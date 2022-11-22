Read full article on original website
WOWT
Douglas County authorities continue search for missing Omaha woman
Eleven members went on a mission of mercy to the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation in South Dakota to help the Lakota Sioux make it through the winter ahead. Cooler Thanksgiving with a warm up to end the week. Omaha food truck feeds hundreds for Thanksgiving. Updated: 12 hours ago. Wonton...
News Channel Nebraska
One suspect apprehended, another at large in shooting death of 20-year-old Omaha woman
OMAHA, Neb. – An Omaha murder suspect has been apprehended, but another remains at large. According to Omaha Police, 22-year-old Cameron Foster has been arrested for first-degree murder related the killing of 22-year-old DaeTiauna Kellogg earlier this month. Kellogg was reported shot shortly before 2:30 a.m. on Nov. 7....
iheart.com
Omaha Police Make Quick Robbery Arrest
Omaha Police make an arrest in connection with a robbery at the "Family Dollar" at 43rd and Ames Avenue early Tuesday evening. Police say 62-year-old James Coleman was booked into Douglas County Corrections for robbery and use of a weapon to commit a felony. Officers responded to the business after...
KETV.com
Omaha police arrest suspect in Tuesday Family Dollar robbery
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police said a suspect has been arrested for a Family Dollar robbery Tuesday night in Omaha near Fontenelle Boulevard and Ames Avenue. Police arrived at the scene around 6:17 p.m. after reports of a robbing the store, armed with a machete. Officers said witnesses helped...
News Channel Nebraska
34-year-old pedestrian struck and killed at Omaha intersection
OMAHA, Neb. -- Authorities in Omaha are investigating after a 34-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed Wednesday night. Shortly before 7:00 p.m., Omaha Police officers were called to the intersection of S. 24th and Oak streets for a pedestrian that was struck by a vehicle. The investigation showed the pedestrian,...
Former colleagues open up about missing Omaha woman as investigation continues
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office returned to Cari Allen's home in west Omaha, where a tow truck removed a car from the garage on Wednesday.
News Channel Nebraska
OPD: Man arrested for Family Dollar robbery
OMAHA, Neb. -- Authorities in the metro area arrested a 62-year-old man in connection to a robbery at an Omaha store. Officers with the Omaha Police Department have arrested one person for a robbery at the Family Dollar at 4310 Ames Avenue Tuesday night. Police said they responded to a...
North Platte Post
Lincoln police continue investigation into crash that killed elderly woman
The Lincoln Police Department continues to investigate a car versus pickup crash that occurred at South 33rd Street and Nebraska Parkway, resulting in the death of 80-year-old Lyn Linder of Lincoln. On Monday, November 21, 2022, at 4:32 p.m., police and fire were dispatched to the intersection of South 33rd...
News Channel Nebraska
Brink charged with abuse of vulnerable adult
NEBRASKA CITY - A Nebraska City man is charged in Otoe County with abuse of his mother on Nov. 15. A police affidavit says the mother of 29-year-old Johnathan Brink talked to police at CHI Health St. Mary’s Hospital about a threat to slit her throat. Police say she...
CBS News
Neighbors rescue kids from lake, condition of rescued teen unknown
Three kids were rescued and one is in the hospital after they fell into an icy lake in Douglas County on Tuesday afternoon. Broken ice, blankets, and ropes were some of the remnants that were left behind at the scene after a sudden community rescue in the Roxborough Park neighborhood.
KETV.com
Teenager sentenced in Douglas County court for deadly Westroads Mall shooting
OMAHA, Neb. — The teenager charged and found guilty in a 2021 deadly shooting at Westroads Mall was sentenced Monday in Douglas County court. A judge sentenced 17-year-old Mahki Woolridge-Jones to 50-80 years in a Nebraska correctional facility — he will be credited for the 572 days already served.
News Channel Nebraska
Vehicles targeted in Eagle
EAGLE - The Cass County Sheriff’s Office posted suspect photos following theft from a vehicle in Eagle on the early morning hours Tuesday. Video footage shows a dark-colored hatchback and two unknown individuals moving through a neighborhood attempting to get into vehicles. Anyone with information is asked to contact...
KETV.com
Man killed trying to cross Omaha street
OMAHA, Neb. — A 34-year-old man died Wednesday after he was hit while crossing 24th Street near Oak Street just before 7:00 p.m. Police identified the man as Victor Paiz-Tercero. Investigators said Paiz-Tercero was not in a marked crosswalk when he was by a vehicle on 24th Street. Police...
KETV.com
Online date ends in gunfire and robbery
An online date ended in gunfire and a robbery. Now, Omaha police have released pictures of two of the people wanted in the crime. Investigators said the victim met a woman through a dating app, and they agreed to meet the afternoon of Nov. 4 at an apartment just north of 60th and Northwest Radial Highway.
Shelby County Sheriff’s Office arrest Report
(Harlan) The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office reports seven arrests from November 4 to November 11. On November 4, Thomas William Holzer Jr, age 40, Harlan, IA was arrested on an active Shelby County Warrant. Holzer was transported to the Shelby County Jail and charged with Controlled Substance Violation, Person Ineligible to Carry Dangerous Weapons, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
News Channel Nebraska
Wedding florist accused of burglary
SIDNEY - The Fremont County Sheriffs’ Office reports the arrest of 40-year-old Jeffrey Brent Vanhouten of Tabor on theft and burglary charges. Investigators say a Tabor couple contracted with Vanhouten, who owns a floral company, to deliver flowers to a wedding in Omaha. He is accused of returning to Tabor and entering their home without permission during the wedding.
klkntv.com
Rosa Parks Way reopens after fatal motorcycle crash, Lincoln Police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) -Rosa Parks Way has reopened after a fatality crash shut the road down Wednesday afternoon, Lincoln Police say. Shortly after 1 p.m. a 53-year-old driver lost control of his motorcycle and crashed into the wall of the bridge. The driver fell over the side of the bridge...
Neighbors speak out about missing Omaha woman Cari Allen
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding 43-year-old Cari Allen who hasn't been seen since Saturday night at 11:00.
Douglas County Health Department reports first adult death due to influenza
The Douglas County Health Depart is reporting the first adult death from influenza in the county. This death comes on the heels of a rapid increase in cases over the previous week.
WOWT
2 injured in overnight Omaha crash
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A crash early Thursday morning injured two people. Two people went to the hospital with serious injuries after an early morning crash that involved two vehicles. It happened around 1 a.m. on 90th and Blondo. This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.
North Platte Post
