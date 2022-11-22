Read full article on original website
Related
Amazon says increased costs due to inflation and declining demand from customers may eviscerate its third-quarter profits as shares slump 19% in after-hours trading - as CEO Andy Jassy warns they must balance investments
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy warned investors Thursday that the company will be balancing its investments and potentially increasing costs due to inflation, as shares dropped 19 percent Thursday. The company forecasted costs might eviscerate its profit for the current quarter, as early holiday marketing does little to boost sales growth...
Dollar Tree forecasts lower 2022 profit as price cuts hit margins
Nov 22 (Reuters) - Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR.O) said on Thursday that its full-year profit would be at the lower end of its forecast, with the discount store retailer's margins under pressure from decades-high inflation.
Benzinga
Deere Clocks Strong Q4 Performance Despite Inflation, Signals Strong FY23 Profit
Deere & Company DE has reported Q4 FY 22 sales of $15.54 billion, beating the consensus of $13.39 billion. The company sold out of large tractors in Q3 due to parts shortages. Deere has benefited from equipment prices forced to record highs by those shortages and higher crop prices. Economic uncertainty, inflationary pressures, and supply disruptions have offset those benefits.
US News and World Report
American Eagle Beats Quarterly Sales Estimates on Strong Demand for Dresses
(Reuters) - American Eagle Outfitters Inc on Tuesday beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue, as a post-pandemic return to work and social events boosted consumer spending on its jeans and dresses despite rising inflation. The company's net revenue fell to $1.24 billion in the third quarter from $1.27 billion...
Jet2 hikes annual earnings outlook after returning to profit
Holiday firm Jet2 has said full-year earnings will be better than expected after swinging to a first half profit, despite a hit of more than £50 million from airport chaos.But it cautioned that profit margins may come under pressure given soaring costs, including for fuel and staff wages, as well as from the weaker pound.Jet2 reported pre-tax profits of £450.7 million for the six months to September 30, against losses of £205.8 million a year ago.It said profits with currency impacts stripped out stood at £505 million against losses of £195.1 million.The company said it was a “difficult return to...
Tech layoffs now hit Amazon: Workers in 'unprofitable' units, like Alexa which has lost $5B, are told to 'look for other jobs in the company' as $1 trillion is wiped off its value
Amazon looks to be the latest tech company to fall victim to a wave of layoffs, with brass at the online seller looking to make major cuts in units that have failed to turn a profit this year. Under strict scrutiny is the firm's Alexa business, which has recorded an...
House prices might plunge 20% in the hottest US markets - and the slump could hammer the wider economy, top investor says
Home prices could tumble 20% in some of the hottest US markets, top investor Peter Boockvar said. He cited the surge in prices during the pandemic, and soaring mortgage rates pricing out buyers. The Bleakley Advisory boss warned a housing slump could hit consumer spending and the wider economy. House...
Business Insider
Home price declines will accelerate even as sales bottom out early next year, economist says
The decline in home prices will accelerate even as sales are headed for a bottom early next year, according to Pantheon Macroeconomics. The assessment came as the NAHB index fell for the 11th straight month to hit the lowest since April 2020. "The good news for homebuilders is that a...
msn.com
Gas prices ‘to tumble 30pc’ as winter supply fears ease - live updates
Natural gas prices will slump 30pc in the coming months as mild weather and a rush of supplies help to ease fears about a winter crisis, according to Goldman Sachs. The Wall Street bank said it expects benchmark European prices to fall to €85 per megawatt-hour in the first quarter of 2023, down from current levels of around €120.
High mortgage rates push UK first-time buyers towards rental market – Rightmove
LONDON, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Demand for rental homes in Britain rose in October as prospective first-time buyers put off purchases amid the surge in mortgage rates, property website Rightmove (RMV.L) said on Friday.
Carvana to slash 1,500 jobs, cites economic headwinds
Carvana Co. is cutting 1,500 jobs, or around 8% of its workforce. This comes after the Arizona used-car retailer slashed around 2,500 jobs earlier in the year.
kitco.com
U.S. new home sales increase 7.5% in October
(Kitco News) - The U.S. housing market continue to find some stable footing as new home sales rose more than expected in October. This is the third consecutive month of gains for new home sales. New home sales rose to seasonally adjusted annualized rate of 632,000 homes last month up...
How Much Are Home Prices Dropping in Cities Where Sellers Are Slashing Them?
Good news for prospective homebuyers: After many months of skyrocketing home prices, they are finally on the downswing in many places across the country. However, some U.S. cities are seeing bigger...
U.S. new home sales unexpectedly rise in October
WASHINGTON, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Sales of new U.S. single-family homes unexpectedly jumped in October, shrugging off rising mortgage rates and house prices, which have drastically eroded affordability.
Deere's strong earnings aided by pricing boost, shares hit record high
CHICAGO, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Deere & Co (DE.N) on Wednesday posted a quarterly profit that easily beat Wall Street estimates with strong sales accelerated by price hikes for its agriculture and construction equipment, sending its shares to a record high.
HP to cut up to 6,000 jobs
Nov 22 (Reuters) - HP Inc (HPQ.N) said on Tuesday it expects to reduce its global headcount by about 4,000 to 6,000 by the end of fiscal 2025. The PC maker estimates it will incur about $1.0 billion in labor and non-labor costs related to restructuring and other charges, with nearly $0.6 billion in fiscal 2023 and the rest split between the following two years.
kitco.com
Gold prices jump into positive territory as flash manufacturing and service-sector PMI data falls into contraction territory
(Kitco News) - Gold prices have jumped into positive territory as recession fears continue to grow with sentiment in the both the manufacturing and service sectors both fall into contraction territory in November. Wednesday, the S&P Global Flash US Composite PMI showed the Manufacturing PMI falling into contraction territory with...
Benzinga
Minetech Records 32% Increase in Revenue for 2Q
Company's loss before tax continues to narrow on higher revenue contribution from civil engineering and manufacturing divisions. KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 24, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Civil engineering specialist and bituminous products manufacturer Minetech Resources Berhad today reported that the Company recorded a 31.9% rise in revenue to RM26.9 million for the second quarter ended 30 September 2022 (2Q FY2023) compared with RM20.4 million in the corresponding quarter of the last financial year (2Q FY2022).
TechRadar
HP cuts thousands of jobs as PC demand slumps
HP has announced it intends to cut 10% of its workforce as the company adjusts to falling demand for business computers and mobile workstations as enterprises everywhere continue recovering from the Covid-19 pandemic. The computing giant has revealed (opens in new tab) its 2022 fiscal year results, showing fourth quarter...
kalkinemedia.com
LIVE MARKETS-Inflation's dent on holiday spending: S&P survey
S&P sectors: consumer discretionary leads gains, energy drops. Dollar off, crude tumbles, gold up a bit, bitcoin up <1%. Nov 23 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at. INFLATION'S DENT ON HOLIDAY SPENDING:...
Comments / 0