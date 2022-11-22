Read full article on original website
Amber Waterman: couple charged in relation to kidnapping and murder of pregnant woman to steal babyLavinia ThompsonGravette, AR
Women’s Soccer: No. 6 Ohio State suffers a season-ending 5-2 defeat against No. 3 Arkansas in second round of NCAA TournamentThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: No. 6 Ohio State to take on No. 3 Arkansas in second round of NCAA TournamentThe LanternFayetteville, AR
This Town in Arkansas Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensFayetteville, AR
Tyson Foods CFO ArrestedNews Breaking LIVEFayetteville, AR
Hogs Fans Should Just Take Win ... It Will Help Come March
Yes, it was ugly, but Razorbacks just won two out of three at Maui Invitational.
fayettevilleflyer.com
Musselman heated after loss in Maui
After coming up short 90-87 to a veteran No. 10 Creighton Bluejays squad in an NCAA Tournament-caliber game at the Maui Invitational on Tuesday, the No 9 Arkansas Razorbacks face the No. 17 San Diego State Aztecs at 9 tonight. on ESPN2. The Aztecs fell 87-70 to No. 14 Arizona...
Why do the Razorbacks play on Black Friday?
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — There have been plenty of memorable moments for the Razorbacks the day after Thanksgiving. We have the "Miracle on Markham" and then "Miracle on Markham Two" Lastly, we have Sam Pittman's first win on Black Friday one year ago. It all started 26 years ago...
bestofarkansassports.com
Announcer Chuck Barrett on Mizzou: “I Just Don’t Like Them… I Don’t Care for Their Program.”
Nowadays, Chuck Barrett is best known as the “voice of the Razorbacks.” He started doing play-by-play with Razorback baseball, but crossed over into football and basketball as well in the last 15 years. The Clarksville native also does post-game interviews with coaches, as did in Maui when he served as a listening ear for Eric Musselman’s fuming about the referees’ calls in Tuesday’s Creighton loss.
Oh, Hogs' Anthony Black Can Also Score ... A Lot
Freshman point guard puts up 26 points and strong defense in Maui opener.
uatrav.com
Arkansas Football player arrested Tuesday night
Fayetteville Police arrested an Arkansas football player Tuesday night on a warrant for theft of property, a Class D felony. Redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Jalen St. John was booked into the Washington County Detention Center at 9:29 p.m. Tuesday, according to the detention intake report. St. John’s bond was set at $1,500, and he was released at 11:54 a.m. Wednesday.
What Kenny Payne, Louisville Players Said After 80-54 Loss vs. Arkansas
Read what the head coach of the Cardinals, forward Kamari Lands and forward J.J. Traynor said after their loss to the Razorbacks:
KTLO
Tuesday basketball results include Norfork girls falling at Salem
The Norfork High School girls’ basketball team suffered a loss on the road on Tuesday. The Lady Panthers fell to Salem by a final of 56-39. Flippin’s boys suffered a 75-54 loss to Mountain View in the last game of Holiday Hoopsgiving at Bergman. Rilyn Robins led the Bobcats with 16 points, and Alex Glenn added 11. Flippin falls to 7-4 on the season.
KTLO
Karen Sue Jackson, 75, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Karen Sue Jackson of Mountain Home, Arkansas, passed away Saturday, November 19, 2022, at the age of 75 from pancreatic cancer. She was born on August 27, 1947, in Omaha, Nebraska, the daughter of Robert T. and Lorraine F. Donahue Coverdale, both of which preceded her in death. She graduated from Mountain Home High School in 1965 and received her Bachelor’s Degree in Education from Arkansas State University in May 1969. She spent over 30 years as a teacher in Missouri, Arkansas, and Indiana. Karen took great pleasure in her teaching and helping her students develop the skills that she knew they would need to be successful in their lives.
UAPD identifies Ole Miss helmet thief, helmet located
The University of Arkansas Police Department needs help finding someone who stole an Ole Miss player's helmet.
KTLO
Monday basketball results include MH losing 2 junior high boys’ games at Nettleton
A pair of Mountain Home’s junior high boys’ basketball teams had a rough trip to Jonesboro on Monday as they played Nettleton. The Junior Bombers fell in the freshman game to the Junior Raiders 49-45. Rhett Gilbert led Mountain Home with 21 points, and Drew Haney added 19. Mountain Home falls to 3-3 on the sesaon.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Arkansas lineman arrested after warrant was out for 14 months, Sam Pittman issues statement
An Arkansas offensive lineman is dealing with a legal issue that’s more than a year old, and because of it, will miss some time. Fayetteville Police arrested Arkansas offensive lineman Jalen St. John on Tuesday, and he was released on bond Wednesday morning, HawgBeat reported. St. John had a...
KTLO
Mitchell Lynn Purdom, 50, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Mitchell Lynn Purdom, 50, passed away on Friday, November 11, 2022, in Mountain Home, Arkansas. Mitchell was born on December 14, 1971, in Piggott, Arkansas, to William and Marilynn Wallace Purdom. He graduated from Piggot High School in Piggot, Arkansas. Mitchell was best known for his work with the Bridge of Hope Food Ministry at Engage Church, where he was a member. He enjoyed spending time fishing.
KTLO
Michael Frank Ciampi, 65, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Michael Frank Ciampi, 65, passed away on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, in Mountain Home, Arkansas. Mike was born on August 25, 1957, in San Francisco, California, to Bob and Vera Martindale Jones. He graduated from Menelo/Atherton High School in California. Mike served in the United States Army. He owned and operated MC Painting and Decorating for over 30 years. He was well-liked and trusted for his quality of work by many local contractors and individuals. Mike was best known for fishing, hunting, and camping,when he could. He enjoyed NASCAR.
KTLO
Mountain Home FFA receives high honors at national competition
1st Row: Taylor Albright, Elly Dwyer, Kinsey Stem, Abby Dooley, Lilly Wood. 2nd Row: Kinsey Devine, Madison Hutson, Harrison Baker, Hannah Baker, Caroline Smith, Josie Kelly, Katie Lowe, Abby Taylor, Annie Williams, Hadleigh Baker, Brooke Hickes, Hannah Dooley, Kelsey Roach. 3rd Row: Mason Dismore, Stone Gregory, Lathe Parks, Emmanuel Westra,...
Ferry Tales: Last ferry in Arkansas connects two states and generations
In years past, before the days of extensive highways and bridges, travelers relied on ferry boats to get from point A to point B. At one time, there were more than a dozen ferries in the state of Arkansas. Today there is only one about three hours north in Peel, Arkansas tucked up against Missouri.
beckersdental.com
Arkansas college gets green light for state's 1st dental program
Batesville, Ark.-based Lyon College was recently approved to offer a doctor of medical dentistry by the Higher Learning Commission Institutional Actions Council, Talk Business & Politics reported Nov. 22. The school announced its plans to launch a dental school in Little Rock, Ark., in April. It would be the first...
KHBS
2022-2023 winter weather outlook for Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — We have a La Nina this year, which is when there are colder-than-average sea surface temperatures in the equatorial Pacific. You might not think that plays a big role in our weather in Arkansas plays out, but it can. The two winters that appear to pair...
KTLO
Maryanne Mason, 85, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Funeral arrangements for 85-year-old Maryanne Mason of Mountain Home are pending at Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services. Maryanne Mason died Wednesday at her residence.
Washington Examiner
Bonus checks: Arkansas teachers to receive one-time $1,500 payments just in time for holidays
Arkansas teachers can expect a bonus check of $1,500 just in time for the holidays. The checks, approved in May, are aimed to provide relief for teachers working during the pandemic and transitioning to remote learning. The $1,500 bonus payments are targeted at Fort Smith Public Schools teachers, according to Talk Business.
