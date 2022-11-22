CA congressional Dems write UC president + Senator Fletcher? + Schiavo declares victory

Good morning and welcome to the A.M. Alert!

KATIE PORTER, OTHER CONGRESSIONAL DEMS URGE UC TO BARGAIN FAIRLY

As the 48,000-person-strong University of California strike moves into its second week, Rep. Katie Porter , D-Irvine, and other California congressional Democrats have penned a letter to UC President Michael Drake , urging him to resolve the situation.

“The University of California is one of the top public universities and research institutions in the world, in no small part because of its ability to attract strong talent from diverse backgrounds,” the letter reads in part. “But the University cannot live up to its mission if it does not respect the integrity of work and continues to violate California public sector labor laws.”

The letter notes that UAW — the union representing the striking researchers, scholars, student employees and student researchers — has lodged more than 30 unfair labor practice complaints against the UC system.

“It is our understanding that the University of California’s unlawful tactics are preventing the UAW from reaching agreements on issues that address improving gender and other equity in academia, including compensation that reflects the value of workers’ contributions, transit benefits that help fight climate change, paid family leave, and job security,” the letter continues.

The members of Congress warn that failure to bargain in good faith could result in continued disruption on the university system’s 10 campuses “and a loss of talent that has earned the University of California its prestigious reputation.”

SENATOR FLETCHER?

Think 2024 is far off? Think again. At least for California lawmakers, and aspiring lawmakers, it’s right around the corner.

One politician who’s thinking about 2024 plans is Democratic San Diego County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher , husband of California Labor Federation boss and former Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez .

Fletcher has launched a “Fletcher for State Senate 2024” campaign, according to the California Secretary of State’s Office , that would put him in contention for the seat which Senate President Pro Tem Toni Atkins will be term limited out of, as observed by Rob Pyers of California Target Book .

As for Atkins’ plans post- Senate , according to the Secretary of State’s Office, she’s currently raising money for a 2026 run for lieutenant governor.

SCHIAVO DECLARES VICTORY IN AD-40

Though just 511 votes separate them, Democrat Pilar Schiavo on Monday declared victory over Republican Suzette Valladares in the race for Santa Clarita-based Assembly District 40 .

Valladares appeared to have a strong lead on election night, but Schiavo was able to chip away at that lead over the next several days.

Schiavo credited her apparent victory to the hard work of her campaign.

“When races come down to 511 votes, it means that every single effort that was made mattered. Every door knock, every call, every donation is the reason we won this race. We could not have done it without you. From the bottom of my heart, thank you,” she wrote in a tweet .

As of Monday afternoon, Valladares had yet to concede the race. In a Sunday tweet , she wrote, “Ballots are not going our way now down by just 511 votes. We’ll keep watching thru Monday, but regardless of the outcome, as a fmr basketball player, I can honestly say my team and I left everything we had on the court.”

If Schiavo’s victory does hold, she will have flipped the seat from Republican to Democrat, potentially strengthening the California Democratic Party ’s supermajority hold over the Legislature .

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“The people massacred at Club Q, like the people massacred at Pulse, were human beings with stories. People who had dreams. People making lives for themselves. These are the people being demonized by homo/transphobic right-wing fanatics — & dying as a result of that demonization.”

- Sen. Scott Wiener, D-San Francisco, via Twitter .

