Karen Sue Jackson of Mountain Home, Arkansas, passed away Saturday, November 19, 2022, at the age of 75 from pancreatic cancer. She was born on August 27, 1947, in Omaha, Nebraska, the daughter of Robert T. and Lorraine F. Donahue Coverdale, both of which preceded her in death. She graduated from Mountain Home High School in 1965 and received her Bachelor’s Degree in Education from Arkansas State University in May 1969. She spent over 30 years as a teacher in Missouri, Arkansas, and Indiana. Karen took great pleasure in her teaching and helping her students develop the skills that she knew they would need to be successful in their lives.

