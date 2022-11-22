Read full article on original website
The Next Web
Norway’s floating offshore wind farm is a lesson in hypocrisy
All over Europe, companies are looking to reduce energy costs and their carbon footprint. And it’s more than just talk — the weekend saw the world’s largest floating (offshore) wind farm, Hywind Tampen, begin energy production. Developed by Equinor and located about 140 kilometres off the coast...
Coal mine demolishes neighboring wind farm to boost country's energy supply, drawing ire of climate activists
The Garzweiler coal mine in Germany is expanding its operations into a neighboring wind farm, forcing the company to demolish wind turbines, amid efforts to expand energy supplies.
rigzone.com
Trafigura Offering Europe Fuel
Commodities trading giant Trafigura Group is working on deals to supply Europe with fuel once deliveries from Russia are all but cut off early next year. The company has played a pivotal role in supplying middle distillates -- industry jargon for jet and diesel-type fuels -- into continental Europe over the last year, through both term contracts and spot cargoes, a spokesperson said in response to emailed questions from Bloomberg.
msn.com
The ‘world’s largest floating wind farm’ off Norwegian coast produces its first power, company says
A turbine at Hywind Tampen, a facility described as the world's largest floating wind farm, produced its first power over the weekend, Norwegian energy firm Equinor announced in a statement Monday. While the alternative energy source is more emissions-friendly than others, it's currently being used to power the production of...
ScienceBlog.com
Turning concrete into a clean energy source
Concrete is the most widely used manufactured material worldwide—and one of the largest contributors to greenhouse gas emissions, accounting for at least 8% of global energy-related carbon dioxide emissions. Maria Konsta-Gdoutos, a University of Texas at Arlington civil engineering professor and associate director of the Center for Advanced Construction...
traveltomorrow.com
Volkswagen to launch hydrogen car with a tank autonomy of 2,000km
Volkswagen and Kraftwerk are developing a car powered by hydrogen with a tank autonomy of 2,000 km. The German car manufacturer is currently working on a new fuel cell that is reportedly much cheaper than the current ones in the market, allowing hydrogen cars to travel 2,000 km on a single tank — enough to drive from Portugal to Belgium without ever stopping for refueling. According to Hydrogen Central, Volkswagen has recently applied for the registration of a patent for this new and cheaper hydrogen fuel cell, representing a turn in the position that Volkswagen usually shows regarding hydrogen, somewhat pessimistic.
Natural gas: A wellspring for the US and global energy future
Flawed energy policies are harming our ability to meet everyday needs. That is the conclusion of a soon-to-be-released paper focusing on the value of fuels such as natural gas with regard to maintaining and improving human health and welfare. Natural gas, explains the report from the McNair Center at Northwood University and Michigan’s Mackinac Center, is a wellspring for America and the world’s energy future.
Phys.org
Building green energy facilities may produce substantial carbon emissions, says study
First, the bad news: Nothing is free. Moving the world energy system away from fossil fuels and into renewable sources will generate carbon emissions by itself, as construction of wind turbines, solar panels and other new infrastructure consumes energy—some of it necessarily coming from the fossil fuels we are trying to get rid of. The good news: If this infrastructure can be put on line quickly, those emissions would dramatically decrease, because far more renewable energy early on will mean far less fossil fuel needed to power the changeover.
PV Tech
SolarDuck to build floating solar plant at offshore wind site from RWE
Dutch-Norwegian floating solar company SolarDuck has been selected as the provider of offshore floating PV technology for a hybrid power plant in the Netherlands. RWE, as part of its bid for the Hollandse Kust West VII offshore wind farm, gave SolarDuck exclusive provision rights for offshore floating solar with accompanied energy storage. They will build a 5MW floating solar demonstrator, and the project is due to become operational in 2026.
rigzone.com
Race Is On to Be Next Big USA Supplier of LNG to Europe
Global markets are going to have to wait at least two more years before any new LNG supplies from the U.S. come online. — It’s been eight months since Russia invaded Ukraine, sending global commodity prices soaring and forcing energy-ravenous countries into a mad competitive dash to secure new fuel sources ahead of winter.
World’s first CO2 battery is ‘missing piece’ in renewable energy puzzle
An Italian startup behind the world’s first carbon dioxide battery claims that it can supercharge the transition to renewable energy sources after signing a deal to develop it in the US.Energy Dome’s CO2 battery is designed for utility-scale applications, used for storing renewable energy from wind and solar during times of over production.It is one of the biggest obstacles preventing the transition to renewable energy from fossil fuel sources, as without energy storage then polluting sources continue to be required.Current high-capacity batteries, like lithium-ion, are too expensive to be pratical on a large scale.Energy Dome claims its CO2 battery is...
Norway powers offshore oil and gas installations with wind energy
Norwegian energy company Equinor said it started powering offshore oil and gas installations with the help of a floating wind farm.
PV Tech
Voltalia signs 350MW solar PPA with Renault Group
France-headquartered renewables provider Voltalia has signed a 350MW, 15-year solar power purchase agreement (PPA) with Renault Group. The agreement will cover up to 50% of Renault’s production requirements in France in 2027, including production at the company’s ElectriCity hub. Voltalia will initially install 100MW of solar capacity in...
Korean firm chosen for R&D 100 Awards for CO2 innovation
South Korean energy equipment company Hanwha Power Systems is among winners of the "R&D 100 Awards" for its achievement in carbon dioxide-related technology.
pgjonline.com
TotalEnergies, Air Liquide to Produce Low-Carbon Hydrogen in France
(Reuters) — Industrial gases company Air Liquide and TotalEnergies plan to produce low-carbon hydrogen at the Grandpuits site in France, the pair said on Tuesday, as France looks to increase its sources of renewable energy. France and other European countries are aiming to build up their renewable energy resources...
microcapdaily.com
Vision Energy Inc., (OTCMKTS: VIHDD) Looking to Make a Comeback After Massive Drop
maritime-executive.com
UK Developer Proposes Container Port and Tidal Power Megaproject
A UK-based developer is planning to build a container terminal powered by tidal energy, a world first. The 1.5-4 million TEU terminal would be located at the entrance to The Wash, a large bay on England's central North Sea coast. It would be built in the middle of a flood-defense seawall, or tidal barrage, which would span the bay's entire 11-mile-wide entrance. The barrier would incorporate 15 tidal power turbines capabile of generating enough energy for 600,000 homes.
PV Tech
Enel launches clean energy C&I retail programme in US to avoid PPAs
The North American subsidiary of utility Enel has launched a clean energy retail initiative in selected US states, beginning with Texas, to allow its commercial and industrial (C&I) customers to purchase renewable energy directly without entering into a power purchase agreement (PPA). With 4GW of renewable energy capacity either operational...
maritime-executive.com
MOL and NYK Join Project to Supply First Ammonia-Fueled Power Plant
Japanese power generation company JERA is starting a project with shipping companies Mitsui O.S.K. Lines and NYK to study the development of large-scale ammonia shipping. The project provides a focus for the shipping companies which have independently studied large ammonia carriers as JERA calls for starting the supply chain by the late 2020s.
insideevs.com
Tesla Megapacks Powers Europe's Largest Battery Energy Storage System
Harmony Energy Income Trust announced the official launch of the Pillswood project, which is considered Europe's new largest Battery Energy Storage System (BESS), by capacity. The site, located in Cottingham, East Yorkshire, UK, has been successfully energized and will now "provide critical balancing services" to the electricity grid network, as well as enable further replacement of fossil fuel power plants with renewable energy.
