Thanksgiving travel means joy-filled, tearful holiday reunions
The day before Thanksgiving is considered the busiest travel day of the year. There will be millions more reuniting with people they love this holiday weekend.
macaronikid.com
2022 Holiday Events and Activities Guide for the Whole Family!
With the holidays approaching we are searching for the fun family-friendly events in and near our community. This special time of year is not only about giving and receiving gifts but about experiences and spending time with those you love. I have put together a list and will continue to add to it to some of the events that you can enjoy with your family. Please be sure to check our calendar too because there may be other events that you may be interested in as well.
macaronikid.com
Breakfast with Santa at Central Park!
Fall is here, the holidays are near, and Santa Claus is coming back to town! Join us for Breakfast with Santa on Saturday, December 10th from 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. at the Goldy S. Lewis Community Center at Central Park to celebrate the holiday season. All families will enjoy...
WPBF News 25
WPBF To The Rescue: Finding forever homes for animals
The Humane Society of the Treasure Coast finds homes for 3,000 animals annually. Over the years, more than 350,000 animals have received care through HSTC’s programs and services. Twice a month, the Humane Society of the Treasure Coast joins us virtually to introduce adoptable animals with the goal of...
This Might Be the Most Magical Ice Skating Rink in all of Florida
There are few things quite as magical as gliding through the ice during the holiday season and Florida offers one of the best and most festive ice skating rinks in the country located right in Pinellas County. Keep reading to learn more.
momcollective.com
Christmas: Giving Kids the True Santa Experience
Now that my youngest knows the “truth” about Santa, I want to shift our mindset toward the holidays. The “truth” that they each learned is that Santa is real, but he doesn’t live in the North Pole. He is real, but he doesn’t have a team of elves. He is real, but he doesn’t deliver gifts from a sleigh as we sleep snug in our beds.
NECN
‘An Expression of Love': St. Francis House Prepares Thanksgiving Feast for Homeless Community
Prepping a Thanksgiving meal for 350 people might sound daunting, but it's exactly how St. Francis House's Head Chef Seth Green spends each and every year. "I get here between 3:30 a.m. and 4 in the morning on the day of to start getting everything put together for the meal.”
Guide: Tips to safely celebrate the winter holidays with your ‘fur-ever’ friend
Here are some tips to safely celebrate the winter holidays with your "fur-ever" friend.
Citrus County Chronicle
Bake up a sweet holiday treat
Entertaining is a big part of the holiday season. Calendars are packed this time of year with gatherings with friends, family and professional colleagues. Entertaining requires keeping plenty of refreshments on hand to ensure guests maintain their holiday spirit. Dessert is no stranger to the season, with office break rooms, dining tables and buffet stations brimming with sweet treats to tempt celebrants' palates. Everyone should have a go-to dessert to bring along to a holiday party or to offer guests when hosting their own function. Cookies are a standard due to their versatility and portability.
macaronikid.com
Happy Thanksgiving! Thanksgiving Weekend Activities.
Friday - 🎅🏼 Santa's Wonderland at Bass Pro - Bridgeport. ✨ Glow Wild Lantern Festival - Last Weekend! - Bridgeport. 🎅🏼 Santa's Wonderland at Bass Pro - Bridgeport. 🐰🐍 Creature Feature - Ansonia. ✨ Glow Wild Lantern Festival - Last Weekend! - Bridgeport. Sunday...
65 weekend family activities everyone will enjoy
If you're looking to bring the family together for a fun weekend activity, you've got quite a few options. Family activities on the weekend are a great way to support the overall well-being of the entire family. "When families set aside time for a family activity, they are modeling for...
