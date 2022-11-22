ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

LehighValleyLive.com

We’re selling our home and leaving N.J. What about taxes?

Q. Our home was bought in 1993 for $237,000 and we will be selling for $665,000 and closing before the end of the year. Naturally in the 29 years we have lived here, there has been oodles of money spent on home improvements. A few receipts were kept but not for all of 29 years. How can I prove my home improvements to deduct from our gain and do I really need to? And we are moving to Delaware. Will we owe the exit tax?
NEW JERSEY STATE
New Jersey 101.5

Why we should be able to carry guns in New Jersey (Opinion)

The Supreme Court said in June that Americans have a right to carry firearms in public for self-defense, striking down a New York gun law. The decision came out as Congress and states debated gun-control legislation. So in reaction to that, the New Jersey Assembly passed legislation that makes it even tougher for legal gun owners to carry a firearm.
NEW JERSEY STATE
nj1015.com

What group poses the biggest security threat to NJ during the holidays?

As the holiday shopping season gets underway homeland security officials in New Jersey have ramped up surveillance protocols but they won’t discuss specifics. “We view this holiday season a little differently than other parts of the year, primarily because there’s a significantly larger increase in mass gatherings,” said Laurie Doran, the director of the New Jersey Office of Homeland Security and Preparedness.
thelakewoodscoop.com

BREAKING: New Jersey Assembly Approves Concealed Carry Restriction Bill

The New Jersey Assembly has voted to approve the Concealed Carry Restriction bill, just five weeks after the controversial bill was first introduced. The bill, which was approved by a 42-29 vote and still must pass the state Senate and be signed by Governor Phil Murphy, will almost certainly be challenged in court. One member abstained.
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ.com

Pollster: The 2022 midterm election in New Jersey was not about policy. It was about Trump. | Opinion

A lot of issues were on the ballot this year without actually being on the ballot. Inflation, crime, immigration, abortion, gun control, climate change, and not least of all — democracy itself. Midterms are supposed to be a referendum on the incumbent president. This year added an unprecedented twist by being a referendum on a former president as well. All of these factors played out in New Jersey.
NEW JERSEY STATE

