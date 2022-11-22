Laura McAllister says she was forced to remove her rainbow bucket hat as she arrived to cheer on Wales at their World Cup 2022 kick-off.This clip shows the former captain of the Welsh women’s team being pulled aside by security, who told her she had to take off the “banned symbol.”The hats are a take on the iconic Welsh football symbol made by LGBT+ football organisation The Rainbow Wall.She told ITV News they were told they had to either take off the hats or miss the team’s first World Cup match since 1958.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More World Cup: Why England and Wales will not wear OneLove armbandEngland captain Harry Kane should have worn OneLove armband in opener, says Roy KeaneHero neighbour drags mother from house fire moments before huge explosion

