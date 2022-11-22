ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wells, ME

WGME

Portland Thanksgiving Day 4-miler sees boost in participants

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Before feasting on Thanksgiving, Mainers laced up their sneakers to run in the annual Portland Thanksgiving Day 4-miler. It's a race that loops downtown and through the Old Port and the course was crowded Thursday with registration up this year. As of Tuesday organizers told us there...
PORTLAND, ME
WGME

Gorham bagel shop delivers over 100 Thanksgiving meals

GORHAM, Maine (WGME) -- The Mister Bagel shop in Gorham continues their tradition of distributing Thanksgiving meals for those who otherwise might not have one. The restaurant started this tradition thirteen years ago. The owner of the restaurant, Heather Moody, along with volunteers consisting of Heather's friends, the fire department,...
GORHAM, ME
WGME

Saco, Biddeford communities come together for free meal on Thanksgiving

SCAO, Maine (WGME) -- Thanksgiving is a time where communities are meant to come together and in Saco Thursday hundreds came out for just that. The 23rd annual free community Thanksgiving dinner, sponsored by the local Knights of Columbus, was held at the Most Holy Trinity Church. Hundreds of volunteers...
SACO, ME
WGME

Lewiston Christmas tree had roots up north

LEWISTON (WGME)— After a long search, the city of Lewiston has finally found the perfect Christmas tree to display at Dufresne Plaza for the holiday season. City Arborist Steve Murch says the city put out an ad for a Christmas tree, but that's not what led them to the tree they would end up using.
LEWISTON, ME
WGME

Amid rising prices, Maine food banks busy ahead of Thanksgiving

PORTLAND (WGME) -- It's a busy time for Maine food banks with Thanksgiving just two days away. With rising prices this holiday season, Stroudwater Food Pantry in Portland is one of many places hoping to help others. Stroudwater Food Pantry says they've seen clients struggling with inflation. They’ve seen an...
PORTLAND, ME
WGME

Missing insulin bag found in Yarmouth after 2-month search

YARMOUTH (WGME) -- After a two-month search, a Maine mom says a bag containing $1,500 worth of medical supplies for her son's Type 1 diabetes has been found. Crystal Tardiff-Kelley originally posted about the missing bag on Facebook in September. In the post, she said her husband and son drove...
YARMOUTH, ME
WMUR.com

Meals on Wheels seeks more volunteer drivers in New Hampshire

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Meals on Wheels in New Hampshire delivered more than 1.6 million meals to senior citizens last year, but organizers said they need more help. Meals on Wheels is putting the call out for volunteer drivers statewide. The need is especially great in Manchester and Nashua, where 25 to 30 drivers are needed.
MANCHESTER, NH
mynbc5.com

New Hampshire soup kitchen receives $1.25 million grant from Bezos fund

A New Hampshire organization that helps Granite Staters struggling with hunger or homelessness is getting additional assistance from billionaire Jeff Bezos. The Nashua Soup Kitchen and Shelter has received a $1.25 million grant from the Day 1 Families Fund, and workers said that will allow them to help even more families.
NASHUA, NH
WGME

Portland's Free Street temporarily opened after months of delays

PORTLAND (WGME) – Free Street in Portland has been temporarily opened, months after construction was supposed to be completed. The ongoing construction is frustrating for area businesses, customers, residents, and pedestrians. "You go up one way and then you have to turn around because they have that blocked off,"...
PORTLAND, ME

