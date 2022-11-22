ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
macaronikid.com

2022 Holiday Events and Activities Guide for the Whole Family!

With the holidays approaching we are searching for the fun family-friendly events in and near our community. This special time of year is not only about giving and receiving gifts but about experiences and spending time with those you love. I have put together a list and will continue to add to it to some of the events that you can enjoy with your family. Please be sure to check our calendar too because there may be other events that you may be interested in as well.
macaronikid.com

Breakfast with Santa at Central Park!

Fall is here, the holidays are near, and Santa Claus is coming back to town! Join us for Breakfast with Santa on Saturday, December 10th from 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. at the Goldy S. Lewis Community Center at Central Park to celebrate the holiday season. All families will enjoy...
WPBF News 25

WPBF To The Rescue: Finding forever homes for animals

The Humane Society of the Treasure Coast finds homes for 3,000 animals annually. Over the years, more than 350,000 animals have received care through HSTC’s programs and services. Twice a month, the Humane Society of the Treasure Coast joins us virtually to introduce adoptable animals with the goal of...
momcollective.com

Christmas: Giving Kids the True Santa Experience

Now that my youngest knows the “truth” about Santa, I want to shift our mindset toward the holidays. The “truth” that they each learned is that Santa is real, but he doesn’t live in the North Pole. He is real, but he doesn’t have a team of elves. He is real, but he doesn’t deliver gifts from a sleigh as we sleep snug in our beds.
Citrus County Chronicle

Bake up a sweet holiday treat

Entertaining is a big part of the holiday season. Calendars are packed this time of year with gatherings with friends, family and professional colleagues. Entertaining requires keeping plenty of refreshments on hand to ensure guests maintain their holiday spirit. Dessert is no stranger to the season, with office break rooms, dining tables and buffet stations brimming with sweet treats to tempt celebrants' palates. Everyone should have a go-to dessert to bring along to a holiday party or to offer guests when hosting their own function. Cookies are a standard due to their versatility and portability.
macaronikid.com

Happy Thanksgiving! Thanksgiving Weekend Activities.

Friday - 🎅🏼 Santa's Wonderland at Bass Pro - Bridgeport. ✨ Glow Wild Lantern Festival - Last Weekend! - Bridgeport. 🎅🏼 Santa's Wonderland at Bass Pro - Bridgeport. 🐰🐍 Creature Feature - Ansonia. ✨ Glow Wild Lantern Festival - Last Weekend! - Bridgeport. Sunday...
NBC News

65 weekend family activities everyone will enjoy

If you're looking to bring the family together for a fun weekend activity, you've got quite a few options. Family activities on the weekend are a great way to support the overall well-being of the entire family. "When families set aside time for a family activity, they are modeling for...

Comments / 0

Community Policy