Ironically enough, the New England Patriots enter Thanksgiving having bagged a turkey. Of course, the Patriots haven't had completely perfect strikes in the three consecutive victories that have thrust them back into the NFL playoff discussion. Fortunately for the Pats and a potential postseason streak, the College Football Playoff Committee is far from this conversation and the Patriots sit in the AFC's fifth spot on the Thanksgiving playoff bracket. They'll look to solidify their positioning during the holiday evening when they battle the NFC North-leading Minnesota Vikings.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 3 HOURS AGO