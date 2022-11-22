ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Rapids, IA

cbs2iowa.com

Caught on camera: porch thefts starting already

MARION, Iowa - (Iowa's News Now) — What happened outside his Marion home still has Jonathan Schmidt in disbelief. He says he's never had something like this happen before. "No, never," he says of Monday's incident. "I was kind of shocked, actually." That night his doorbell didn't chime when...
MARION, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Iowa State Patrol prepares for Thanksgiving Weekend travel

Cedar Rapids — Wednesday afternoon, the Iowa State patrol (ISP) began preparing for the Thanksgiving weekend, one of their busiest times of the year. Today is one of the busiest travel times of the year, and police are advising residents that will lead to more crashes. Crashes remain one...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Iowa City Downtown District's sleigh stolen from Ped Mall

IOWA CITY, Iowa — The Downtown District and Iowa City police are asking for the public's help after a familiar holiday display has gone missing. The Iowa City Downtown District tweeted Wednesday that the sleigh they display annually on the Pedestrian Mall was stolen sometime between 11:56 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18 and 1:15 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 19 by a group of "Grinches".
IOWA CITY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

With homelessness rising, CR shelters are full every night, leaving some out in the cold

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — New figures from Linn County show for the first time, the county has identified more than 100 people that are homeless, nearly four times the number just a few years ago. People we spoke with blame the derecho and pandemic as underlying causes, but some we spoke to say the job market is still poor. Larry Bluhm has been without a home for two months; he says it's embarrassing. "To see the looks that you get and people shaking their heads, it makes you feel horrible, it really does."
LINN COUNTY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

One dead after shooting in Waterloo Monday night

WATERLOO, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — A man is dead after a shooting in Waterloo Monday night. Waterloo Police and Fire responded to a report of a person down in the 200 block of Miriam Drive around 11:30 pm. Once they arrived, authorities found a man who was shot.
WATERLOO, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Cedar Rapids' Miracle-Ear will distribute hearing aides to Puerto Rico residents in need

Cedar Rapids — Wednesday afternoon, Cedar Rapids Miracle-Ear staff announced they will distribute 350 hearing aides to Puerto Rico residents in need. Cory Popelka, franchise owner of Miracle-Ear, and Laura Popelka, licensed Hearing Instrument Specialist at Miracle-Ear, will be working directly with patients on the mission to fit them for a life-changing set of hearing aids.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Waterloo City Council swears in new Police Chief

WATERLOO, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — A new Waterloo Police Chief was sworn in on Monday night. Joe Leibold was sworn in by the Waterloo City Council. Chief Liebold has been with the Waterloo Police Department since 1990. This comes about three months after Joel Fitzgerald resigned from the...
WATERLOO, IA
cbs2iowa.com

ARL responds to farm animal rescue

Washington County, Iowa — The Animal Rescue League (ARL) Mobile Rescue Team has assisted the Washington County Sheriff’s Department and Iowa Farm Sanctuary with a 2-day large-scale farm animal rescue roughly 2 hours away in Washington County, Iowa. The ARL team is returning with a large number of...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Cedar Rapids 2022 Turkey Trot Results

Another Cedar Rapids Turkey Trot is in the books and this year's participants didn't disappoint. The Thanksgiving Day 5k had runners and walkers from across the country, there were participants from neighboring states Nebraska, Wisconsin, and Illinois, with even participants as far as California that attended the 8th annual Turkey Trot.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Work starting in Linn County for 146-year old Bertram Blue Bridge replacement

BERTRAM, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — This month, the Linn County Secondary Road Department started the Bertram Bridge replacement and relocation project. The Bertram Bridge, also known as the Blue Bridge, relocation project includes replacing the current 146-year-old bridge with a new IDOT standard concrete beam bridge that will be able to carry legal loads (80,000 pounds or less) and relocating it to the Indian Creek Nature Center where it will be used on their trail system.
LINN COUNTY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Festival of Trees provides new MRI equipment for MercyOne

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — MercyOne Cedar Falls Medical Center has received new MRI equipment thanks to the Friends of Cedar Falls Medical Center’s 34th annual Festival of Trees celebration and fundraiser, which raised $270,000 this year. In addition to the funds raised, MercyOne Cedar Falls Medical Center invested...
CEDAR FALLS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Linn Co. deputies honored after saving inmate's life

Linn County — Two Linn County deputies are getting commendations for saving an inmate's life. The Linn County Sheriff's Office says Sam Olson and Ben Helms found the inmate unresponsive in a jail cell. Deputy Olson used a bag-valve mask to get him rescue breath, and deputy Helms used...
LINN COUNTY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Marion Fire Department reminds residents of fire safety in the Kitchen ahead of holidays

Marion — The Marion Fire is teaming up with the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) to promote safe cooking this holiday season. As you start preparing your holiday schedule and family feast, the Marion Fire Department encourages all residents to follow a few simple safety tips, so you can enjoy time with your loved ones and keep yourself and your family safer from fire.
MARION, IA

