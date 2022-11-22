ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

Aaron Rodgers? Tom Brady? Jimmy G? How Zach Wilson has opened the door for a Jets splash at QB

By Mark W. Sanchez
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yajnv_0jJnn4gK00

If Brett Favre could leave a legendary legacy with the Packers and jump to the Jets in a late-career gamble, why can’t Aaron Rodgers do the same?

Unlikely? Yes. Impossible? No.

If the rest of the Jets’ season resembles the first 10 games, these are the types of scenarios that will be in play.

Of course this conjecture is premature: We are discussing the 2023 Jets quarterback when the 2022 Jets quarterback is in question. For the first time Monday, head coach Robert Saleh would not commit to Zach Wilson starting under center Sunday against the Bears. Mike White and Joe Flacco are in play, and the Jets’ supposed quarterback of the future might not be their quarterback of the present.

Maybe Saleh sticks with Wilson, who taps into the potential that made him the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 draft and begins winning games for the Jets — or at least not losing them, as he and the offense did against the Patriots on Sunday. Maybe he takes small steps in the last seven games of the season that lead the team to believe he can make the leap next season. Or maybe Wilson is pulled as starting quarterback and White adds a second chapter to his cult legend , his accurate if not powerful arm working within the offense.

But the Jets appear headed for a quarterback change in 2023 because this is when teams change quarterbacks. When a team is ready to compete for a championship — and this Jets defense looks ready to compete for a championship — the clock ticks much faster on an underperforming quarterback .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qXa2u_0jJnn4gK00
After Zach Wilson threw for just 77 yards against the Patriots on Sunday, including 12 in the second half, the Jets’ second-year quarterback may be watching the game against the Bears from the bench.
Getty Images

When the Broncos were strong enough to carry Tim Tebow into the divisional round of the playoffs following the 2011 season, they quickly ditched Tebow for Peyton Manning, who eventually game-managed Denver to a Super Bowl. When the Jets beefed up entering the 2008 season, notably bringing in offensive linemen Alan Faneca and Damien Woody and linebacker Calvin Pace, they no longer could hope Chad Pennington or Kellen Clemens could be their franchise quarterback. So they went out and traded for Favre, the Packers’ former franchise quarterback. The Rams forgot about developing Jared Goff and added veteran Matthew Stafford; the Titans gave up on Marcus Mariota because Ryan Tannehill could help immediately.

These are the choices a team makes when its overall talent arrives before its quarterback. The Jets’ previous two drafts have infused ability on the cheap. Sauce Gardner, Garrett Wilson and Elijah Moore are 22-year-old difference-makers — and older than Breece Hall (21). Quinnen Williams (24) still has a year remaining on his rookie contract, though the Jets might sign the monster defensive tackle to an extension. When these building blocks are in place, there is no longer time to wait for a young quarterback to rise.

Is this fair to Zach Wilson, who is 23 and has played 20 career NFL games? It does not matter. There are teams that would gamble on his talent, but those teams don’t have the talent that surrounds him on the Jets.

If the young and loaded Jets continue to have a quarterback problem for the rest of the season, it would be time to find their Favre. Let’s go through a few of the options, who sound more ridiculous in theory than they are in reality:

Rodgers: The Packers moved on from Favre when the franchise icon was 38, had recently un-retired and had played 17 NFL seasons. Rodgers is 38 and has been unable to rescue a poor Packers team in his 15th season. There are questions about whether Rodgers will want to keep playing. Will the Packers end this era and look to see what they have in young Jordan Love rather than continue to invest time and money in Rodgers, who is in the first season of a three-year, roughly $150 million extension?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1naxYk_0jJnn4gK00
Aaron Rodgers wouldn’t be the first legendary Packers QB to wind up with the Jets.
AP

Tom Brady: Crazier things have happened, right? The 45-year-old will be a free agent after the season. He loves winning, and he would love beating Bill Belichick. The Jets, forever a hated rival of Brady’s, could offer him the opportunity for both. Brady, leading the NFL in completions (282) and attempts (427) on a mediocre, 5-5 Bucs team, would be tabloid and sports-radio gold.

Jimmy Garoppolo: Brady’s former protégé will never be a star. The 49ers, who committed to Trey Lance before the young QB was lost for the year, know they cannot ask Jimmy G to win games by himself. But the free agent to-be has proven he can be essentially an average quarterback who can guide a powerful team (with a Saleh-led defense) to the Super Bowl, which is precisely what the Jets would be asking.

Derek Carr: The Raiders are 3-7 and heading toward a top draft pick with which they could target a quarterback to rebuild around. In nine seasons, Carr has alternately appeared to be an average quarterback or a borderline top-10 QB — each of which the Jets would take. Carr is owed $32.9 million for 2023 unless the Raiders cut him shortly after the Super Bowl. It would be surprising if Carr returns to Las Vegas.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2g6Z3Z_0jJnn4gK00
If the Raiders choose to pivot toward a rebuild without Derek Carr, the nine-year veteran could generate plenty of interest around the NFL.
Getty Images

The more optimistic Jets fans can talk themselves into Lamar Jackson, though it seems implausible the Ravens will let him get away as a free agent. The more pessimistic can survey the likes of Gardner Minshew, Taylor Heinicke and maybe even the resurgent Geno Smith.

Maybe Wilson is about to grow up, and these options become laughable in a week. But everything we have seen thus far indicates the Jets need a proven grown-up at quarterback.

Today’s back page
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3z3QdR_0jJnn4gK00
New York Post

Read more:

🏀 Jalen Brunson’s season-high 34 points lead Knicks over Thunder

Aaron Judge spotted in San Francisco with Giants meeting expected

So far, sorta good for Team USA

It was not a disastrous start for the American men at the World Cup. But given the way the game began , the way the game finished sure was disappointing .

The U.S. men’s national team came away with a point in its first World Cup game since 2014, but it feels as if Team USA squandered two points. A strong first half in which the Americans grabbed a lead gave way to a wayward second half in which the edge was lost in a 1-1 draw with Wales in both teams’ opener in Qatar .

For 81 minutes, it seemed as if this would be a dream start not just for Team USA but for Team Tri-State. Tim Weah — born in Brooklyn, raised in Queens — slipped past the Welsh defense on a breakaway and latched onto a beautiful feed from Christian Pulisic. Wales goalie Wayne Hennessey rushed out to cut off the angle, but Weah knocked it past him for the 36th-minute goal during a first half with plenty of chances for the Americans.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DdUlG_0jJnn4gK00
Team USA could clap walking off the field after a draw with Wales, but there was also a sense of disappointment.
AP

The tide began turning in the second half, but goalkeeper Matt Turner — from Park Ridge, N.J., and a Fairfield grad — potentially saved the game in the 64th minute. Wales’ threat culminated with a running header from Ben Davies. Turner, reacting quickly, leapt and got just enough of the ball with his right hand to tip it over the crossbar.

Turner could not keep the Americans in front for long, though. The equalizer came in the 82nd minute, after Walker Zimmerman took down Gareth Bale in the box. Bale took the spot kick and simply overpowered Turner, who guessed right, but still could not deflect the shot.

For Team USA (ranked 16th in by FIFA’s world rankings), a draw with Wales (ranked 19th) is acceptable. The result is fine, even if the manner in which it was achieved is hard to swallow.

Next up for the U.S. will be England on Friday. The Americans have a point, and hope the two they lack will not burn them.

Is three the magic number for Kyrie?
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cRM9F_0jJnn4gK00
Kyrie Irving was greeted with a warm ovation after his return Sunday evening from an eight-game team suspension.
Corey Sipki

There are all sorts of questions surrounding Kyrie Irving, who this weekend answered plenty of queries about his sharing a link on social media to a movie that trumpeted anti-Semitic lies , including questioning the Holocaust.

And then there are the basketball questions, which Irving seemed eager to answer. The next one might be: Is this your last chance here?

For a third time in as many seasons, the Nets welcomed Irving back after a prolonged absence for curious reasons. There were those seven games missed in January 2021, when he cited personal reasons in staying away from the team. He did not appear in a game last season until January and did not play at Barclays Center until late March because of his refusal to be vaccinated against COVID-19. This time, he was suspended eight games after sharing the movie and initially refusing to state he held no anti-Semitic beliefs.

Nets fans cheered him in his return Sunday, a solid win over the Grizzlies . The guess here is there will not be a fourth return from Irving after a lengthy absence.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CSLK6_0jJnn4gK00
Ben Simmons’ improved play of late offers the Nets some hope of salvaging a title contender.
NBAE via Getty Images

Every Nets game will matter ahead of the Feb. 9 trade deadline. An 8-9 Nets team will have to convince its front office and ownership it can seriously compete for a title, which it has not through a middling start to the season.

Ben Simmons stepping up recently has been encouraging. Irving being back on the floor will help. Kevin Durant has been Kevin Durant.

The alleged super-team is finally here, in action again tonight in Philadelphia . How much longer will it be here?

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Rams Reportedly Sign Veteran Quarterback Amid Matthew Stafford Injury

With Matthew Stafford in concussion protocol yet again, the Los Angeles Rams have signed another quarterback. On Wednesday, the Rams signed Case Cookus to their practice squad. Cookus, 27, has bounced around multiple football leagues since 2020. When it comes to NFL experience, he has worked with the Denver Broncos,...
New York Post

Cardinals coach Sean Kugler was fired for allegedly groping woman in Mexico

Arizona Cardinals offensive line coach and running game coordinator Sean Kugler was fired after he allegedly groped a woman on Sunday night while the team was in Mexico City for a game against the San Francisco 49ers, according to ESPN. Mexican authorities informed the Cardinals of the incident and Kugler...
Larry Brown Sports

Jets players react to message from Zach Wilson

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson spoke to the team after his benching on Wednesday, and it sounds like the message was much-needed. Multiple Jets players said Wilson addressed the locker room after coach Robert Saleh confirmed that Mike White will start on Sunday. Cornerback D.J. Reed made it clear that Wilson’s speech “had to happen.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

Patriots Have Reportedly Signed Notable Jets Player

The New England Patriots have picked up New York Jets practice squad player Conor McDermott, per ESPN NFL insider Field Yates. McDermott was selected by the Patriots with a sixth-round pick in 2017. He played one snap for the Jets against New England this past weekend. The veteran offensive tackle...
NEW YORK STATE
TMZ.com

New York Jets Bench Zach Wilson

8:42 AM PT -- Robert Saleh just announced Mike White will get the start on Sunday, with Joe Flacco backing him up. Wilson will be inactive, the head coach said. Zach Wilson has officially been relegated to the pine. The New York Jets are benching the 23-year-old -- the second...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Eagles hire former Colts offensive coordinator Marcus Brady

The Philadelphia Eagles made a slightly surprising hiring on Wednesday. Just days after beating his former team, Nick Sirianni decided to bring in a man who he worked with in Indianapolis and who was fired a few short weeks ago – Marcus Brady. Who is Marcus Brady?. Brady was...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
New York Post

Eric Mangini has faced the QB decision that the Jets need to make on Zach Wilson: ‘I don’t envy Robert at all’

Eric Mangini has been in Robert Saleh’s chair. Literally. Mangini was the Jets head coach when the team moved into its Florham Park headquarters and was the first occupant of the coach’s first-floor office there. Mangini also has had to make some tough decisions about his starting quarterback as a head coach, both with the Jets and then with the Browns.
The Independent

Garoppolo throws for 4 TDs, 49ers top Cards in Mexico City

As the final minute ticked off the clock, San Francisco quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo turned toward the crowd at Estadio Azteca, lifted his hands over his head and started clapping.It was clear that the Mexico City crowd loved the 49ers. Jimmy G and the 49ers gave that love — and some really good football — right back.Garoppolo threw four touchdown passes, including two each to Brandon Aiyuk and George Kittle, and the 49ers won their third straight game by blowing past the Arizona Cardinals 38-10 on Monday night in Mexico City.“The whole atmosphere tonight, I haven't played in anything like...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

NFC Notes: 49ers, Kliff Kingsbury, Cardinals, Rams

The Athletic’s Tim Kawakami writes that the 49ers’ success with QB Jimmy Garoppolo this season has opened up even more discussion about what they should do at the position in 2023 when QB Trey Lance is healthy and Garoppolo is set to be a free agent. The only...
ARIZONA STATE
Yardbarker

Cardinals OL Kelvin Beachum Addresses Relationship With Sean Kugler

The Arizona Cardinals no longer employ Sean Kugler. Kugler, previously the team's offensive line coach and run game coordinator, reportedly was dismissed from the team prior to their Monday night loss in Mexico City after the team was informed that he groped a woman. “It’s certainly not ideal for a...
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
78K+
Followers
63K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy