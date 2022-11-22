Vision Energy Inc., (OTCMKTS: VIHDD) is moving steadily higher after the November 15 pullback decimated the share price from its highs of $19.01 per share. Since than VIHDD has been coming back strong closing up another 8% on Wednesday to close at $11.96. VIHDD is a heavy hard mailer/online advertising promotion. One of the landing pages touting “this stock could lead an energy revolution and invertors stand to make a fortune” comparing VIHDD to tesla and even Exon Mobile was located here although its down now. Scroll to the bottom of the page to see our conclusion on where VIHDD is going.

17 HOURS AGO