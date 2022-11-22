DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Today will be our warmest day in a while as highs return to the low 60s area-wide. A mix of sun and clouds will fill the skies. More substantial cloud cover will move in tonight as our next system (a shortwave) inches closer to the region, so expect to start out Tuesday significantly milder in the upper 40s and low 50s. A couple showers will be possible as this shortwave pushes through from west to east during the day. High temperatures will likely be a couple degrees warmer than today as most locations top out in the mid 60s.

