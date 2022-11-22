Founded out of Barcelona in 2020, Ukio is targeting a very specific subset of society — one that doesn’t like to be tied to a fixed location, either in their personal or professional lives. With the remote work revolution continuing apace, Ukio wants to give professionals the comforts of home with the added perks and flexibilities of a hotel, with each apartment including a concierge and reception area, while some properties also include a weekly cleaning service and linen/towel replacement.

1 DAY AGO