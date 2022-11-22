ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Giants vs. Cowboys: 3 reasons for concern in Week 12

By Tyler Henry
The New York Giants enter Week 12 fresh off Sunday’s loss against the Detroit Lions. Big Blue will take on their division rival Dallas Cowboys on a short week playing on Thanksgiving for the first time since 2017.

This is the second time this season the Giants will go up against the Cowboys and the first time around didn’t go well at MetLife stadium in Week 3 as the Cowboys handed the Giants the first loss of the season.

The Giants come into the Thanksgiving matchup as heavy underdogs, hoping to get revenge for Week 3.

The Giants’ Week 11 matchup against the Lions was costly as they lost two key players in Adoree Jackson and Wan’Dale Robinson. They will have to get a gameplan together without Jackson and Robinson in a hurry this week with the short turnaround.

Coming away with a win Thursday will not come easy as the Cowboys are believed to be the better team and the Giants are heavily decimated by injury.

Here are three causes for concern going into Week 12.

The Cowboys pass rush

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VuhFV_0jJnmBsn00
Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Back in Week 3, the Cowboys tallied five sacks on Daniel Jones. However, the pass rush extended well beyond the sacks as Jones was pressured on nearly every drop-back and often forced to scramble for his life.

The Cowboys’ league-leading 42 sacks will be tough for the Giants to game plan against, especially with the loss of Wan’Dale Robinson.

The Giants’ offensive line has played better since Week 3 but it will be a very rough day if they can’t give Jones more time this time around.

The lacking Giants receivers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BYNNt_0jJnmBsn00
Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

The Giants are in desperate need of Odell Beckham Jr., especially after the loss of Robinson. Coincidentally, the Giants will be going up against the other team in the Odell sweepstakes.

The Giants will lean heavily on Darius Slayton and after that it gets very thin. They hope to get some production from Kenny Golladay, Richie James (also injured) and Isaiah Hodgins, among others.

The Giants may also be without Daniel Bellinger again, so the tight end responsibilities may be on Lawrence Cager, who has played just three games for the Giants.

Secondary also limping

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GmPd3_0jJnmBsn00
Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

The Giants secondary took a big hit during the bye week when they lost captain Xavier McKinney to an ATV accident.

On Sunday, the Giants secondary took another big hit when they lost Adoree’ Jackson while he was returning punts on special teams.

Back in Week 3, CeeDee Lamb had an eight-reception game and without Jackson, covering Lamb may be a tall task for Big Blue.

The Giants also didn’t have a sack in Week 3 when they hosted the Cowboys, so if they don’t get pressure on Dak Prescott, the Cowboys’ passing attack may have their way with the Giants.

