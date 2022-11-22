ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Daily Mail

Amazon says increased costs due to inflation and declining demand from customers may eviscerate its third-quarter profits as shares slump 19% in after-hours trading - as CEO Andy Jassy warns they must balance investments

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy warned investors Thursday that the company will be balancing its investments and potentially increasing costs due to inflation, as shares dropped 19 percent Thursday. The company forecasted costs might eviscerate its profit for the current quarter, as early holiday marketing does little to boost sales growth...
Benzinga

Deere Clocks Strong Q4 Performance Despite Inflation, Signals Strong FY23 Profit

Deere & Company DE has reported Q4 FY 22 sales of $15.54 billion, beating the consensus of $13.39 billion. The company sold out of large tractors in Q3 due to parts shortages. Deere has benefited from equipment prices forced to record highs by those shortages and higher crop prices. Economic uncertainty, inflationary pressures, and supply disruptions have offset those benefits.
US News and World Report

American Eagle Beats Quarterly Sales Estimates on Strong Demand for Dresses

(Reuters) - American Eagle Outfitters Inc on Tuesday beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue, as a post-pandemic return to work and social events boosted consumer spending on its jeans and dresses despite rising inflation. The company's net revenue fell to $1.24 billion in the third quarter from $1.27 billion...
The Independent

Jet2 hikes annual earnings outlook after returning to profit

Holiday firm Jet2 has said full-year earnings will be better than expected after swinging to a first half profit, despite a hit of more than £50 million from airport chaos.But it cautioned that profit margins may come under pressure given soaring costs, including for fuel and staff wages, as well as from the weaker pound.Jet2 reported pre-tax profits of £450.7 million for the six months to September 30, against losses of £205.8 million a year ago.It said profits with currency impacts stripped out stood at £505 million against losses of £195.1 million.The company said it was a “difficult return to...
msn.com

Gas prices ‘to tumble 30pc’ as winter supply fears ease - live updates

Natural gas prices will slump 30pc in the coming months as mild weather and a rush of supplies help to ease fears about a winter crisis, according to Goldman Sachs. The Wall Street bank said it expects benchmark European prices to fall to €85 per megawatt-hour in the first quarter of 2023, down from current levels of around €120.
kitco.com

U.S. new home sales increase 7.5% in October

(Kitco News) - The U.S. housing market continue to find some stable footing as new home sales rose more than expected in October. This is the third consecutive month of gains for new home sales. New home sales rose to seasonally adjusted annualized rate of 632,000 homes last month up...
Reuters

HP to cut up to 6,000 jobs

Nov 22 (Reuters) - HP Inc (HPQ.N) said on Tuesday it expects to reduce its global headcount by about 4,000 to 6,000 by the end of fiscal 2025. The PC maker estimates it will incur about $1.0 billion in labor and non-labor costs related to restructuring and other charges, with nearly $0.6 billion in fiscal 2023 and the rest split between the following two years.
Benzinga

Minetech Records 32% Increase in Revenue for 2Q

Company's loss before tax continues to narrow on higher revenue contribution from civil engineering and manufacturing divisions. KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 24, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Civil engineering specialist and bituminous products manufacturer Minetech Resources Berhad today reported that the Company recorded a 31.9% rise in revenue to RM26.9 million for the second quarter ended 30 September 2022 (2Q FY2023) compared with RM20.4 million in the corresponding quarter of the last financial year (2Q FY2022).
TechRadar

HP cuts thousands of jobs as PC demand slumps

HP has announced it intends to cut 10% of its workforce as the company adjusts to falling demand for business computers and mobile workstations as enterprises everywhere continue recovering from the Covid-19 pandemic. The computing giant has revealed (opens in new tab) its 2022 fiscal year results, showing fourth quarter...
kalkinemedia.com

LIVE MARKETS-Inflation's dent on holiday spending: S&P survey

S&P sectors: consumer discretionary leads gains, energy drops. Dollar off, crude tumbles, gold up a bit, bitcoin up <1%. Nov 23 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at. INFLATION'S DENT ON HOLIDAY SPENDING:...

