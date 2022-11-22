Read full article on original website
Area Firefighters Battle Blaze in Unoccupied Putnam HomeQuiet Corner AlertsPutnam, CT
New England's Largest Zoo Announces 50% Off Tickets for 2 Days Only!Dianna CarneyMendon, MA
Local Business is Giving Away 120% Store Credit to Everyone Who Helps Them Get Plumbing, Heating & WindowsDianna CarneyEast Bridgewater, MA
Thompson Firefighters Battle Stubborn House Fire on Frigid NightQuiet Corner AlertsThompson, CT
Pawtucket Motorcyclist Dies After Striking Stopped Vehicle In KillinglyQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
Turnto10.com
Lane shift on I-195 west causes major traffic delays for commuters
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — A lane shift on I-195 west in East Providence before the Washington Bridge has been causing traffic delays for days now -- the shift went into effect last Friday. Many drivers saw traffic delays throughout the week, adding hours to their commute. "2 hours...
ABC6.com
Police crackdown on ‘Blackout Wednesday’
NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — Police across the nation are on the lookout for drunk drivers in the Ocean State, especially on “Blackout Wednesday” — the eve of Thanksgiving. North Kingstown Police Lt. Don Barrington expects to pull over 15 to 20 vehicles for suspected drunk...
Turnto10.com
NBC 10 rides along with North Kingstown DUI task force on 'Blackout Wednesday'
NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WJAR) — The day before Thanksgiving is one of the busiest travel days of the year. It’s also among the deadliest, according to the North Kingstown Police Department. 'Blackout Wednesday' can lead to some serious outcomes which means officials are stepping up. NBC 10 News...
Turnto10.com
Firefighters respond to a vehicle submerged in water in Pawtucket
(WJAR) — Firefighters responded to a submerged vehicle in Pawtucket Thursday morning. The Pawtucket Fire Department responded to the Festival Pier on Tim Healey Way for the submerged vehicle. Investigators say no one was in the vehicle. The car was towed out of the water. The incident continues to...
iheart.com
DOT: More Alerts To Drivers After Accident At Providence Split
The Rhode Island Department of Transportation is planning to add more messaging to alert drivers to the new lane split on Route 195 after a crash Monday caused significant delays. The lane split just before the Washington Bridge is in place for the next year so RIDOT can conduct infrastructure...
RIDOT to add more messaging on I-195 after crash
Rhode Island State Police said a pickup truck was driving in the right lane approaching the lane split when, for reasons unknown, the driver decided to move into the left lane.
Turnto10.com
Car found in Pawtucket river linked to Cranston home invasion
CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — Cranston police have recovered two vehicles and made an arrest in Wednesday night's home invasion that left one man hospitalized. Cranston police Chief Michael Winquist said they believe three people, two of them armed, showed up at a house on Smith Street. "When we got...
fallriverreporter.com
Officials recover male victim that jumped from Jamestown Bridge
Officials have recovered a male victim that jumped from a local bridge this week. According to Jay Wegimont of Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management, the Marine Task Force was notified and responded at 2:21 p.m. Monday to the area of the Jamestown Bridge. A DEM patrol boat was first to locate the victim in the water about a half-mile north of the Plum Point Light House.
Valley Breeze
Ban on left turns off Greenville Avenue 'a disaster' so far
SMITHFIELD – The temporary ban on left turns from Greenville Avenue onto Route 44 is creating a headache for people who live in the neighborhood, according to Rep. Gregory Costantino, who said he hopes to come up with a solution soon. Last week, the State Traffic Safety Commission began...
Turnto10.com
Pawtucket officer struck by vehicle in disturbance at Max Read Field
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — A Pawtucket police officer was struck and dragged by a vehicle during an incident at Max Read Field on Tuesday night, according to police. Police said they were called for a reported disturbance at the Tolman and Shea high school football game at about 8 p.m.
ABC6.com
After fatal stabbing, Cadillac Lounge reopens under certain conditions
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Cadillac Lounge in Providence will reopen after being closed for several days because of a fatal stabbing over the weekend. The stabbing happened in the parking lot of the lounge early Saturday morning. The Board of Licenses said the strip club can reopen Wednesday night...
Turnto10.com
Person dies after fiery crash on I-195 in Westport
(WJAR) — A person died following a fiery crash on I-195 in Westport early Thanksgiving morning, according to the Massachusetts State Police Department. State police responded to the crash around 2:10 a.m. on the ramp from I-195 west near exit 16. Responding troopers said the fire was too large...
Man shot, killed while driving in Providence
Police in Providence are investigating the city's 8th homicide of the year.
Turnto10.com
Pawtucket police respond to disturbance at Max Read Field
(WJAR) — Pawtucket police responded to a disturbance in the parking lot of Max Read Field on Tuesday night. The Tollman and Shea High School football Thanksgiving game took place at the field earlier in the night. NBC 10 News crews on the scene observed several police cars and...
newbedfordguide.com
New Bedford Fire Department respond to Acushnet Ave. structure fire that displaces 26
“Yesterday morning at 9:42am New Bedford Fire Department Communications received a call from a central station monitoring service reporting an automatic alarm activation at 1168 Acushnet Avenue. No 911 calls were received reporting a fire at this location. Engine 8 arrived, reported smoke showing, and confirmed a structure fire. Command...
Driver cited after Fall River rollover crash
An investigation is underway following a rollover crash early Monday morning in Fall River.
Pawtucket officer hit, dragged by car during altercation
A Pawtucket police officer was injured and gunshots were fired during an incident Tuesday night that resulted in several arrests.
Turnto10.com
Person hospitalized after home invasion incident in Cranston
CRANSTON. R.I. (WJAR) — Cranston police say a person was hospitalized following a home invasion incident on Smith Street Wednesday night. Police believe three people, two of them were armed, showed up at a house on Smith Street. They entered the house and had an altercation with a person...
ABC6.com
Fall River man accused of shooting at another car while driving
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — Police said a Fall River man was arrested after firing shots at another car Friday. Just after 10 p.m. on Nov. 18, Trooper Jacob Hass responded to reports of a man waving a gun out of his Nissan Altima and shooting at another car while driving northbound on Route 24.
Police: Targeted home invasion sends Cranston man to the hospital
Police were called shortly before 11 p.m. to a home in Cranston for a report of gunshots being fired back and forth in front of the home on Smith Street.
