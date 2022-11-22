ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

numberfire.com

Ravens' Lamar Jackson (hip) DNP on Wednesday, expected to play in Week 12

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (hip) did not practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 12's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Jackson missed practice on Wednesday with a hip injury, but is still expected to play against the Jaguars on Sunday, according to John Harbaugh. Jackson's status should still be monitored the rest of the week, but barring a setback he should be under center against the Jaguars on Sunday.
BALTIMORE, MD
Tri-City Herald

Why They Win: How Patriots Conquer Thanksgiving, Vikings

Ironically enough, the New England Patriots enter Thanksgiving having bagged a turkey. Of course, the Patriots haven't had completely perfect strikes in the three consecutive victories that have thrust them back into the NFL playoff discussion. Fortunately for the Pats and a potential postseason streak, the College Football Playoff Committee is far from this conversation and the Patriots sit in the AFC's fifth spot on the Thanksgiving playoff bracket. They'll look to solidify their positioning during the holiday evening when they battle the NFC North-leading Minnesota Vikings.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Tri-City Herald

Cowboys vs. Chiefs Tops Odds For Super Bowl LVII Matchup

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys are on somewhat of a roll in 2022 despite dealing with injuries to key players. Sitting at 7-3 before a Thanksgiving matchup with the division rival New York Giants - who also sit at 7-3 - the Cowboys are positioning themselves as one of the favorites to represent the NFC in Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Arizona next February.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Tri-City Herald

What Jets Benching Zach Wilson Means for Detroit Lions

Robert Saleh has reportedly made a decision on New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson. According to ESPN, the second-year quarterback is no longer the starter under center. The former second overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft had one of his most disappointing performances against the New England Patriots. "When...
DETROIT, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson returns to practice Thursday

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson practiced fully Thursday after sitting out Wednesday with a hip injury. The former NFL MVP was listed as questionable last week after an illness kept him out of practice Friday. He played Sunday against the Carolina Panthers and scored a rushing touchdown. Through 10 games this season, Jackson has 16 touchdown passes, three rushing touchdowns, and seven interceptions.
BALTIMORE, MD
Boston

Live blog: Patriots at Vikings in primetime Thanksgiving matchup

Will the Patriots pass their biggest test to date?. Patriots: OL Isaiah Wynn, RB Kevin Harris, DT Sam Roberts, DB Joshua Bledsoe, DB Shaun Wade, OL David Andrews. Vikings: DB Akalyeb Evans, DB Andrew Booth, LB Luiji Vilain, OL Vederian Lowe, OL Christian Darrisaw, DL Esezi Otomewo, DL Dalvin Tomlinson.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
numberfire.com

Ravens' Gus Edwards (hamstring) limited on Wednesday

Baltimore Ravens running back Gus Edwards (hamstring) was limited at practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 12's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Edwards logged limited practices last week before being listed as questionable and ultimately ruled out. An upgrade to a full practice on Thursday or Friday would be a great sign that he is ahead of last week's schedule. Thursday's practice report will provide more information.
BALTIMORE, MD
Tri-City Herald

Predictions: Bills-Lions

Detroit’s key to victory Thursday, against the Bills, is to control the time of possession battle. Buffalo’s offense is explosive, and with Detroit’s secondary struggles, the defense is vulnerable. Jared Goff has a chance to prove his legitimacy as the team's starting quarterback, with a win. For...
DETROIT, MI
Tri-City Herald

Toughest Matchups for Bears Against Jets

The Bears face a turnabout now. They came into the week presenting the possibility of preparing for two different types of quarterbacks to the Jets defense. Getting ready for Justin Fields or Trevor Siemian are two different things, and the Jets can't really know which it will be based on how practice has gone so far.
CHICAGO, IL
Tri-City Herald

Robert Saleh: Zach Wilson Is Still ‘Future of Franchise’ Despite Being Benched

After announcing that Zach Wilson won't be active against the Bearsthis week, benched after his putrid performance against the Patriots on Sunday, Jets head coach Robert Saleh delivered a long-term endorsement for his quarterback. "Zach's career here is not over," Saleh told reporters on Wednesday. "I know that's going to...
Tri-City Herald

Saints Fantasy Football: Start’em or Sit’em for Week 12

The New Orleans Saints (4-7) found a much-needed offensive rhythm on Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams (3-7). The contest produced strong outings from the Black and gold offense, including Andy Dalton, Alvin Kamara, Juwan Johnson, and Chris Olave. With just a few weeks remaining in the regular season and...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Tri-City Herald

Browns and Buccaneers Injury Report on Thanksgiving Day

Cleveland Browns and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers play in just a couple of days, each team is operating without some key players in practice so far. Both teams are practicing on Thanksgiving. Notably, for Cleveland, safety D'Anthony Bell returned to practice from a concussion that had sidelined him. Tight end David Njoku practiced after being out yesterday. Right guard Wyatt Teller did not practice today. Greg Newsome remains out in concussion protocol.
CLEVELAND, OH
Tri-City Herald

Carolina Panthers Injury Report 11/24

The Carolina Panthers are back at it as they begin preparation for their Week 12 matchup against the Denver Broncos. As always, we will keep you updated on the team's injuries throughout the week. Below is the Panthers' injury report from Thursday's practice. DNP. S Myles Hartsfield (ankle) DT Matt...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Tri-City Herald

Detroit Lions’ Week 12 Inactive List

The Detroit Lions' offense will enter Week 12 with an elevated amount of confidence, with its play having steadily improved over the past three weeks. It was announced Thursday morning that Josh Reynolds will suit up against the Buffalo Bills at Ford Field. The Bills still have a top duo...
DETROIT, MI
Tri-City Herald

Breaking Down the First Dolphins-Texans Week 12 Injury Report

The Miami Dolphins' list of players on their first injury report of Week 12 ahead of their game against the Houston Texans again was long, though only three players sat out practice Wednesday. One of those was linebacker Melvin Ingram, who was given a vest rest day. The two players...
HOUSTON, TX
Tri-City Herald

NFL Power Rankings: Lions Are Hottest Team in NFL

Let’s explore what the media had to say about the Detroit Lions, after defeating the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium for their third consecutive victory. "First-round WR Jameson Williams returned to practice Monday, and he may soon give a team gaining momentum another shot in the arm with his game-breaking talent."
DETROIT, MI

