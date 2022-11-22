ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
92.7 WOBM

Comments / 0

Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Knoch girls basketball raring to go after WPIAL success

Making a run to the Petersen Events Center didn’t necessarily impact the passion surrounding the Knoch girls basketball program. For the Knights players who made school history by winning 22 games and reaching the WPIAL final and winning a PIAA playoff game for the first time, that passion was always simmering under the surface.
SAXONBURG, PA
WNEP-TV 16

Wyoming Valley West hosts 'Spartan Madness' event

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — In Luzerne County, it was an evening of scrimmages and competition at Wyoming Valley West. The school's Special Olympics Unified Sports Club hosted 'Spartan Madness' for the girls and boys basketball teams. The Wyoming Valley Clutch Professional team made an appearance. Students even got the...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Expectations rising for Plum girls basketball

Expectations have been raised for the second year of the Rich Mull coaching tenure at Plum. “I was hired at the end of last summer, so we really didn’t have an offseason to put things in place,” Mull said. “We should be more prepared with everyone knowing their roles.
PLUM, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Inaugural WCCA girls volleyball all-star match earns rave reviews

Brett Marabito gazed into the stands and grinned at the site of the assembled crowd inside the Ligonier Valley High School gymnasium for the first Westmoreland County Coaches Association All-Star Volleyball Match. The event Tuesday night showcased some of Westmoreland County’s top high school girls volleyball players and was the...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
NJ.com

Girls volleyball: 2022 All-NJAC teams

Note: NJ.com did not vote for the All-NJAC teams. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.
yourerie

After a Month Off, Ramblers Ready for PIAA Quarterfinals

The last time Cathedral Prep played a football game was back on October 28 when they defeated Canisius 40-7. During their four weeks off, the Ramblers have done their best to stay sharp and be ready for Pine-Richland on Friday night.
92.7 WOBM

92.7 WOBM

Toms River, NJ
19K+
Followers
20K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

92.7 WOBM plays the best adult hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Ocean County, New Jersey Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy