Fayetteville, AR

fayettevilleflyer.com

Musselman heated after loss in Maui

After coming up short 90-87 to a veteran No. 10 Creighton Bluejays squad in an NCAA Tournament-caliber game at the Maui Invitational on Tuesday, the No 9 Arkansas Razorbacks face the No. 17 San Diego State Aztecs at 9 tonight. on ESPN2. The Aztecs fell 87-70 to No. 14 Arizona...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
THV11

Why do the Razorbacks play on Black Friday?

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — There have been plenty of memorable moments for the Razorbacks the day after Thanksgiving. We have the "Miracle on Markham" and then "Miracle on Markham Two" Lastly, we have Sam Pittman's first win on Black Friday one year ago. It all started 26 years ago...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
bestofarkansassports.com

Announcer Chuck Barrett on Mizzou: “I Just Don’t Like Them… I Don’t Care for Their Program.”

Nowadays, Chuck Barrett is best known as the “voice of the Razorbacks.” He started doing play-by-play with Razorback baseball, but crossed over into football and basketball as well in the last 15 years. The Clarksville native also does post-game interviews with coaches, as did in Maui when he served as a listening ear for Eric Musselman’s fuming about the referees’ calls in Tuesday’s Creighton loss.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
uatrav.com

Arkansas Football player arrested Tuesday night

Fayetteville Police arrested an Arkansas football player Tuesday night on a warrant for theft of property, a Class D felony. Redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Jalen St. John was booked into the Washington County Detention Center at 9:29 p.m. Tuesday, according to the detention intake report. St. John’s bond was set at $1,500, and he was released at 11:54 a.m. Wednesday.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KTLO

Tuesday basketball results include Norfork girls falling at Salem

The Norfork High School girls’ basketball team suffered a loss on the road on Tuesday. The Lady Panthers fell to Salem by a final of 56-39. Flippin’s boys suffered a 75-54 loss to Mountain View in the last game of Holiday Hoopsgiving at Bergman. Rilyn Robins led the Bobcats with 16 points, and Alex Glenn added 11. Flippin falls to 7-4 on the season.
NORFORK, AR
KTLO

Karen Sue Jackson, 75, Mountain Home (Kirby)

Karen Sue Jackson of Mountain Home, Arkansas, passed away Saturday, November 19, 2022, at the age of 75 from pancreatic cancer. She was born on August 27, 1947, in Omaha, Nebraska, the daughter of Robert T. and Lorraine F. Donahue Coverdale, both of which preceded her in death. She graduated from Mountain Home High School in 1965 and received her Bachelor’s Degree in Education from Arkansas State University in May 1969. She spent over 30 years as a teacher in Missouri, Arkansas, and Indiana. Karen took great pleasure in her teaching and helping her students develop the skills that she knew they would need to be successful in their lives.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

Mitchell Lynn Purdom, 50, Mountain Home (Kirby)

Mitchell Lynn Purdom, 50, passed away on Friday, November 11, 2022, in Mountain Home, Arkansas. Mitchell was born on December 14, 1971, in Piggott, Arkansas, to William and Marilynn Wallace Purdom. He graduated from Piggot High School in Piggot, Arkansas. Mitchell was best known for his work with the Bridge of Hope Food Ministry at Engage Church, where he was a member. He enjoyed spending time fishing.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

Michael Frank Ciampi, 65, Mountain Home (Kirby)

Michael Frank Ciampi, 65, passed away on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, in Mountain Home, Arkansas. Mike was born on August 25, 1957, in San Francisco, California, to Bob and Vera Martindale Jones. He graduated from Menelo/Atherton High School in California. Mike served in the United States Army. He owned and operated MC Painting and Decorating for over 30 years. He was well-liked and trusted for his quality of work by many local contractors and individuals. Mike was best known for fishing, hunting, and camping,when he could. He enjoyed NASCAR.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

Mountain Home FFA receives high honors at national competition

1st Row: Taylor Albright, Elly Dwyer, Kinsey Stem, Abby Dooley, Lilly Wood. 2nd Row: Kinsey Devine, Madison Hutson, Harrison Baker, Hannah Baker, Caroline Smith, Josie Kelly, Katie Lowe, Abby Taylor, Annie Williams, Hadleigh Baker, Brooke Hickes, Hannah Dooley, Kelsey Roach. 3rd Row: Mason Dismore, Stone Gregory, Lathe Parks, Emmanuel Westra,...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
beckersdental.com

Arkansas college gets green light for state's 1st dental program

Batesville, Ark.-based Lyon College was recently approved to offer a doctor of medical dentistry by the Higher Learning Commission Institutional Actions Council, Talk Business & Politics reported Nov. 22. The school announced its plans to launch a dental school in Little Rock, Ark., in April. It would be the first...
BATESVILLE, AR

