Florida Man Caught Eating His Burger In Bathroom After Threats With Pliers In Burger King

A Florida man was caught on surveillance cameras threatening fast food workers on Friday evening with a pair of pliers.

Shortly after 5:30 PM on Friday, November 18, 2022, an adult male entered the Burger King located at 611 S Dale Mary Highway demanding free food from the employees.

The employees refused, leading the man to remove a pair of pliers from his pocket and begin to threaten the employees.

The suspect banged the pliers on the counter, knocking over one of the cash registers, before jumping over the service counter where he continued making threats.

In fear, a restaurant manager discreetly notified a citizen in the drive-through lane with her radio headset that they were in danger and to call 911.

The manager was forced to give the suspect food.

Tampa Police quickly arrived at the scene, locating the suspect, later identified as Hubert Credit Jr., 50, eating his food in the men’s bathroom.

