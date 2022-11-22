Read full article on original website
Lebanon-Express
Corvallis' Teal Gallery hosts local art for the holidays
The winter season can pose a challenge for artists. Festivals and farmers markets come to a close, and it’s difficult to find a physical space to sell art out in the rain and cold. So, an idea was born to host a vibrant indoor space for local art, a...
Lebanon-Express
Ach du lieber! Time for the Federweisser German Fall Festival
Springhill Cellars, 2920 NW Scenic Drive in Albany, is gearing up for its 31st annual Federweisser German Fall Festival and Barn Dance, Friday, Nov. 25 through Sunday, Nov. 27. Local residents are invited to sample Springhill’s Federweisser, a cider-like, semisweet, cloudy pinot gris, alongside the famous Zwiebelkuchen, an onion, egg,...
beachconnection.net
Central Oregon Coast's Florence Holiday Festival Expands, with Gnomes, Lighted Parade
(Florence, Oregon) – A long-standing tradition on the central Oregon Coast is expanding this year. The Florence Holiday Festival is getting some new additions, thanks to the Florence Area Chamber of Commerce, and some of it is truly aglow. (Above: near Florence, photo Oregon Coast Beach Connection) December 3...
North Marion siblings shine on stage
Three of North Marion's own form a trio and deliver a Nov. 19 community concertNorth Marion junior Amelia Gianella, and two of her four brothers, Husky alumni Colby and Logan Gianella, combine their musical talents to form the Gianella Trio. The group filled the Woodburn United Methodist Church with music, ushering in the second installment in the much-awaited return of the "Who's on Third?" Community Concert series, which runs on the third Saturday of the month. The group plans to play again at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Woodburn next month. It almost seems normal now, but such musical events have...
Lebanon-Express
What's opened and closed Thanksgiving weekend 2022 in Benton and Linn counties
Thursday is Thanksgiving Day. Here is a list of holiday schedules and closures for the weekend:. Banks, credit unions: All will be closed Thursday. Buses: No buses will run Thursday. Most will operate Friday. Government: State government agencies will be closed Thursday; federal offices of the Siuslaw National Forest and...
KGW
The story of central Oregon’s haunted lighthouse
NEWPORT, Ore. — Listen to Wicked West on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and Stitcher. The Yaquina Bay Lighthouse is believed to be the oldest structure in Newport. Built in 1871, it has attracted much attention over the last 150 years — not for its modest beauty, but its ghostly reputation that perhaps spared it from demolition.
Lebanon-Express
Corvallis-OSU Symphony Orchestra to perform holiday favorites
The Corvallis-OSU Symphony Orchestra will give its “Holiday Favorites” concert at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, at LaSells Stewart Center, 875 SW 26th St. in Corvallis. The large orchestra will perform Claude Debussy’s “Children’s Corner” suite, as well as some holiday favorites with the choirs of Oregon State University.
kykn.com
Holiday Parade and Festivities Return to Downtown Salem November 26
Salem, Ore. – The City of Salem is proud to partner with Salem Mainstreet Association to bring the 2022 Winter Holiday Traditions celebration to downtown Salem. Mark your calendars for Nov. 26 at 6 p.m. for the Holiday Parade as well as additional festivities including carolers, Santa’s arrival on an antique fire truck, tree lighting, retail window displays, and fun for all.
Lebanon-Express
Richards Cleaners, historic Albany business, to close after 70 years
After seven decades, Richards Cleaners — with three locations, in Albany, North Albany and Lebanon — will close its doors one last time by year's end. That's not to say the business doesn't have a few wrinkles to iron out first. Owner Brian Hovelsrud said the decision came...
portlandlivingonthecheap.com
2022 Silverton Christmas Market
Take a drive to the Oregon Garden Resort for the annual Silverton Christmas Market, featuring a dazzling light display, German inspired market and family-friendly activities. This beloved holiday tradition has taken place for more than a decade. Now held at the Oregon Garden Resort, the event incorporates a walk-through light display with the charm of a German Christmas market.
kezi.com
Family of Eugene man found in storm drain hunt for their own answers
EUGENE, Ore. -- While police have ruled it a tragic accident, the family of a man found dead in a storm drain on November 8 is still searching for answers. The family identified him as 65-year-old George Serna Jr., who served several tours of duty in the United States Marine Corps before retiring.
Are there any good flea markets in Salem?
I'm from Denver and we have a pretty crazy flea market. It's always fun to see what you can find. So I thought I'd ask all of you here. Is there anywhere in this safe neighborhood with interesting collectibles and other items to look through?
hh-today.com
On my riverfront beat: That leak is back
Last year it looked as though they had fixed this apparent leak in a water main along Water Avenue in Albany. If they did, the fix didn’t last. Water Avenue along the Willamette River is on the route of most of my bike rides through town. I couldn’t miss the puddle that appeared there in recent days, a time when the mid-valley had received no rain for quite a while.
philomathnews.com
Fifteen years after the couplet brought down a beloved tree, another one comes to mind
It’s been more than 15 years since the 105-foot giant sequoia at 19th and Main streets came down as work got started on the Oregon Department of Transportation’s couplet project. The sequoia had served as the community’s holiday tree for many years. The thought of the majestic...
eugeneweekly.com
A Track Record of Neglect
PeaceHealth doctor Christy Horton pleaded guilty Nov. 1 in Eugene Municipal Court to one count of first degree animal neglect related to her three great Danes. Two remaining charges were dismissed by the city of Eugene as part of the plea deal. Horton was charged with animal cruelty, but never...
kcfmradio.com
Protecting your Purchases; Coquille Lockdown; Businesses Depend on Local Shoppers; Pets Pics with Santa
The holiday season comes with a lot of joy, but it can include some heartache if you are not careful. It can also be a time of increased theft as we shop and get ready for gift givng. Florence police recommend a few things to do to make sure that you and your purchases are safe. Officer Garret Litterell says securing your purchases is important.
Does anyone know of any local organizations in Salem that need volunteers around the holidays?
Hi, My husband and I have very few commitments this year over the Christmas holidays. I have been looking for ways to give back to the community but only have found gift drop offs. I used to sponsor a girls-care youth program but have not found something similar locally.
Discover the Animals at the Petting Zoo in Newport, Oregon
Newport Discovery Zoo is a small hometown petting zoo centered on saving animals and giving them a better place to live. This Zoo has a lot to offer, with more than 100 animals on display, and is run only by volunteers.
hh-today.com
The spread that disappeared: A mystery
Something happened to make this brand of margarine, Gold ‘n Soft, disappear from grocery shelves not just in Albany but every place else where it used to be sold. Something must have happened, but I don’t know what it is. A 10-minute Google search for news about this...
PGE: Power outage affected more than 4,000 customers
Over 4,000 PGE customers are without power Tuesday afternoon, with the majority of outages coming in the Salem area.
