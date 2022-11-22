Read full article on original website
torquenews.com
The 10 Most Reliable Car Brands - Consumer Reports Says Subaru Is Now 7th
Does Subaru make reliable cars? According to the updated Consumer Reports (by subscription) car brand reliability report, the 2023 Subaru Crosstrek and 2023 Forester are the most reliable models. See how all Subaru vehicles rank with the top ten car brands. Which Subaru models are the most reliable, and how...
Road & Track
Subaru Teases Impreza RS Return
The original Subaru Impreza 2.5RS was one of the best cars Subaru ever sold in America. I owned one and took it everywhere with me, even to wheel-to-wheel ice races. I still regret selling it. Now, judging by a teaser published by Subaru on Thursday ahead of its new Impreza reveal, the RS trim is making a return.
2023 Subaru Crosstrek Color Options: Ride the Rainbow
View the colors for the 2023 Subaru Crosstrek, such as Pure Red, Lagoon Blue Pearl, Crystal Black Silica, and Desert Khaki. The post 2023 Subaru Crosstrek Color Options: Ride the Rainbow appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
torquenews.com
Best Tire Brands Rated by Consumer Reports
Here’s the top four best tire brands recently rated by Consumer Reports with recommendations on which models are a good match for your vehicle type and driving conditions. Matching your driving needs with the correct tire can be difficult when shopping around and trying to decide which tire type you really need and how much it is going to cost you.
Autoblog
Best truck tires of 2022 (they're great for SUVs, too)
Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. If you're in the market for truck tires, we'd like to share with you some solid choices. Admittedly, we can't test every truck and SUV tire on the market — a massive undertaking — so we're leaning here on the best tires as evaluated by the good folks at Consumer Reports and Tire Rack, who performance-test hundreds of tires per year. Tire Rack also ranks its tire by customer feedback. Interestingly, the two sources have come up with two very different sets of rankings, but they concur on many points.
teslarati.com
Volkswagen considers backing out of $2 billion EV production facility
An internal letter to employees at Volkswagen has now stated the company’s intention to reconsider building its new Trinity EV production facility. Under the previous leadership of Herbert Diess, Volkswagen planned to vastly expand EV production with a new enormous facility named the Trinity Plant. The facility would be a $2 billion investment in furthering Volkswagen’s EV future, but now with Mr. Diess ousted from the helm of the German automaker, the planned factory is being reconsidered.
Car companies want to make billions by charging monthly fees for features like heated seats, but buyers won't pay up
How would you feel about paying $10, $20, or $100 per month to access features already built into your car? Some buyers are calling foul.
notebookcheck.net
Tesla Semi truck stops would consume the electricity of small town USA as launch event scheduled for December 1
A utility company has run the numbers and warns that the US grid can't provide the charging power for all the upcoming electric trucks like the Tesla Semi that will be released on December 1. The electrification of a typical gas station would demand the amount needed for a sports stadium, while a regular truck stop would need the electricity of a small town.
RideApart
Watch As Two Idiots Cross The U.S. On 80s Motorcycles
When planning a cross-country trip, it’s best to set yourself up for success by planning your route, prepping your bike, and accounting for anything and everything that can go wrong. Now watch what can go wrong as “Two Idiots Cross the US on '80s Motorcycles,” their title not mine.
torquenews.com
All-Wheel Drive Cars to Buy and NOT to Buy! Says This Mechanic
Here’s the latest on some information about which 3 All-Wheel Drive vehicles you should consider and 3 you should avoid for snowy weather conditions. One of the more useful features of some popular car repair and maintenance videos are the “Buy this, Not that!” recommendations posted by mechanics who share their car repair and maintenance experiences with viewers on a wide range of vehicles many of us are not exposed to …until it’s too late.
torquenews.com
The Most Reliable Toyota Ever Made
Are you looking for the cheapest, most reliable, easiest to fix, and practical used Toyota ever made? Would you believe that it’s a Toyota Echo BMW?! Find out now just what this is all about from a Toyota mechanic who has an interesting car in his garage that he recommends for anyone struggling to get through these tough days of inflated car prices and the rising cost of gasoline.
torquenews.com
Should You Consider a Catalytic Converter Delete?
Catalytic converter deletes are sometimes recommended as a solution to more than one problem with a car. Is this really ok despite what some popular mechanics and many forum commenters have to say about it? Plus see how a cat delete is done and what it did for a Miata.
torquenews.com
Tesla Shares Surge 8% Following Reports Elon Musk Is Eying South Korea For Tesla’s Next Gigafactory
Citing a conversation that Elon Musk had with the South Korean president, today Reuters came out with a report claiming that Tesla has picked the east Asian country as one of its top candidates for the EV maker's next gigafactory. This new sent Tesla share surging rising by 8% in a single trading day.
2023 Toyota Highlander vs.2023 Subaru Ascent: Strengths and Weaknesses Revealed
Which midsize three-row crossover SUV should you drive? The 2023 Toyota Highlander and 2023 Subaru Ascent compared. The post 2023 Toyota Highlander vs.2023 Subaru Ascent: Strengths and Weaknesses Revealed appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Top Speed
2022 Mazda MX-5 Miata: Performance, Price, And Photos
They say the answer is always Miata. For the 2022 model year, that statement still holds its weight. For over 30 years, Mazda has been refining the Miata. Now the MX-5 has become Mazda's brand icon. A true representation of the enjoyment of driving. There has never been more value...
RideApart
Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Cracks 50,000 Bikes Sold In First Three Months
Whenever an OEM launches a new motorcycle model, it probably goes without saying that they want it to do well. It’s been three months since Royal Enfield launched the Hunter 350, and how are things looking? The numbers don’t lie—Enfield has now sold nearly 51,000 Hunter 350s, and the interest appears to remain high.
fordauthority.com
Here’s How Much Horsepower The 2024 Ford Mustang GT Will Make: Exclusive
The all-new, next-generation S650 2024 Ford Mustang was revealed back in September following years of anticipation, and while it looks a lot like the outgoing, S550 model, the newest pony car is a totally new machine in many ways. That includes its engine lineup, which consists of the carryover turbocharged Ford 2.3L I-4 EcoBoost and naturally-aspirated Ford 5.0L V8 Coyote powerplants, though each has received a host of revisions. However, sources familiar with the matter have told Ford Authority that the 2024 Ford Mustang GT will produce 450 horsepower – the same exact figure as the current-gen V8-powered model.
Can You Upgrade a Toyota Prius’ Hybrid Battery?
Here's what it takes to improve your hybrid's all-electric range, MPG, and performance. The post Can You Upgrade a Toyota Prius’ Hybrid Battery? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
torquenews.com
CR’s 11 Most-Reliable Midsize SUVs - Why The New Subaru Outback Gets Cut
Is the newly-remodeled 2023 Subaru Outback a reliable midsize SUV? The Outback fails to make the list of Consumer Reports' most reliable new 2-Row SUVs. Is there a problem?. The Subaru Outback has been on the Consumer Reports' (by subscription) most reliable new midsize SUVs list for a while now, but things have changed. The 2023 Outback fails to make the most reliable new midsize SUVs in the 2-Row category. Is there a problem with the newly-remodeled 2023 Subaru Outback?
torquenews.com
US News Best AWD Cars - Subaru Outback Isn’t A Sedan, But It’s Too Good To Leave Off
With winter coming, what are the best all-wheel-drive cars? Check out the ten best all-wheel-drive sedans from U.S. News and why, even though the 2023 Subaru Outback is a wagon/crossover, they couldn't leave it off the list. What are the most affordable and the best all-wheel-drive cars for new car...
