The Kill Devil Hills Police Department has arrested and charged Victor E. Haynes, 27, of Kill Devil Hills, in connection with an assault incident that occurred last week. According to KDHPD, on Sunday, November 13, 2022 at around 8:15 p.m., a 37-year-old Kitty Hawk resident reported being run off the road by a black Dodge pickup in the area of Martin Street in Kill Devil Hills. The driver of the Dodge and his passenger then followed the victim to the Dare Centre and assaulted him, stated a KDHPD press release.

KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC ・ 21 HOURS AGO