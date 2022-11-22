Read full article on original website
WGME
Portland Thanksgiving Day 4-miler sees boost in participants
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Before feasting on Thanksgiving, Mainers laced up their sneakers to run in the annual Portland Thanksgiving Day 4-miler. It's a race that loops downtown and through the Old Port and the course was crowded Thursday with registration up this year. As of Tuesday organizers told us there...
WGME
Gorham bagel shop delivers over 100 Thanksgiving meals
GORHAM, Maine (WGME) -- The Mister Bagel shop in Gorham continues their tradition of distributing Thanksgiving meals for those who otherwise might not have one. The restaurant started this tradition thirteen years ago. The owner of the restaurant, Heather Moody, along with volunteers consisting of Heather's friends, the fire department,...
Top Off Your Tank With $500 in Heating Oil From Dead River Company and Q97.9
You might just be able to take that coat off inside with the help of Dead River Company and Q97.9. You can't control the weather or the rising price of... EVERYTHING! So, Q97.9, Portland's Number One Hit Music Station and Dead River Company decided to join forces to help you beat the winter chill by topping off your tank.
WGME
Saco, Biddeford communities come together for free meal on Thanksgiving
SCAO, Maine (WGME) -- Thanksgiving is a time where communities are meant to come together and in Saco Thursday hundreds came out for just that. The 23rd annual free community Thanksgiving dinner, sponsored by the local Knights of Columbus, was held at the Most Holy Trinity Church. Hundreds of volunteers...
WGME
Lewiston Christmas tree had roots up north
LEWISTON (WGME)— After a long search, the city of Lewiston has finally found the perfect Christmas tree to display at Dufresne Plaza for the holiday season. City Arborist Steve Murch says the city put out an ad for a Christmas tree, but that's not what led them to the tree they would end up using.
WGME
Portland & Deering share Thanksgiving Day favorite foods
(Portland) The Portland Bulldogs and Deering Rams will battle it out in the 110th annual Thanksgiving Day Turkey Bowl. We asked some of the players and coaches to tell us their favorite Thanksgiving day sides other than Turkey!
WGME
Community members bake dozens of pies for Thanksgiving dinner at Preble Street
SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) -- People in South Portland are getting ready for the holiday season with a pie-baking marathon for those in need. "It's something I look forward to doing," said Ellen Clancy, who organizes the effort each year. Clancy says she started making pies for the holiday two decades...
WGME
Amid rising prices, Maine food banks busy ahead of Thanksgiving
PORTLAND (WGME) -- It's a busy time for Maine food banks with Thanksgiving just two days away. With rising prices this holiday season, Stroudwater Food Pantry in Portland is one of many places hoping to help others. Stroudwater Food Pantry says they've seen clients struggling with inflation. They’ve seen an...
WGME
Midcoast Tree Festival reopens for its 4th year with gifts totaling over $40,000
BRUNSWICK (WGME) -- The "Midcoast Tree Festival" is back for its 4th year in Brunswick, and organizers say the fundraiser supports programs and services of Spectrum Generations, All Saints Parish of Brunswick and the Bath-Brunswick Regional Chamber. Those in attendance can enjoy performances, take part in arts and crafts, and...
New Hampshire and Maine Seacoast Holiday and Christmas Parades 2022
Christmas and Holiday Parade season is here, with the first of the parades scheduled for Dover and Newburyport on Saturday, November 27. Most events are scheduled for Saturday, December 3. Parade times and dates are subject to change without notice in this report. Amesbury. Saturday, December 3 - The Amesbury...
WGME
Missing insulin bag found in Yarmouth after 2-month search
YARMOUTH (WGME) -- After a two-month search, a Maine mom says a bag containing $1,500 worth of medical supplies for her son's Type 1 diabetes has been found. Crystal Tardiff-Kelley originally posted about the missing bag on Facebook in September. In the post, she said her husband and son drove...
20 Restaurants in Portland, Maine, With Outdoor Dining in Winter
It truly feels like every single day a new restaurant pops into town and I am not one to complain about that. Portland is home to classic staples serving regulars their favorite meals and new places giving us the opportunity to try new things. Portland has really put itself on...
Woah! At Night the Hannaford at Back Cove in Portland, Maine, Looks Wicked Purple
I guess I hadn't been to the Back Cove Hannaford in the dark in a while and it totally took me by surprise!. I instantly thought that I had entered some sort of crazy black light dance club! It was purple! Kinda purple-blue!. You can see that some of the...
WMUR.com
Meals on Wheels seeks more volunteer drivers in New Hampshire
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Meals on Wheels in New Hampshire delivered more than 1.6 million meals to senior citizens last year, but organizers said they need more help. Meals on Wheels is putting the call out for volunteer drivers statewide. The need is especially great in Manchester and Nashua, where 25 to 30 drivers are needed.
mynbc5.com
New Hampshire soup kitchen receives $1.25 million grant from Bezos fund
A New Hampshire organization that helps Granite Staters struggling with hunger or homelessness is getting additional assistance from billionaire Jeff Bezos. The Nashua Soup Kitchen and Shelter has received a $1.25 million grant from the Day 1 Families Fund, and workers said that will allow them to help even more families.
The Auburn, Maine Walmart Isn’t the Only Walmart Whose Pole Gets Hit
When I saw another photo of yet another car hitting the famous pole at the Auburn Walmart after one hit it just last week, I thought that this can't be happening. That's too soon right? Turns out it wasn't in Auburn this time but it was at a Walmart. This...
WGME
Maine sees high demand for firewood as prices for heating oil, propane spike
GORHAM (WGME) -- More Mainers seem to be trading in traditional heating fuel like oil and propane for firewood, as the price of petroleum continues to spike ahead of the winter season. At Southern Maine Firewood in Gorham, their season is usually winding down, but now they're still working full...
WGME
City Counselor Kate Lewis nominated as South Portland's next mayor
SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) -- City Counselor Kate Lewis was nominated on Tuesday to become the next South Portland Mayor. Lewis will be formally elected and sworn in next month. As the next mayor, Lewis says her biggest focus is the housing crisis in Maine. "There's a housing crunch throughout the...
WGME
Portland's Free Street temporarily opened after months of delays
PORTLAND (WGME) – Free Street in Portland has been temporarily opened, months after construction was supposed to be completed. The ongoing construction is frustrating for area businesses, customers, residents, and pedestrians. "You go up one way and then you have to turn around because they have that blocked off,"...
Amesbury, Massachusetts, Getting a New Brewery and Restaurant, Outrider Beer Co., in 2023
A new brewery in town means a new beer to try...or many new beers. My favorite!. Downtown Amesbury, Massachusetts, will be the home to the Northshore's newest brewery: Outrider Beer Company. The brewery is at a perfect location, being right downtown and on the Powwow river. Outrider Brewery is set...
