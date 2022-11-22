Read full article on original website
Related
thecoastlandtimes.com
Thanksgiving pie and bake sale set in Rodanthe
On Wednesday, Nov. 23 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Rodanthe-Waves-Salvo Civic Association will hold a pie and bake sale at the villages’ Community Building in Rodanthe, which is across from Chicamacomico Lifesaving Station. Sale offerings will range from savory to sweet and breakfast to dessert so more...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Mattamuskeet’s ‘Heroes of Hyde County’ return football to the road less traveled
SWANQUARTER, N.C. — Hyde County has a population of less than 5,000 people. The welcome sign tells no lies when it says “The Road Less Traveled.”. To get to Mattamuskeet High from the west, just follow U.S. 264 East for a few hours or maybe more. The school will be on your right… eventually. Can’t miss it.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Dare Board of Commissioners meetings set for 2023
The Dare County Board of Commissioners has approved the 2023 dates for its regularly scheduled monthly meetings. The meetings are held in the Commissioners Meeting Room, located at 954 Marshall C. Collins Dr. in Manteo. Except for July 17, all meetings begin at 9 a.m. Meetings are scheduled for the...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Nags Head Planning Board hears resident comments, approves special use permit, discusses historic character district zoning
Nags Head Planning Board Chair Megan Vaughan called the November Planning Board meeting to order at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov.15. All Planning Board members were present for the meeting. Following the approval of the agenda, audience members who wished to comment were invited to come forward. Duke Geraghty, director...
thecoastlandtimes.com
One man arrested, another expected to turn himself in for Kill Devil Hills assault
The Kill Devil Hills Police Department has arrested and charged Victor E. Haynes, 27, of Kill Devil Hills, in connection with an assault incident that occurred last week. According to KDHPD, on Sunday, November 13, 2022 at around 8:15 p.m., a 37-year-old Kitty Hawk resident reported being run off the road by a black Dodge pickup in the area of Martin Street in Kill Devil Hills. The driver of the Dodge and his passenger then followed the victim to the Dare Centre and assaulted him, stated a KDHPD press release.
Comments / 0