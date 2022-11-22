ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corvallis, OR

Lebanon-Express

Corvallis' Teal Gallery hosts local art for the holidays

The winter season can pose a challenge for artists. Festivals and farmers markets come to a close, and it’s difficult to find a physical space to sell art out in the rain and cold. So, an idea was born to host a vibrant indoor space for local art, a...
CORVALLIS, OR
Lebanon-Express

Ach du lieber! Time for the Federweisser German Fall Festival

Springhill Cellars, 2920 NW Scenic Drive in Albany, is gearing up for its 31st annual Federweisser German Fall Festival and Barn Dance, Friday, Nov. 25 through Sunday, Nov. 27. Local residents are invited to sample Springhill’s Federweisser, a cider-like, semisweet, cloudy pinot gris, alongside the famous Zwiebelkuchen, an onion, egg,...
ALBANY, OR
Woodburn Independent

North Marion siblings shine on stage

Three of North Marion's own form a trio and deliver a Nov. 19 community concertNorth Marion junior Amelia Gianella, and two of her four brothers, Husky alumni Colby and Logan Gianella, combine their musical talents to form the Gianella Trio. The group filled the Woodburn United Methodist Church with music, ushering in the second installment in the much-awaited return of the "Who's on Third?" Community Concert series, which runs on the third Saturday of the month. The group plans to play again at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Woodburn next month. It almost seems normal now, but such musical events have...
WOODBURN, OR
KGW

The story of central Oregon’s haunted lighthouse

NEWPORT, Ore. — Listen to Wicked West on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and Stitcher. The Yaquina Bay Lighthouse is believed to be the oldest structure in Newport. Built in 1871, it has attracted much attention over the last 150 years — not for its modest beauty, but its ghostly reputation that perhaps spared it from demolition.
NEWPORT, OR
Lebanon-Express

Corvallis-OSU Symphony Orchestra to perform holiday favorites

The Corvallis-OSU Symphony Orchestra will give its “Holiday Favorites” concert at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, at LaSells Stewart Center, 875 SW 26th St. in Corvallis. The large orchestra will perform Claude Debussy’s “Children’s Corner” suite, as well as some holiday favorites with the choirs of Oregon State University.
CORVALLIS, OR
kykn.com

Holiday Parade and Festivities Return to Downtown Salem November 26

Salem, Ore. – The City of Salem is proud to partner with Salem Mainstreet Association to bring the 2022 Winter Holiday Traditions celebration to downtown Salem. Mark your calendars for Nov. 26 at 6 p.m. for the Holiday Parade as well as additional festivities including carolers, Santa’s arrival on an antique fire truck, tree lighting, retail window displays, and fun for all.
SALEM, OR
Lebanon-Express

Richards Cleaners, historic Albany business, to close after 70 years

After seven decades, Richards Cleaners — with three locations, in Albany, North Albany and Lebanon — will close its doors one last time by year's end. That's not to say the business doesn't have a few wrinkles to iron out first. Owner Brian Hovelsrud said the decision came...
ALBANY, OR
portlandlivingonthecheap.com

2022 Silverton Christmas Market

Take a drive to the Oregon Garden Resort for the annual Silverton Christmas Market, featuring a dazzling light display, German inspired market and family-friendly activities. This beloved holiday tradition has taken place for more than a decade. Now held at the Oregon Garden Resort, the event incorporates a walk-through light display with the charm of a German Christmas market.
SILVERTON, OR
kezi.com

Family of Eugene man found in storm drain hunt for their own answers

EUGENE, Ore. -- While police have ruled it a tragic accident, the family of a man found dead in a storm drain on November 8 is still searching for answers. The family identified him as 65-year-old George Serna Jr., who served several tours of duty in the United States Marine Corps before retiring.
EUGENE, OR
Ask Salem

Are there any good flea markets in Salem?

I'm from Denver and we have a pretty crazy flea market. It's always fun to see what you can find. So I thought I'd ask all of you here. Is there anywhere in this safe neighborhood with interesting collectibles and other items to look through?
SALEM, OR
hh-today.com

On my riverfront beat: That leak is back

Last year it looked as though they had fixed this apparent leak in a water main along Water Avenue in Albany. If they did, the fix didn’t last. Water Avenue along the Willamette River is on the route of most of my bike rides through town. I couldn’t miss the puddle that appeared there in recent days, a time when the mid-valley had received no rain for quite a while.
ALBANY, OR
eugeneweekly.com

A Track Record of Neglect

PeaceHealth doctor Christy Horton pleaded guilty Nov. 1 in Eugene Municipal Court to one count of first degree animal neglect related to her three great Danes. Two remaining charges were dismissed by the city of Eugene as part of the plea deal. Horton was charged with animal cruelty, but never...
EUGENE, OR
hh-today.com

The spread that disappeared: A mystery

Something happened to make this brand of margarine, Gold ‘n Soft, disappear from grocery shelves not just in Albany but every place else where it used to be sold. Something must have happened, but I don’t know what it is. A 10-minute Google search for news about this...
ALBANY, OR

