Related
N.J. developer, attorney admit orchestrating big money mortgage fraud scheme
A New Jersey real estate developer and an attorney admitted Wednesday that they helped orchestrate a mortgage fraud scheme that led to over $3.5 million in losses, federal prosecutors said. The developer, Victor Santos, aka Vitor Santos, 63, of Watchung, and the attorney, Fausto Simoes, 69, of Millington, worked together...
N.J. man headed to federal prison after lying to get $942K in COVID loans and benefits
A New Jersey man was sentenced to nearly 3 1/2 years in federal prison after fraudulently obtaining $942,141 in COVID loans and unemployment benefits in the first year of the pandemic. In addition to paying restitution, Stephen Bennett, 46, of Berlin, was fined $15,000 and will be subject to five...
Donald Trump’s NJ stalker is going back to prison for new crimes
A New Jersey man, busted years ago after stalking Donald Trump, has been sentenced to prison for threatening to kill federal agents. Frank Monte was convicted of three counts of threatening a federal law enforcement officer and two counts of transmitting threats in interstate commerce, stemming from menacing phone calls made in 2019.
Murphy’s F you to SCOTUS on concealed carry passes Assembly (Opinion)
Falling largely along party lines and after an extremely heated debate the NJ Assembly voted to pass serious restrictions on concealed carry rights. Rights that were just cleared by the Supreme Court of the United States by precedent set in a New York case. It passed 43 to 29 with one abstention and all Republicans present for the vote giving thumbs down.
newjerseylocalnews.com
In New Jersey, It’s Illegal To Tossing These Items in Their Garbage!
Now that the holidays have here, everyone can look forward to receiving a variety of gifts from their friends and family. That means we’ll be producing more trash over the next few weeks, and I hope you don’t get a hefty fine for it. As shocking as it...
wrnjradio.com
2 New Jersey senators call on legislature to immediately enact sales tax moratorium on natural gas, electricity for homes
NEW JERSEY – With the cost of heating homes with natural gas up by as much as 25 percent, Senator Joe Pennacchio and Senator Declan O’Scanlon have introduced legislation to prevent state revenue from benefiting at the expense of struggling families. The Senators introduced legislation (S-3354) this week...
We’re selling our home and leaving N.J. What about taxes?
Q. Our home was bought in 1993 for $237,000 and we will be selling for $665,000 and closing before the end of the year. Naturally in the 29 years we have lived here, there has been oodles of money spent on home improvements. A few receipts were kept but not for all of 29 years. How can I prove my home improvements to deduct from our gain and do I really need to? And we are moving to Delaware. Will we owe the exit tax?
Why we should be able to carry guns in New Jersey (Opinion)
The Supreme Court said in June that Americans have a right to carry firearms in public for self-defense, striking down a New York gun law. The decision came out as Congress and states debated gun-control legislation. So in reaction to that, the New Jersey Assembly passed legislation that makes it even tougher for legal gun owners to carry a firearm.
Official: Westchester DA's Office will not file charges in case of Italian student who died at Thornwood boarding school
As News 12 previously reported, 17-year-old Claudio Mandia was found dead in a room at EF Academy in February.
nj1015.com
What group poses the biggest security threat to NJ during the holidays?
As the holiday shopping season gets underway homeland security officials in New Jersey have ramped up surveillance protocols but they won’t discuss specifics. “We view this holiday season a little differently than other parts of the year, primarily because there’s a significantly larger increase in mass gatherings,” said Laurie Doran, the director of the New Jersey Office of Homeland Security and Preparedness.
nj1015.com
Where to get the best bagels in NJ … and what to get there
People in New Jersey are just as passionate about their bagels as they are with pizza. There is no shortage of bagel shops around the state and New Jerseyans definitely have their favorites. We asked our listeners to tell us where to find the best all over the state. As...
NJ Sen. Cory Booker to The Feds: “Please Explain” – WHY Did They Make NJDOT Change the Clever Signs?
You may have seen that recently, The Federal Highway Administration ordered NJDOT to revert their snarky, funny roadway safety messages back to standard messaging. I was just as bummed as you were! Some of the clever messaging included signs like:. “Hold on to your butts — help prevent forest fires”...
Blatstein Letter To NJ Governor Murphy & Others About $ 3 Billion AC Plan
Philadelphia and Atlantic City, New Jersey Developer Bart Blatstein has written an appeal to Governor Phil Murphy, Lieutenant Governor Sheila Oliver, Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small, with a copy of the letter sent to all Atlantic City Council Members. We have the letter and it’s included in it’s entirety below....
Spotlight: Essex County woman becomes one of the most successful entrepreneurs in New Jersey
Bayoh, who escaped the civil war in her native country of Liberia when she was 13, has mission of bringing high quality food and services to urban communities.
Wait, how much? NJ Turnpike extension cost hits ‘astounding, absurd, shocking’ amount
TRENTON – More than 30 members of the public lambasted the New Jersey Turnpike Authority at its monthly meeting Tuesday in the wake of revelations that the projected cost to build an expanded Newark Bay extension more than doubled to over $10 billion. The project wasn’t on the authority’s...
thelakewoodscoop.com
BREAKING: New Jersey Assembly Approves Concealed Carry Restriction Bill
The New Jersey Assembly has voted to approve the Concealed Carry Restriction bill, just five weeks after the controversial bill was first introduced. The bill, which was approved by a 42-29 vote and still must pass the state Senate and be signed by Governor Phil Murphy, will almost certainly be challenged in court. One member abstained.
The One Word That Has Been Named New Jersey’s Weirdest Slang Word Ever
This is an odd topic. We’re going to talk about what one website is calling the weirdest slang word in New Jersey. Let’s start by saying the word New Jersey slang word is not a curse. As a matter of fact, anyone in your family, no matter what age, would be able to say it and not get grounded.
Two Trenton, NJ, Men Charged In Sub Marias Sub Shop Armed Robbery In Hamilton
November 23, 2022 HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (MERCER)–Hamilton police say that on Monday 11/21/22 at approximately 8:19 a.m., Hamilton Police responded…
2 New Jersey Restaurants Named Among Best Independent Restaurants In The Country
New Jersey is home to so many mouthwatering restaurants it can be hard to keep track of them. The other weekend just driving down 166 I must have passed 4 or 5 different restaurants that made me say "oh, I want to eat there!" What I really like about a...
Pollster: The 2022 midterm election in New Jersey was not about policy. It was about Trump. | Opinion
A lot of issues were on the ballot this year without actually being on the ballot. Inflation, crime, immigration, abortion, gun control, climate change, and not least of all — democracy itself. Midterms are supposed to be a referendum on the incumbent president. This year added an unprecedented twist by being a referendum on a former president as well. All of these factors played out in New Jersey.
