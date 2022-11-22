Read full article on original website
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Knoch girls basketball raring to go after WPIAL success
Making a run to the Petersen Events Center didn’t necessarily impact the passion surrounding the Knoch girls basketball program. For the Knights players who made school history by winning 22 games and reaching the WPIAL final and winning a PIAA playoff game for the first time, that passion was always simmering under the surface.
WNEP-TV 16
Wyoming Valley West hosts 'Spartan Madness' event
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — In Luzerne County, it was an evening of scrimmages and competition at Wyoming Valley West. The school's Special Olympics Unified Sports Club hosted 'Spartan Madness' for the girls and boys basketball teams. The Wyoming Valley Clutch Professional team made an appearance. Students even got the...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Expectations rising for Plum girls basketball
Expectations have been raised for the second year of the Rich Mull coaching tenure at Plum. “I was hired at the end of last summer, so we really didn’t have an offseason to put things in place,” Mull said. “We should be more prepared with everyone knowing their roles.
Paul VI closes out football season with Turkey Week romp over Camden Catholic
The least important part of a Thanksgiving Week rivalry game is the scoreboard. After their Thanksgiving Eve game, the Paul VI and Camden Catholic football teams shook hands, traded the occasional hug, then retreated to their respective final post game huddles. There was very little difference between the two. For...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Inaugural WCCA girls volleyball all-star match earns rave reviews
Brett Marabito gazed into the stands and grinned at the site of the assembled crowd inside the Ligonier Valley High School gymnasium for the first Westmoreland County Coaches Association All-Star Volleyball Match. The event Tuesday night showcased some of Westmoreland County’s top high school girls volleyball players and was the...
PA High School Football Report podcast: How will Mid-Penn teams handle the Thanksgiving weekend?
With the finish line closing in, a handful of Mid-Penn Conference football teams will need to focus on the task at hand, otherwise known as the PIAA quarterfinal round. That’s right, only eight teams in each classification remain. And for Bishop McDevitt and Harrisburg, a chance to secure another District 3 title comes just hours after Thanksgiving Day.
Girls volleyball: 2022 All-NJAC teams
Note: NJ.com did not vote for the All-NJAC teams. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.
yourerie
After a Month Off, Ramblers Ready for PIAA Quarterfinals
The last time Cathedral Prep played a football game was back on October 28 when they defeated Canisius 40-7. During their four weeks off, the Ramblers have done their best to stay sharp and be ready for Pine-Richland on Friday night.
