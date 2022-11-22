ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Providence, RI

ABC6.com

Police crackdown on ‘Blackout Wednesday’

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — Police across the nation are on the lookout for drunk drivers in the Ocean State, especially on “Blackout Wednesday” — the eve of Thanksgiving. North Kingstown Police Lt. Don Barrington expects to pull over 15 to 20 vehicles for suspected drunk...
NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI
Turnto10.com

Firefighters respond to a vehicle submerged in water in Pawtucket

(WJAR) — Firefighters responded to a submerged vehicle in Pawtucket Thursday morning. The Pawtucket Fire Department responded to the Festival Pier on Tim Healey Way for the submerged vehicle. Investigators say no one was in the vehicle. The car was towed out of the water. The incident continues to...
PAWTUCKET, RI
iheart.com

DOT: More Alerts To Drivers After Accident At Providence Split

The Rhode Island Department of Transportation is planning to add more messaging to alert drivers to the new lane split on Route 195 after a crash Monday caused significant delays. The lane split just before the Washington Bridge is in place for the next year so RIDOT can conduct infrastructure...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Car found in Pawtucket river linked to Cranston home invasion

CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — Cranston police have recovered two vehicles and made an arrest in Wednesday night's home invasion that left one man hospitalized. Cranston police Chief Michael Winquist said they believe three people, two of them armed, showed up at a house on Smith Street. "When we got...
CRANSTON, RI
fallriverreporter.com

Officials recover male victim that jumped from Jamestown Bridge

Officials have recovered a male victim that jumped from a local bridge this week. According to Jay Wegimont of Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management, the Marine Task Force was notified and responded at 2:21 p.m. Monday to the area of the Jamestown Bridge. A DEM patrol boat was first to locate the victim in the water about a half-mile north of the Plum Point Light House.
JAMESTOWN, RI
Valley Breeze

Ban on left turns off Greenville Avenue 'a disaster' so far

SMITHFIELD – The temporary ban on left turns from Greenville Avenue onto Route 44 is creating a headache for people who live in the neighborhood, according to Rep. Gregory Costantino, who said he hopes to come up with a solution soon. Last week, the State Traffic Safety Commission began...
SMITHFIELD, RI
Turnto10.com

Person dies after fiery crash on I-195 in Westport

(WJAR) — A person died following a fiery crash on I-195 in Westport early Thanksgiving morning, according to the Massachusetts State Police Department. State police responded to the crash around 2:10 a.m. on the ramp from I-195 west near exit 16. Responding troopers said the fire was too large...
WESTPORT, MA
Turnto10.com

Pawtucket police respond to disturbance at Max Read Field

(WJAR) — Pawtucket police responded to a disturbance in the parking lot of Max Read Field on Tuesday night. The Tollman and Shea High School football Thanksgiving game took place at the field earlier in the night. NBC 10 News crews on the scene observed several police cars and...
PAWTUCKET, RI
Turnto10.com

Person hospitalized after home invasion incident in Cranston

CRANSTON. R.I. (WJAR) — Cranston police say a person was hospitalized following a home invasion incident on Smith Street Wednesday night. Police believe three people, two of them were armed, showed up at a house on Smith Street. They entered the house and had an altercation with a person...
CRANSTON, RI
ABC6.com

Fall River man accused of shooting at another car while driving

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — Police said a Fall River man was arrested after firing shots at another car Friday. Just after 10 p.m. on Nov. 18, Trooper Jacob Hass responded to reports of a man waving a gun out of his Nissan Altima and shooting at another car while driving northbound on Route 24.
FALL RIVER, MA

