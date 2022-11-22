ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Florida Man Caught Eating His Burger In Bathroom After Threats With Pliers In Burger King

By Jake Grissom
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21Lz7B_0jJnp3aD00

A Florida man was caught on surveillance cameras threatening fast food workers on Friday evening with a pair of pliers.

Shortly after 5:30 PM on Friday, November 18, 2022, an adult male entered the Burger King located at 611 S Dale Mary Highway demanding free food from the employees.

The employees refused, leading the man to remove a pair of pliers from his pocket and begin to threaten the employees.

The suspect banged the pliers on the counter, knocking over one of the cash registers, before jumping over the service counter where he continued making threats.

In fear, a restaurant manager discreetly notified a citizen in the drive-through lane with her radio headset that they were in danger and to call 911.

The manager was forced to give the suspect food.

Tampa Police quickly arrived at the scene, locating the suspect, later identified as Hubert Credit Jr., 50, eating his food in the men’s bathroom.

Comments / 46

Ken Little
2d ago

you're differently a liberal thinker. he threaten a person with bodily harm if they didn't give him food. there's a difference shop lifting food from a store because he hungry. this why crime is bad in America.

9
250R ATC GUY
2d ago

I'd be willing to bet if he asked to speak to the manager and explained that he was broke and hungry they would have found a way to feed him. He chose to act like an animal and threaten to harm people, let him have his hots and a cot for 5 years.

9
Local Area Person
2d ago

ever think he might be wracked with hunger? 🤔 nawww.... what sort Christian nationalist would think that? 🙄

iheart.com

WATCH: Florida Teen Wakes Up To Man Standing Over Her Inside Cabin

A South Florida teenager was fast asleep until she was woken up by a stranger inside her cabin bedroom, according to WPLG. The girl, who lives in Plantation, was attending a special event in Polk County with her father during a bonding program. The victim was resting with two other teenagers in a cabin on a Lake Wales ranch when they were disturbed by an employee, who was identified as 25-year-old Raul Mora-Yanez, reporters said. The teens' fathers were in another cabin across the ranch.
POLK COUNTY, FL
The Free Press - TFP

3 Dead In Spring Hill Double Murder-Suicide

SPRING HILL, Fla. – Hernando County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a double murder-suicide that happened on Monday in Spring Hill. According to deputies, on Monday just before 5 p.m., a woman called 911 from 11071 Heathrow Avenue in Spring Hill and requested deputies respond to
SPRING HILL, FL
The Free Press - TFP

