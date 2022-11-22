Three of North Marion's own form a trio and deliver a Nov. 19 community concertNorth Marion junior Amelia Gianella, and two of her four brothers, Husky alumni Colby and Logan Gianella, combine their musical talents to form the Gianella Trio. The group filled the Woodburn United Methodist Church with music, ushering in the second installment in the much-awaited return of the "Who's on Third?" Community Concert series, which runs on the third Saturday of the month. The group plans to play again at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Woodburn next month. It almost seems normal now, but such musical events have...

