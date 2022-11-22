ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley County, SC

Comments / 4

Related
abcnews4.com

Coalition questions legality of BCSD Superintendent firing; press conference planned

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCIV) — A coalition has called a press conference for 12 p.m. on Wednesday to discuss the recent firing of former Berkeley County School District Superintendent Deon Jackson and the immediate hiring Dr. Anthony Dixon. "Clergy, teachers, former educators, parents, community leaders, democrats, republicans and concerned...
WCBD Count on 2

Coalition calls on SC Gov. to investigate BCSD firings

Moncks Corner, S.C. (WCBD) – A newly-formed coalition of teachers, parents, clergy, and community members is speaking out against the abrupt firing of the Berkeley County School District superintendent. “I stand here today on behalf of many of the voiceless in the Berkeley County School District who are afraid to speak up and voice their […]
MONCKS CORNER, SC
News19 WLTX

'We need a variety of people to be on that board': Four new members elected to Sumter School Board

SUMTER, S.C. — The unofficial results are in for Sumter County’s school board. Four new members were elected in yesterday’s runoff election, including Tarah Johnson. "I think bringing in those fresh perspectives is critical," Joyhnson said about why she ran. "It’s critical to the success of our Sumter community, it’s critical to the success of our students..."
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

DECISION 2022: Sumter runoff results

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - Tuesday night Sumter held runoff elections for Schoolboard and for City Council. Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline. Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the...
SUMTER, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Charleston City Council approves one-time bonuses for employees

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston City Council on Tuesday voted unanimously to use surplus funds to pay city employees a one-time bonus. Council approved $2,100,000 to be disbursed equally to all employees. Departments will be allowed to apply for additional funding for larger merit bonuses. The money is coming from the salary surplus of an […]
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Charleston City Council adopt new technology to fight underage drinking

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Underage drinking and fake IDs--Charleston police say the problems are getting more challenging to stop. Charleston city council is taking the extra step to stop underage drinkers at the door. "While we were adjusting the late-night ordinance, one of the things we heard about that...
CHARLESTON, SC
abccolumbia.com

President Biden approves South Carolina’s Disaster Declaration

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—President Joe Biden approved South Carolina’s Disaster Declaration Monday to help clean up the mess left by Hurricane Ian. Federal funding will now be available to those affected by Ian in Charleston, Georgetown, and Horry counties. This can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs,...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

New BCSD Superintendent releases video amid staffing controversy

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The new Berkeley County School District (BCSD) Superintendent sent a video message to staff Thursday, just days after he was hired during a controversial school board meeting. Dr. Anthony Dixon assumed the role Monday after the board — dominated by newly-elected members — voted to fire former Superintendent Deon Jackson […]
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Charleston approves new technology to target fake IDs

UPDATE: CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston City Council on Tuesday voted unanimously to approve the pilot program. CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston leaders are looking to crack down on underage drinking with a new pilot program that will help businesses easily identify fake IDs. A mobile app called Intellicheck has the ability to detect a […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WLTX.com

Final Results | Sumter County, Saluda County runoff elections

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — The final results are in for a group of unresolved Midlands elections that went to runoffs. The contests were in Saluda and Sumter Counties. Five races had to go to a runoff in Sumter after the November 8 election, while just one did in Saluda. There were no runoffs in the other Midlands counties.
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
Queen City News

Former SC bank CEO found guilty in federal trial

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Russell Laffitte, the former CEO of Palmetto State Bank and accused accomplice of Alex Murdaugh, was found guilty in a downtown Charleston courtroom on Tuesday. Laffitte was found guilty on all six of the following counts: Conspiracy to commit wire fraud and bank fraud Bank fraud Wire Fraud Misapplication of bank […]
CHARLESTON, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy