Douglas County, NE

WOWT

Douglas County authorities continue search for missing Omaha woman

Eleven members went on a mission of mercy to the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation in South Dakota to help the Lakota Sioux make it through the winter ahead. Cooler Thanksgiving with a warm up to end the week. Omaha food truck feeds hundreds for Thanksgiving. Updated: 12 hours ago. Wonton...
OMAHA, NE
iheart.com

Omaha Police Make Quick Robbery Arrest

Omaha Police make an arrest in connection with a robbery at the "Family Dollar" at 43rd and Ames Avenue early Tuesday evening. Police say 62-year-old James Coleman was booked into Douglas County Corrections for robbery and use of a weapon to commit a felony. Officers responded to the business after...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Omaha police arrest suspect in Tuesday Family Dollar robbery

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police said a suspect has been arrested for a Family Dollar robbery Tuesday night in Omaha near Fontenelle Boulevard and Ames Avenue. Police arrived at the scene around 6:17 p.m. after reports of a robbing the store, armed with a machete. Officers said witnesses helped...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

34-year-old pedestrian struck and killed at Omaha intersection

OMAHA, Neb. -- Authorities in Omaha are investigating after a 34-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed Wednesday night. Shortly before 7:00 p.m., Omaha Police officers were called to the intersection of S. 24th and Oak streets for a pedestrian that was struck by a vehicle. The investigation showed the pedestrian,...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

OPD: Man arrested for Family Dollar robbery

OMAHA, Neb. -- Authorities in the metro area arrested a 62-year-old man in connection to a robbery at an Omaha store. Officers with the Omaha Police Department have arrested one person for a robbery at the Family Dollar at 4310 Ames Avenue Tuesday night. Police said they responded to a...
OMAHA, NE
North Platte Post

Lincoln police continue investigation into crash that killed elderly woman

The Lincoln Police Department continues to investigate a car versus pickup crash that occurred at South 33rd Street and Nebraska Parkway, resulting in the death of 80-year-old Lyn Linder of Lincoln. On Monday, November 21, 2022, at 4:32 p.m., police and fire were dispatched to the intersection of South 33rd...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Brink charged with abuse of vulnerable adult

NEBRASKA CITY - A Nebraska City man is charged in Otoe County with abuse of his mother on Nov. 15. A police affidavit says the mother of 29-year-old Johnathan Brink talked to police at CHI Health St. Mary’s Hospital about a threat to slit her throat. Police say she...
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Vehicles targeted in Eagle

EAGLE - The Cass County Sheriff’s Office posted suspect photos following theft from a vehicle in Eagle on the early morning hours Tuesday. Video footage shows a dark-colored hatchback and two unknown individuals moving through a neighborhood attempting to get into vehicles. Anyone with information is asked to contact...
EAGLE, NE
KETV.com

Man killed trying to cross Omaha street

OMAHA, Neb. — A 34-year-old man died Wednesday after he was hit while crossing 24th Street near Oak Street just before 7:00 p.m. Police identified the man as Victor Paiz-Tercero. Investigators said Paiz-Tercero was not in a marked crosswalk when he was by a vehicle on 24th Street. Police...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Online date ends in gunfire and robbery

An online date ended in gunfire and a robbery. Now, Omaha police have released pictures of two of the people wanted in the crime. Investigators said the victim met a woman through a dating app, and they agreed to meet the afternoon of Nov. 4 at an apartment just north of 60th and Northwest Radial Highway.
OMAHA, NE
Western Iowa Today

Shelby County Sheriff’s Office arrest Report

(Harlan) The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office reports seven arrests from November 4 to November 11. On November 4, Thomas William Holzer Jr, age 40, Harlan, IA was arrested on an active Shelby County Warrant. Holzer was transported to the Shelby County Jail and charged with Controlled Substance Violation, Person Ineligible to Carry Dangerous Weapons, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
SHELBY COUNTY, IA
News Channel Nebraska

Wedding florist accused of burglary

SIDNEY - The Fremont County Sheriffs’ Office reports the arrest of 40-year-old Jeffrey Brent Vanhouten of Tabor on theft and burglary charges. Investigators say a Tabor couple contracted with Vanhouten, who owns a floral company, to deliver flowers to a wedding in Omaha. He is accused of returning to Tabor and entering their home without permission during the wedding.
FREMONT COUNTY, IA
WOWT

2 injured in overnight Omaha crash

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A crash early Thursday morning injured two people. Two people went to the hospital with serious injuries after an early morning crash that involved two vehicles. It happened around 1 a.m. on 90th and Blondo. This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.
OMAHA, NE
