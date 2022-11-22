Read full article on original website
Disappointment for cannabis dispensaries waiting in Rochester region
"Those territories are not going to be awarded card licenses until this decision has been made," said Burgio.
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Now that New York has issued the state’s first 36 cannabis dispensary licenses, the next step is the start of legal sales. Some legal marijuana sales should begin before the end of 2022, according to New York State Office of Cannabis Management Executive Director Chris Alexander. New York legalized the recreational […]
How do authorities plan to crack down on those selling illegal marijuana in New York?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — While the state awarded retailers licenses to sell legal cannabis on Monday, questions about enforcement of the law remains. How will the state deal with black-market sales and businesses selling weed illegally?. At an impromptu press conference on Monday, Chris Alexander, executive director of the...
NYS Office of Cannabis Management approves first retail dispensary licenses, Finger Lakes awaiting guidance
The Office of Cannabis Management (OCM) has shared a preview of the broader adult-use cannabis program regulations that will be discussed at the next Cannabis Control Board Meeting.
NY approves 1st recreational pot licenses — see where you can legally buy in NYC, LI
A year-and-a-half after legalizing cannabis in New York, the state’s Cannabis Control Board announced the approval of 36 licenses at a public hearing on Monday.
New York State Has $750 Million Of Marijuana That No One Can Buy Or Sell
A common question among cannabis consumers is 'where's the weed'? In this case, the answer is a tricky one. There is $750 million worth of legal adult-use recreational cannabis here in New York State, but it can't be sold or bought. According to Bloomberg, there is almost 300,000 pounds of marijuana, sitting at the 200 state-licensed farms. If the crop doesn't get sold soon, it could be completely ruined. Since no 'legal' recreational dispensaries have opened, the farmers have no one to sell it to.
See the First 36 NY Locations Where You Can Legally Buy Pot for Fun
New York state announced the first retail recipients of marijuana licenses on Monday, the latest step in an arduous process steeped in legal red tape and one that moves the Empire State closer to capitalizing on the economic potential that other states have reaped from recreational pot sales in recent years.
36 Cannabis Dispensary Licenses Have Been Approved In New York State
Today, Monday, November 21, 2022, the New York State Cannabis Control Board approved the first Conditional Adult-Use Retail Dispensary Licenses. The move hastens the retail portion of the state's legal adult-use recreational marijuana industry. The Conditional Adult-Use Retail Dispensary (CAURD) licenses are at the center of the New York State Seeding Opportunity Initiative. The 36 dispensaries will be selling the first legal adult-use cannabis products grown by New York Farmers.
NY unemployment fraud hit senior population the hardest (Your Letters)
In response to your editorial (“$11B fraud price tag doesn’t count human cost of NY’s unemployment debacle,” Nov. 20, 2022):. Just wanted to share my experience with you. Sometime in late spring of 2020, my husband and I began receiving numerous letters from the state Department of Labor stating that our claims for unemployment had been denied or approved. As we both are retired for many years, we had never put in a claim. The first two letters actually had the correct last four digits of our Social Security numbers! I tried calling many times but never got through. Several weeks later, the onslaught began. Sometimes as many as 10 or more letters arrived a week, all of these had different SSNs on them. I received several letters that were in Spanish and actually received a Key Bank card so that I could access my unemployment benefits.
