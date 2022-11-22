Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wdhn.com
Rain chances on the increase post-Thanksgiving
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Today will be partly sunny and seasonably warm as most locations reach the low to mid 70s again. We’ll stay dry for most of the day outside of an isolated shower during the PM hours. Rain chances will increase as we head into the...
wdhn.com
Rain is on the way!
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Tonight will be mild with lows in the middle and upper 50s. Thanksgiving will be picture-perfect much of the day. Dense cloud cover will keep our highs in the low 70s. A couple of showers will be possible later in the evening. Friday has a...
wdhn.com
Seasonal temps expected through Thanksgiving
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Today will be our first time in a while with highs around normal as most locations rise into the low 70s. A mix of sun and clouds will fill the skies. THANKSGIVING DAY FORECAST: Much of the day will be partly sunny and dry outside of an isolated shower during the late PM hours. We’ll be warm once again as temperatures climb from the mid 50s into the low and mid 70s. Rain chances will increase substantially during the overnight hours into early Friday morning as this front moves closer.
wdhn.com
The 70s are making a comeback this week!
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — We’ll have a few light showers move across our area this evening and overnight. Temperatures will drop to around 50 degrees tonight. Wednesday starts off dry and stays that way all day. We’ll have a mix of sun and clouds as temperatures rise into the 70s for the first time in a long time.
wdhn.com
Much warmer weather with chances for rain this week
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Tonight will be much warmer than last night with lows around seasonable norms in the middle 40s. Tuesday will be another day in the middle 60s. We’ll bring in some cloud cover with a 20-30% chance for light rain. Wednesday will be dry with...
wdhn.com
Walk the Dog Forecast for November 24, 2022
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Meteorologist Andrew Clarke has your daily walk the dog forecast sponsored by Wet Pets of Dothan!. Today will be partly sunny and seasonably warm as most locations reach the low to mid 70s again. We’ll stay dry for most of the day outside of an isolated shower during the PM hours.
wdhn.com
Warming temps and a few chances for rain this week
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Today will be our warmest day in a while as highs return to the low 60s area-wide. A mix of sun and clouds will fill the skies. More substantial cloud cover will move in tonight as our next system (a shortwave) inches closer to the region, so expect to start out Tuesday significantly milder in the upper 40s and low 50s. A couple showers will be possible as this shortwave pushes through from west to east during the day. High temperatures will likely be a couple degrees warmer than today as most locations top out in the mid 60s.
wdhn.com
Thanksgiving Beach traffic heads through Enterprise
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN)— The American Automobile Association estimates more than 55 million Americans will take to the road and travel more than 50 miles to their Thanksgiving day destination. The most since 2019, prior to the pandemic. Late this morning, this was the scene along the Boll Weevil Circle...
wdhn.com
ALEA: Save Room For Safety when traveling this holiday weekend
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The Thanksgiving Holiday Weekend is upon us and AAA predicts this year could be the third busiest travel weekend since 2000 with 49 million Americans traveling by roadway to their celebratory destinations. Even Alabama State Troopers are expecting one of the busiest holidays in recent...
wdhn.com
Ross Clark Circle construction will not impact Black Friday shopping
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Construction along Ross Clark Circle near retail shops will not cause much of a headache Friday while shopping. Most of the construction work on the Montgomery Highway is taking place on the side of the road for a retaining wall. This week, the contractor has...
wdhn.com
Ice and Lights return to Downtown Dothan on Black Friday
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Dothan Leisure Services are gearing up for season two of Ice and Lights. Due to the growing success of last year, the rink has moved down Foster Street to allow for a bigger space this year. The festive decorations are up and the staff is...
wdhn.com
Bars busy for the holidays
DOTHAN, Ala, (WDHN) — With many people coming in from out of town for Thanksgiving, some decide to go out and celebrate in a different way. The night before thanksgiving can be one of the busiest nights for many bars and pubs, including Dothan’s own “Thirsty Pig”.
wdhn.com
Dothan sewer line work
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— Through traffic will be closed on three streets during the last week of November due to sewer line work. Dothan contracting company, L&K Contracting, anticipates work on sewer lines, manholes, and laterals during the week of November 28 to December 2. The work will occur on...
wtvy.com
Pet of the Week: Joyous Janet
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Melissa Gideon with the Dothan Animal Shelter was back in the studio for Live at Lunch to introduce our next Pet of the Week. This week, we’re spotlighting Janet. She’s a 2-year-old, black short-haired cat. Janet loves to be held and scratched and will...
wdhn.com
Enterprise business destroyed by fire is helped by a Dothan business
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN)—IN THE SPIRIT OF THANKSGIVING, A DOTHAN BUSINESS HAS LENT A “HELPING HAND” TO AN ENTERPRISE BUSINESS. THAT WAS DESTROYED IN LAST MONTH’S DOWNTOWN FIRE. “MATT AND JENNIE CHANCEY” MAY HAVE LOST “COFFEE CORNER” FIVE WEEKS AGO, BUT TODAY THEY’RE BACK SELLING “CUPS OF...
wtvy.com
News4Now: What’s Trending?
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - News 4 takes a look at what stories are trending in the Wiregrass. Join us each week to share a casual look at what’s trending right now. Thanksgiving is the #1 day for cooking fires in the home. Harvest Church Dothan briefly addressed its ongoing...
wtvy.com
News 4 show changes for Thanksgiving week
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - There a few changes coming to our schedule this week due to the holiday. There will be no Live at Lunch due to NFL on CBS. News4 at 4 will air as normal on NBC Wiregrass. News4 Iron Bowl Special will air at 5 p.m. on...
wdhn.com
A Samson preacher holds Thanksgiving Dinner for the less fortunate
SAMSON, ALA. (WDHN)— In western Geneva County, a holiday tradition continues in helping the less fortunate. Samson Pastor James Ruttlen purchased the food for the fourth straight year, prepared it, and helped dish it out to the community. The pastor was recently the reappointed chairman of the Geneva County...
wdhn.com
Industry looking to locate in the Wiregrass
COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — One economic recruiter says industry nationwide has discovered Southeast Alabama as a great place to set up a manufacturing facility. Wiregrass Economic Development Corporation Director, Jesse Quillen, told the coffee county commission that he continually receives inquiries from companies looking to relocate. Within the...
alreporter.com
Bama in a Box boosts Alabama small businesses
A photo of Alabama goods delivered in a Bama In A Box box. (STOCK PHOTO) Bama in a Box, an online retailer based in Troy, Alabama, has launched a holiday shopping campaign to encourage Alabamians to keep their holiday shopping dollars in Alabama while simultaneously supporting small businesses across the state.
Comments / 0