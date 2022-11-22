Read full article on original website
Related
Tri-City Herald
Odell Beckham Jr. Speaks Out on Bills’ Von Miller Injury, Turf & God
Sunday's Buffalo Bills' meeting with the Detroit Lions is marred by the injury to star edge rusher Von Miller ... an issue that every football fan in the country likely took notice of ... Including Odell Beckham Jr. Miller exited the game with the training staff right before halftime. Miller...
NFL world reacts to massive Bengals news
In just his second season in the NFL, former LSU Tigers star Ja’Marr Chase has emerged as one of the most dominant receivers in the league with the Cincinnati Bengals. Unfortunately, the team got some bad news last month when the star receiver was sidelined for several weeks with a very concerning injury. But it Read more... The post NFL world reacts to massive Bengals news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Fox 19
Bengals sign WR Trenton Irwin to team roster
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Bengals signed wide receiver Trenton Irwin off the practice squad Tuesday after his standout performance Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Irwin, a Stanford University graduate, earned the game ball after hauling in four catches for 42 yards and a touchdown. He had previously registered six total catches in three years with the Bengals.
Tomlin addresses Bengals claim of predictable offense
What Mike Tomlin had to say Tuesday about the Bengals saying they knew what was coming on Sunday, plus he was asked again about Kenny Pickett’s progress
Boston
Live blog: Patriots at Vikings in primetime Thanksgiving matchup
Will the Patriots pass their biggest test to date?. Patriots: OL Isaiah Wynn, RB Kevin Harris, DT Sam Roberts, DB Joshua Bledsoe, DB Shaun Wade, OL David Andrews. Vikings: DB Akalyeb Evans, DB Andrew Booth, LB Luiji Vilain, OL Vederian Lowe, OL Christian Darrisaw, DL Esezi Otomewo, DL Dalvin Tomlinson.
numberfire.com
Joe Mixon (concussion) DNP for Bengals on Thursday
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (concussion) did not practice on Thursday ahead of Week 12's game against the Tennessee Titans. Mixon remains in the NFL's concussion protocols and was unable to practice on Thursday. Barring a sudden turnaround on Friday, Mixon seems unlikely to play against the Titans on Sunday. Samaje Perine would see a large increase in opportunities if Mixon is ruled out.
Tri-City Herald
NFL Power Rankings: Lions Are Hottest Team in NFL
Let’s explore what the media had to say about the Detroit Lions, after defeating the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium for their third consecutive victory. "First-round WR Jameson Williams returned to practice Monday, and he may soon give a team gaining momentum another shot in the arm with his game-breaking talent."
Tri-City Herald
What Jets Benching Zach Wilson Means for Detroit Lions
Robert Saleh has reportedly made a decision on New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson. According to ESPN, the second-year quarterback is no longer the starter under center. The former second overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft had one of his most disappointing performances against the New England Patriots. "When...
Tri-City Herald
How does Colts Passing Game get more Deep Shots?
The Indianapolis Colts and NFL teams in general speak of "balance" on offense all the time. Typically they are speaking of the balance between running and passing the ball. Interim coach Jeff Saturday was asked on Wednesday about diversity in the offense and getting more balance in the types of plays that are run... specifically, getting more down-field shots.
Tri-City Herald
Predictions: Bills-Lions
Detroit’s key to victory Thursday, against the Bills, is to control the time of possession battle. Buffalo’s offense is explosive, and with Detroit’s secondary struggles, the defense is vulnerable. Jared Goff has a chance to prove his legitimacy as the team's starting quarterback, with a win. For...
Tri-City Herald
Mike Tomlin Has Given Up on the Steelers
PITTSBURGH -- For the first time in his career, Mike Tomlin took the podium to address the Pittsburgh Steelers, and seemingly gave up. It was excuse after excuse after excuse, and really, none of it made much sense. Yes, it sounded good, but the context meant this team has given up, and you have to start feeling bad for those players who will be ignored because of it.
NBC Sports
NFL Week 12 picks: Giants-Cowboys, Bengals-Titans and more
LIONS (4-6) at BILLS (7-3) Thursday, 12:30 p.m. on CBS. Thanksgiving Day football kicks off with Bills-Lions, a matchup that figured to be a lot more lopsided just a few weeks ago. Buffalo is already plenty familiar with Ford Field, having played their last Sunday when snow prevented the Bills from hosting the Browns. Buffalo should take care of business here, but the Lions tend to play inspired football on Turkey Day.
Tri-City Herald
Emotional Tre Brown returns, competes with Michael Jackson to regain Seahawks starting job
For every other Seahawk, it was yet another practice of so many during a grinding season. For Tre Brown, it was poignant. Two weeks ago, the second-year cornerback returned to the field at the Virginia Mason Athletic Center to practice with his teammates for the first time in 12 months.
Tri-City Herald
Robert Saleh: Zach Wilson Is Still ‘Future of Franchise’ Despite Being Benched
After announcing that Zach Wilson won't be active against the Bearsthis week, benched after his putrid performance against the Patriots on Sunday, Jets head coach Robert Saleh delivered a long-term endorsement for his quarterback. "Zach's career here is not over," Saleh told reporters on Wednesday. "I know that's going to...
Tri-City Herald
Film Reveals How Broncos Rookie CB Damarri Mathis is Developing
When the Denver Broncos selected Damarri Mathis in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL draft, the team mostly had its sights set on utilizing him as a developmental boundary cornerback that could take some time to see the field other than in a rotational role. With a myriad of unfortunate injuries to the cornerback position, specifically veteran starter Ronald Darby missing most of the season, Mathis has been forced to start over the past few weeks.
Tri-City Herald
Detroit Lions’ Week 12 Inactive List
The Detroit Lions' offense will enter Week 12 with an elevated amount of confidence, with its play having steadily improved over the past three weeks. It was announced Thursday morning that Josh Reynolds will suit up against the Buffalo Bills at Ford Field. The Bills still have a top duo...
Tri-City Herald
Dodgers News: Tyler Anderson Thanks LA Fans on Instagram
Tyler Anderson had an incredible season for the Dodgers in 2022. He went 15-5 with a 2.57 ERA, and made the All-Star game for the first time in his career. He received the $19.65 million qualifying offer from the Dodgers, but wanted a little more stability via a multi-year deal. The Angels gave him three years and $39 million, and that deal was too good to pass up.
Tri-City Herald
Breaking Down the First Dolphins-Texans Week 12 Injury Report
The Miami Dolphins' list of players on their first injury report of Week 12 ahead of their game against the Houston Texans again was long, though only three players sat out practice Wednesday. One of those was linebacker Melvin Ingram, who was given a vest rest day. The two players...
Comments / 0