Area Firefighters Battle Blaze in Unoccupied Putnam HomeQuiet Corner AlertsPutnam, CT
New England's Largest Zoo Announces 50% Off Tickets for 2 Days Only!Dianna CarneyMendon, MA
Local Business is Giving Away 120% Store Credit to Everyone Who Helps Them Get Plumbing, Heating & WindowsDianna CarneyEast Bridgewater, MA
Thompson Firefighters Battle Stubborn House Fire on Frigid NightQuiet Corner AlertsThompson, CT
Pawtucket Motorcyclist Dies After Striking Stopped Vehicle In KillinglyQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
Providence offers free parking to encourage shopping local
Mayor Jorge Elorza announced that two hours of free parking will be offered every day in sections of the city from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. until Dec. 31.
Valley Breeze
Winter Wonderland returns to Slater Park
PAWTUCKET – Winter Wonderland returns to Slater Park during the first two weekends of December, including new displays and plenty of heartwarming festivities, say organizers. Among the new items being created, says Wonderland Vice President Dawn Goff, are a nine-stall stable, featuring reindeer sitting inside with their heads sticking...
Turnto10.com
Friends help feed over 300 families ahead of the holiday with turkey giveaways
CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — A group of friends in their 20s from Rhode Island are doing all they can to help those in need during this holiday week. Christian Martinelli and his brother Joulien, both 25 and from Cranston, alongside 21-year-old Cameron Alvs of Cranston and 25-year-old Joe Michael of Johnston, all decided that after they graduated college, they wanted to give back.
indowncity.com
13 Gifts for People Who Love Rhode Island
Lil Rhody. The Ocean State. Whatever name you have for Rhode Island, we agree it’s a very special place. If there is someone on your gift list this holiday season who harbors a passionate love for the state, then we have a roundup of gifts we recommend!. And, even better, each item is available at a local small business located in downtown Providence, RI.
Somerset Winterfest Brings Holidays to Life with Epic Celebration
After a successful first year in 2021, the Somerset Winterfest will return to the Slades Ferry District on Saturday, December 10th from 12 pm to 6 pm for a day of free family fun. This year is shaping up to be much bigger than last year, with vendors, food trucks, and even more holiday cheer.
Frontier Airlines ending service at TF Green next spring
It's unclear why Frontier is leaving T.F. Green, but RIAC said "the airline is hopeful to return in the future."
hot969boston.com
New England Has 2 Of The Country’s Best Holiday Lights Displays
The travel guide Frommer’s has come out with their list of the nation’s most festive light display destinations. New England ranks high with 2 of the country’s best holiday lights displays. One of the most spectacular displays is right here in Massachusetts. The other is in Newport, Rhode Island.
WPRI
How to shop small this Small Business Saturday
Get ready to shop! “The Rhode Show” gets an inside look at Small Business Saturday! SHOP RI is in-person at Crowne Plaza, Warwick. Saturday, November 26th, 9-3. Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.
Christmas tree farmer: Impacts of drought will be felt for years
This summer's drought conditions hit local farmers hard, prompting some Christmas tree farms to limit their tree offerings or remain closed altogether.
New Bedford Nightlife: The End of an Era for This Downtown DJ
The time has finally come for the announcement I’ve been holding a secret for quite some time. By the end of 2022, I will be retiring from DJing at bars and clubs and focusing on my family. As much as I enjoy the nightlife, especially playing Downtown, I’m entering...
Turnto10.com
Portsmouth teen to dance in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WJAR) — A Portsmouth teenager will dance in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade on Thursday. A spin on this year's Thanksgiving tradition: instead of watching, 15-year-old Anna Levine will be performing. "It would be completely out of the ordinary for us to not have the parade on...
whatsupnewp.com
Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Providence-metro area
It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and no other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate. The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes...
ABC6.com
La Salette’s Christmas display returns for 70th year
ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WLNE) — La Salette’s Christmas display will return for the 70th year on Thanksgiving Day. This year’s theme is called “Christ: Living Light.”. “Despite the pandemic, the war in Ukraine, natural disasters, climate change, and political turmoil, this year’s festival will proclaim ‘Jesus Christ the living light’,” Fr. Flavio Gillio, La Salette Shrine’s director, said in a post.
Beautiful Newport Mansion Sparkles as Outdoor Magical Wonderland
When most of us think of the Newport mansion around the holidays we think of historic holiday décor and Christmas trees towering several stories high. But one historic home along the water is lighting up their exterior too, with sparkling results. Sparkling Lights at The Breakers began back in...
New England has 3 of the best U.S. small towns to visit for Christmas
One is in Massachusetts, according to TripsToDiscover.com. There are plenty of small towns and cities across the U.S. that celebrate the holidays in a big way, according to TripsToDiscover.com, and three of them are in New England. The travel site recently listed the 21 best small towns to visit for...
fun107.com
Unusual Brockton Basement You Have To See To Believe
What may look like a typical suburban home on the outside has a storybook village sprawling through the basement that words cannot describe. I'm sure telling you that this three-bedroom, three-bathroom home at 115 West Street in Brockton has a mini village in it's basement brings a lot of things to mind, I'm also pretty sure nothing you imagine is quite what you get in reality.
WPRI
Marching to Thanksgiving with the Woonsocket High School Band
It wouldn’t be the Thanksgiving season on The Rhode Show without a performance from a local High School Marching Band. This year, Brendan Kirby headed to Woonsocket to check in with the Novan Band, Color Guard, and Cheerleaders for a series of fun interviews and stellar performances from these talented students.
New Bedford Chef: Defrost Your Thanksgiving Turkey This Way
Thanksgiving is just days away, and if you are a rookie at cooking Thanksgiving dinner, you may have already made a terrible mistake. A lot of first-time Thanksgiving cooks don’t have an understanding of the length of time it takes to thaw out a good-sized turkey. It is a process that can take several days if done correctly.
nbcboston.com
5 Rhode Island Businesses Approved for Adult-Use Pot Sales Starting Next Week
Rhode Island is set to roll out adult-use marijuana sales on Dec. 1, and five businesses have been approved to sell when the program gets up and running next Thursday. The five businesses that have gotten the Ocean State's stamp of approval are all existing medical marijuana compassion centers, according to a news release from Rhode Island Governor Dan McKee's office.
Turnto10.com
Pawtucket nonprofit hands out free turkeys, winter clothes to those in need
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — A Pawtucket nonprofit handed out 200 turkeys, winter jackets, hats, and gloves for free to those in need on Sunday. Joey DeBarros, owner of Support Is Key Clothing, handed out items from noon until 4 p.m. Those in line got to keep warm with pizza...
