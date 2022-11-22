ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FullStack Modular prepares to begin work on its first California project

Next February, FullStack Modular, a leading supplier of prefabricated modules, is scheduled to begin production for its first project in California, a, 86,000-sf, six-story, 143-room hotel that will be the Treehouse Hotel brand’s debut in the United States. Starwood Capital Group launched Treehouse in 2019 as a eco-friendly lifestyle...
SUNNYVALE, CA
rigzone.com

Trafigura Offering Europe Fuel

Commodities trading giant Trafigura Group is working on deals to supply Europe with fuel once deliveries from Russia are all but cut off early next year. The company has played a pivotal role in supplying middle distillates -- industry jargon for jet and diesel-type fuels -- into continental Europe over the last year, through both term contracts and spot cargoes, a spokesperson said in response to emailed questions from Bloomberg.
salestechstar.com

Leta Secures $3M in Pre-Seed Funding to Expand Its Supply Chain and Logistics Platform

Investors include 4Di Capital, Chandaria Capital, Chui Ventures, PANI, Samurai Incubate and Verdant Frontiers Fintech. Leta, the supply chain and logistics startup driving distribution optimization, has announced the close of a $3 million Pre-Seed equity round that includes participation from 4Di Capital, Chandaria Capital, Chui Ventures, PANI, Samurai Incubate and Verdant Frontiers Fintech. The round also included participation from angel investors Ken Njoroge, Founder of Cellulant and Charles Murito, Google Regional Director, SSA, Government Affairs and Public Policy.
constructiontechnology.media

Construction testbed for ‘fossil-free’ contracting

An area of Stockholm city centre in Sweden will use electric equipment from Volvo Construction Equipment (Volvo CE) as it becomes a testbed for emission-free construction equipment as work begins on its urban transformation. The project contracts stipulate for fossil-free contracts wherever possible, including transport to and from the construction...
pv-magazine-usa.com

CSI Energy Solutions signs 2.6 GWh battery agreement with UBS in North America

Canadian Solar said that its CSI Energy Solutions unit signed a 2.6 GWh battery supply agreement with UBS Asset Management’s North American Real Estate and Private Markets group. The multi-year agreement will support the expansion of UBS’ expansion into the U.S. infrastructure market. The projects are scheduled for commercial...
rigzone.com

Race Is On to Be Next Big USA Supplier of LNG to Europe

Global markets are going to have to wait at least two more years before any new LNG supplies from the U.S. come online. — It’s been eight months since Russia invaded Ukraine, sending global commodity prices soaring and forcing energy-ravenous countries into a mad competitive dash to secure new fuel sources ahead of winter.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
informedinfrastructure.com

Walsh-Stantec design-build team to assist WSDOT remove fish-migration barriers in western Washington

Seattle, WA – NYSE, TSX: STN. The Washington Department of Transportation (WSDOT) recently selected The Walsh Group and Stantec design-build team to help the state remove barriers to fish migration at six locations in western Washington. The projects in Mason and Thurston counties will integrate science and engineering to maximize the potential for upstream aquatic habitat.
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
NASDAQ

Sempra (SRE) Clinches Agreement With ConocoPhillips for LNG

Sempra Energy’s SRE subsidiary, Sempra Infrastructure, recently inked a 20-year sale and purchase agreement with ConocoPhillips COP involving liquefied natural gas (LNG). Per the deal, Sempra will supply 5 million tons per annum of LNG to ConocoPhillips from its Phase 1 of the Port Arthur LNG project. Moreover, SRE...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TX
techaiapp.com

Ukio, a premium apartment rental platform for Europe’s ‘flexible workforce,’ raises $28M • TechCrunch

Founded out of Barcelona in 2020, Ukio is targeting a very specific subset of society — one that doesn’t like to be tied to a fixed location, either in their personal or professional lives. With the remote work revolution continuing apace, Ukio wants to give professionals the comforts of home with the added perks and flexibilities of a hotel, with each apartment including a concierge and reception area, while some properties also include a weekly cleaning service and linen/towel replacement.
assetservicingtimes.com

Eurazeo set to become majority NeoXam shareholder

Eurazeo has signed an agreement marking its intention to invest more than €100 million in financial software company NeoXam through its Small-Mid Buyout team, becoming its majority shareholder. Through the investment, Eurazeo’s global network and business development knowledge will help to boost NeoXam’s growth across sectors, moving into data...
energyintel.com

Sempra, Conoco Finalize Port Arthur Partnership

Sempra's greenfield, fully permitted Port Arthur LNG export project in Texas is barreling down the runway toward a final investment decision, executing an agreement with major ConocoPhillips. Pakistan and Bangladesh are struggling to arrange LNG cargoes to ease a gas shortage. The European Commission's newest gas price cap proposal shows...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
tipranks.com

UK Tax Forcing Shell (NYSE:SHEL) to Rethink £25B Investments

Energy giant Shell intends to reconsider its significant investment plans in U.K. as the government has hiked its windfall tax and extended it through March 2028. Energy giant Shell PLC (NYSE:SHEL) (GB:SHEL) intends to “evaluate” its investment plans of up to £25 billion in U.K. following the government’s decision to expand windfall tax on oil and gas companies. Last week, U.K.’s finance minister, Jeremy Hunt, announced that effective January 1, 2023, the windfall tax (called Energy Profits Levy) on oil and gas companies will increase from 25% to 35% and will be extended through March 2028.
The Associated Press

BearingPoint: New Mobility Players to Change the Competitive Landscape as Personal Mobility Shifts to Services From Ownership

Management and technology consultancy BearingPoint’s latest study suggests mobility decisions will be very different by 2030. The study, “Destination 2030, Who’s in the driving seat for the future of mobility?” identified three trends that will drive mobility in the coming years: This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221124005066/en/ Destination 2030 - who’s in the driving seat for the future of mobility? (Graphic: Business Wire) 1.) every journey will become a personalized experience
informedinfrastructure.com

Lhyfe and Nantes ‒ Saint Nazaire Port Collaborate to Develop Offshore Renewable Hydrogen

Matthieu Guesné (Lhyfe) and Olivier Trétout (Nantes Saint-Nazaire Port) Nantes and Saint-Nazaire (France) – Lhyfe (EURONEXT : LHYFE), a world pioneer for the production of green renewable hydrogen, and Nantes – Saint Nazaire Port, France’s fourth largest seaport, have reached a partnership agreement so as to develop the offshore renewable sector and thereby ramp up energy transition on the Loire Estuary.
informedinfrastructure.com

Safe Software and Sphere partnership empowers extended reality into enterprise operations

Together, Sphere – extended reality (XR) software by holo|one – and Safe Software’s cutting-edge data migration tool, FME, create a dynamic alliance that empowers leading organizations to enhance productivity and collaboration by drastically simplifying the systems integrations that enable XR deployments to truly scale. Sphere’s device-agnostic XR...
CALIFORNIA STATE

