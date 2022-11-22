Read full article on original website
A homeowner was shot at by HPD officer after being mistaken for an armed intruderhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Things To Do In SE Houston Thanksgiving Weekend 2022: An Atypical ListMae A.Houston, TX
Dan Crenshaw declares war on drug cartelsAsh JurbergTexas State
Two dead in a possible gang-related shooting outside of a southwest Houston gas station by Taco Truckhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Everything’s bigger in Texas: Two new Guinness World Records set, a book and feetLauren JessopHouston, TX
Building Design & Construction
FullStack Modular prepares to begin work on its first California project
Next February, FullStack Modular, a leading supplier of prefabricated modules, is scheduled to begin production for its first project in California, a, 86,000-sf, six-story, 143-room hotel that will be the Treehouse Hotel brand’s debut in the United States. Starwood Capital Group launched Treehouse in 2019 as a eco-friendly lifestyle...
rigzone.com
Trafigura Offering Europe Fuel
Commodities trading giant Trafigura Group is working on deals to supply Europe with fuel once deliveries from Russia are all but cut off early next year. The company has played a pivotal role in supplying middle distillates -- industry jargon for jet and diesel-type fuels -- into continental Europe over the last year, through both term contracts and spot cargoes, a spokesperson said in response to emailed questions from Bloomberg.
salestechstar.com
Leta Secures $3M in Pre-Seed Funding to Expand Its Supply Chain and Logistics Platform
Investors include 4Di Capital, Chandaria Capital, Chui Ventures, PANI, Samurai Incubate and Verdant Frontiers Fintech. Leta, the supply chain and logistics startup driving distribution optimization, has announced the close of a $3 million Pre-Seed equity round that includes participation from 4Di Capital, Chandaria Capital, Chui Ventures, PANI, Samurai Incubate and Verdant Frontiers Fintech. The round also included participation from angel investors Ken Njoroge, Founder of Cellulant and Charles Murito, Google Regional Director, SSA, Government Affairs and Public Policy.
constructiontechnology.media
Construction testbed for ‘fossil-free’ contracting
An area of Stockholm city centre in Sweden will use electric equipment from Volvo Construction Equipment (Volvo CE) as it becomes a testbed for emission-free construction equipment as work begins on its urban transformation. The project contracts stipulate for fossil-free contracts wherever possible, including transport to and from the construction...
msn.com
The ‘world’s largest floating wind farm’ off Norwegian coast produces its first power, company says
A turbine at Hywind Tampen, a facility described as the world's largest floating wind farm, produced its first power over the weekend, Norwegian energy firm Equinor announced in a statement Monday. While the alternative energy source is more emissions-friendly than others, it's currently being used to power the production of...
pv-magazine-usa.com
CSI Energy Solutions signs 2.6 GWh battery agreement with UBS in North America
Canadian Solar said that its CSI Energy Solutions unit signed a 2.6 GWh battery supply agreement with UBS Asset Management’s North American Real Estate and Private Markets group. The multi-year agreement will support the expansion of UBS’ expansion into the U.S. infrastructure market. The projects are scheduled for commercial...
BOLD By Wyndham Initiative Aims To Expand Support For Black Entrepreneurs In The Hotel Industry
According to Geoff Ballotti, the president and CEO of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, more than 20% of Black Americans are involved in business ownership. However, less than two percent of U.S. hotels are Black-owned. Wyndham Hotels and Resorts, the world’s largest hotel franchise company, sporting more than 9,100 hotels in...
rigzone.com
Race Is On to Be Next Big USA Supplier of LNG to Europe
Global markets are going to have to wait at least two more years before any new LNG supplies from the U.S. come online. — It’s been eight months since Russia invaded Ukraine, sending global commodity prices soaring and forcing energy-ravenous countries into a mad competitive dash to secure new fuel sources ahead of winter.
informedinfrastructure.com
Walsh-Stantec design-build team to assist WSDOT remove fish-migration barriers in western Washington
Seattle, WA – NYSE, TSX: STN. The Washington Department of Transportation (WSDOT) recently selected The Walsh Group and Stantec design-build team to help the state remove barriers to fish migration at six locations in western Washington. The projects in Mason and Thurston counties will integrate science and engineering to maximize the potential for upstream aquatic habitat.
Korean firm chosen for R&D 100 Awards for CO2 innovation
South Korean energy equipment company Hanwha Power Systems is among winners of the "R&D 100 Awards" for its achievement in carbon dioxide-related technology.
PV Tech
Canadian investor commits US$805 million to 2GW NextEra US portfolio
Canadian investor Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board has signed an agreement to invest US$805 million in a convertible equity portfolio financing with NextEra Energy Partners to help it acquire a 2GW portfolio of solar, storage and wind assets across the US. The deal came as part of a sale...
Carrier CEO: It's getting easier to recruit, but the war for talent is not over
Carrier CEO David Gitlin has noticed a shift in the jobs market in recent months as the Federal Reserve slams the brakes on the economy and recession fears mount.
NASDAQ
Sempra (SRE) Clinches Agreement With ConocoPhillips for LNG
Sempra Energy’s SRE subsidiary, Sempra Infrastructure, recently inked a 20-year sale and purchase agreement with ConocoPhillips COP involving liquefied natural gas (LNG). Per the deal, Sempra will supply 5 million tons per annum of LNG to ConocoPhillips from its Phase 1 of the Port Arthur LNG project. Moreover, SRE...
techaiapp.com
Ukio, a premium apartment rental platform for Europe’s ‘flexible workforce,’ raises $28M • TechCrunch
Founded out of Barcelona in 2020, Ukio is targeting a very specific subset of society — one that doesn’t like to be tied to a fixed location, either in their personal or professional lives. With the remote work revolution continuing apace, Ukio wants to give professionals the comforts of home with the added perks and flexibilities of a hotel, with each apartment including a concierge and reception area, while some properties also include a weekly cleaning service and linen/towel replacement.
assetservicingtimes.com
Eurazeo set to become majority NeoXam shareholder
Eurazeo has signed an agreement marking its intention to invest more than €100 million in financial software company NeoXam through its Small-Mid Buyout team, becoming its majority shareholder. Through the investment, Eurazeo’s global network and business development knowledge will help to boost NeoXam’s growth across sectors, moving into data...
energyintel.com
Sempra, Conoco Finalize Port Arthur Partnership
Sempra's greenfield, fully permitted Port Arthur LNG export project in Texas is barreling down the runway toward a final investment decision, executing an agreement with major ConocoPhillips. Pakistan and Bangladesh are struggling to arrange LNG cargoes to ease a gas shortage. The European Commission's newest gas price cap proposal shows...
tipranks.com
UK Tax Forcing Shell (NYSE:SHEL) to Rethink £25B Investments
Energy giant Shell intends to reconsider its significant investment plans in U.K. as the government has hiked its windfall tax and extended it through March 2028. Energy giant Shell PLC (NYSE:SHEL) (GB:SHEL) intends to “evaluate” its investment plans of up to £25 billion in U.K. following the government’s decision to expand windfall tax on oil and gas companies. Last week, U.K.’s finance minister, Jeremy Hunt, announced that effective January 1, 2023, the windfall tax (called Energy Profits Levy) on oil and gas companies will increase from 25% to 35% and will be extended through March 2028.
BearingPoint: New Mobility Players to Change the Competitive Landscape as Personal Mobility Shifts to Services From Ownership
Management and technology consultancy BearingPoint’s latest study suggests mobility decisions will be very different by 2030. The study, “Destination 2030, Who’s in the driving seat for the future of mobility?” identified three trends that will drive mobility in the coming years: This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221124005066/en/ Destination 2030 - who’s in the driving seat for the future of mobility? (Graphic: Business Wire) 1.) every journey will become a personalized experience
informedinfrastructure.com
Lhyfe and Nantes ‒ Saint Nazaire Port Collaborate to Develop Offshore Renewable Hydrogen
Matthieu Guesné (Lhyfe) and Olivier Trétout (Nantes Saint-Nazaire Port) Nantes and Saint-Nazaire (France) – Lhyfe (EURONEXT : LHYFE), a world pioneer for the production of green renewable hydrogen, and Nantes – Saint Nazaire Port, France’s fourth largest seaport, have reached a partnership agreement so as to develop the offshore renewable sector and thereby ramp up energy transition on the Loire Estuary.
informedinfrastructure.com
Safe Software and Sphere partnership empowers extended reality into enterprise operations
Together, Sphere – extended reality (XR) software by holo|one – and Safe Software’s cutting-edge data migration tool, FME, create a dynamic alliance that empowers leading organizations to enhance productivity and collaboration by drastically simplifying the systems integrations that enable XR deployments to truly scale. Sphere’s device-agnostic XR...
