including for fuel and staff wages, as well as from the weaker pound.Jet2 reported pre-tax profits of £450.7 million for the six months to September 30, against losses of £205.8 million a year ago.It said profits with currency impacts stripped out stood at £505 million against losses of £195.1 million.The company said it was a “difficult return to...

