abcnews4.com
Community leaders call for inspector general to investigate actions of BCSD board
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — There are new calls from a coalition questioning the actions of the Berkeley County School Board. Community members in a press conference Tuesday called on Governor McMaster to assign the inspector general to investigate the board. After the chaotic school board meeting on November...
abcnews4.com
Coalition questions legality of BCSD Superintendent firing; press conference planned
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCIV) — A coalition has called a press conference for 12 p.m. on Wednesday to discuss the recent firing of former Berkeley County School District Superintendent Deon Jackson and the immediate hiring Dr. Anthony Dixon. "Clergy, teachers, former educators, parents, community leaders, democrats, republicans and concerned...
live5news.com
Group calls on governor to investigate firing of Berkeley Co. school superintendent
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - A group that includes clergy, teachers, parents, and community leaders is asking Gov. Henry McMaster to step in after the Berkeley County School Board fired its superintendent. The Rev. Tory Liferidge, the pastor of Grace Reformed Episcopal Church, read a statement on the firing of...
Coalition calls on SC Gov. to investigate BCSD firings
Moncks Corner, S.C. (WCBD) – A newly-formed coalition of teachers, parents, clergy, and community members is speaking out against the abrupt firing of the Berkeley County School District superintendent. “I stand here today on behalf of many of the voiceless in the Berkeley County School District who are afraid to speak up and voice their […]
'We need a variety of people to be on that board': Four new members elected to Sumter School Board
SUMTER, S.C. — The unofficial results are in for Sumter County’s school board. Four new members were elected in yesterday’s runoff election, including Tarah Johnson. "I think bringing in those fresh perspectives is critical," Joyhnson said about why she ran. "It’s critical to the success of our Sumter community, it’s critical to the success of our students..."
Dr. Anthony Dixon speaks after controversial hiring as BCSD superintendent
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Dr. Anthony Dixon has been named the interim superintendent of education for the Berkeley County School District following a controversial vote by the newly elected school board this month. In a move that surprised many, including some fellow board members, Superintendent Deon Jackson was fired by a 6-3 vote on […]
WIS-TV
DECISION 2022: Sumter runoff results
SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - Tuesday night Sumter held runoff elections for Schoolboard and for City Council. Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline. Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the...
blufftontoday.com
Murdaugh case: Attorneys, writers weigh in on former Palmetto Bank CEO guilty verdict
Former Palmetto State Bank CEO and alleged Richard "Alex" Murdaugh co-conspirator Russell Lucius Laffitte was found guilty on all six federal criminal charges after a late-night jury session Nov. 22. Laffitte was found guilty of bank fraud, wire fraud, conspiracy to commit fraud, and three counts of misapplication of bank...
Charleston City Council approves one-time bonuses for employees
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston City Council on Tuesday voted unanimously to use surplus funds to pay city employees a one-time bonus. Council approved $2,100,000 to be disbursed equally to all employees. Departments will be allowed to apply for additional funding for larger merit bonuses. The money is coming from the salary surplus of an […]
Clarendon County Council Authorizes $15M in bonds for several projects
MANNING, S.C. — Clarendon County Council authorized $15 million in bonds Monday to fund five capital projects. Almost half the money will go toward a new, upgraded emergency operations center, according to County Administrator David Epperson. Epperson said the current Emergency Call center services all of the police departments...
abcnews4.com
Charleston City Council adopt new technology to fight underage drinking
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Underage drinking and fake IDs--Charleston police say the problems are getting more challenging to stop. Charleston city council is taking the extra step to stop underage drinkers at the door. "While we were adjusting the late-night ordinance, one of the things we heard about that...
iheart.com
Pres. Biden Approves Hurricane Ian Federal Aid For South Carolinians
(Columbia, SC) - President Biden is approving federal aid for parts of South Carolina hit by Hurricane Ian. The federal funding aims to help those impacted by storms from September 25th to October 4th in Charleston, Georgetown, and Horry Counties. Grants will be available for temporary housing, home repairs, and...
wpde.com
Teacher of N. Charleston elementary school on administrative leave after alleged comments
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A teacher at North Charleston Creative Arts Elementary School is no longer in the classroom after allegedly making comments to a group of students leading to him or her being placed on administrative leave, a spokesperson for the Charleston County School District confirmed to ABC News 4 on Monday.
live5news.com
Motion filed by Murdaugh counsel to exclude evidence and testimony in murder trial
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A motion was filed Wednesday by the Murdaugh team asking for the court to exclude testimony about evidence. This all has to do with a shirt worn by Alex Murdaugh on the night his wife and son were murdered in June of last year. According to...
abccolumbia.com
President Biden approves South Carolina’s Disaster Declaration
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—President Joe Biden approved South Carolina’s Disaster Declaration Monday to help clean up the mess left by Hurricane Ian. Federal funding will now be available to those affected by Ian in Charleston, Georgetown, and Horry counties. This can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs,...
New BCSD Superintendent releases video amid staffing controversy
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The new Berkeley County School District (BCSD) Superintendent sent a video message to staff Thursday, just days after he was hired during a controversial school board meeting. Dr. Anthony Dixon assumed the role Monday after the board — dominated by newly-elected members — voted to fire former Superintendent Deon Jackson […]
Charleston approves new technology to target fake IDs
UPDATE: CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston City Council on Tuesday voted unanimously to approve the pilot program. CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston leaders are looking to crack down on underage drinking with a new pilot program that will help businesses easily identify fake IDs. A mobile app called Intellicheck has the ability to detect a […]
WLTX.com
Final Results | Sumter County, Saluda County runoff elections
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — The final results are in for a group of unresolved Midlands elections that went to runoffs. The contests were in Saluda and Sumter Counties. Five races had to go to a runoff in Sumter after the November 8 election, while just one did in Saluda. There were no runoffs in the other Midlands counties.
Former SC bank CEO found guilty in federal trial
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Russell Laffitte, the former CEO of Palmetto State Bank and accused accomplice of Alex Murdaugh, was found guilty in a downtown Charleston courtroom on Tuesday. Laffitte was found guilty on all six of the following counts: Conspiracy to commit wire fraud and bank fraud Bank fraud Wire Fraud Misapplication of bank […]
live5news.com
Charleston Police report 16 hate crimes since 2018; legislator says state needs to catch up
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - In September, members of the Greater Macedonia AME church on Savage Road discovered hateful, satanic graffiti scribbled on its doors. During the investigation, police discovered that Essex Village Church of Christ across the street also had similar symbols on its building. These are two of three...
