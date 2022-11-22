ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Winter Wonderland returns to Slater Park

PAWTUCKET – Winter Wonderland returns to Slater Park during the first two weekends of December, including new displays and plenty of heartwarming festivities, say organizers. Among the new items being created, says Wonderland Vice President Dawn Goff, are a nine-stall stable, featuring reindeer sitting inside with their heads sticking...
Friends help feed over 300 families ahead of the holiday with turkey giveaways

CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — A group of friends in their 20s from Rhode Island are doing all they can to help those in need during this holiday week. Christian Martinelli and his brother Joulien, both 25 and from Cranston, alongside 21-year-old Cameron Alvs of Cranston and 25-year-old Joe Michael of Johnston, all decided that after they graduated college, they wanted to give back.
13 Gifts for People Who Love Rhode Island

Lil Rhody. The Ocean State. Whatever name you have for Rhode Island, we agree it’s a very special place. If there is someone on your gift list this holiday season who harbors a passionate love for the state, then we have a roundup of gifts we recommend!. And, even better, each item is available at a local small business located in downtown Providence, RI.
New England Has 2 Of The Country’s Best Holiday Lights Displays

The travel guide Frommer’s has come out with their list of the nation’s most festive light display destinations. New England ranks high with 2 of the country’s best holiday lights displays. One of the most spectacular displays is right here in Massachusetts. The other is in Newport, Rhode Island.
How to shop small this Small Business Saturday

Get ready to shop! “The Rhode Show” gets an inside look at Small Business Saturday! SHOP RI is in-person at Crowne Plaza, Warwick. Saturday, November 26th, 9-3. Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.
Portsmouth teen to dance in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WJAR) — A Portsmouth teenager will dance in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade on Thursday. A spin on this year's Thanksgiving tradition: instead of watching, 15-year-old Anna Levine will be performing. "It would be completely out of the ordinary for us to not have the parade on...
Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Providence-metro area

It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and no other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate. The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes...
La Salette’s Christmas display returns for 70th year

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WLNE) — La Salette’s Christmas display will return for the 70th year on Thanksgiving Day. This year’s theme is called “Christ: Living Light.”. “Despite the pandemic, the war in Ukraine, natural disasters, climate change, and political turmoil, this year’s festival will proclaim ‘Jesus Christ the living light’,” Fr. Flavio Gillio, La Salette Shrine’s director, said in a post.
Unusual Brockton Basement You Have To See To Believe

What may look like a typical suburban home on the outside has a storybook village sprawling through the basement that words cannot describe. I'm sure telling you that this three-bedroom, three-bathroom home at 115 West Street in Brockton has a mini village in it's basement brings a lot of things to mind, I'm also pretty sure nothing you imagine is quite what you get in reality.
Marching to Thanksgiving with the Woonsocket High School Band

It wouldn’t be the Thanksgiving season on The Rhode Show without a performance from a local High School Marching Band. This year, Brendan Kirby headed to Woonsocket to check in with the Novan Band, Color Guard, and Cheerleaders for a series of fun interviews and stellar performances from these talented students.
New Bedford Chef: Defrost Your Thanksgiving Turkey This Way

Thanksgiving is just days away, and if you are a rookie at cooking Thanksgiving dinner, you may have already made a terrible mistake. A lot of first-time Thanksgiving cooks don’t have an understanding of the length of time it takes to thaw out a good-sized turkey. It is a process that can take several days if done correctly.
5 Rhode Island Businesses Approved for Adult-Use Pot Sales Starting Next Week

Rhode Island is set to roll out adult-use marijuana sales on Dec. 1, and five businesses have been approved to sell when the program gets up and running next Thursday. The five businesses that have gotten the Ocean State's stamp of approval are all existing medical marijuana compassion centers, according to a news release from Rhode Island Governor Dan McKee's office.
