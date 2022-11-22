Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Linguine’s, A Paradise of PastaJ.M. LesinskiBowmansville, NY
Visit the Magical Christmas Tree Forest in Upstate New YorkTravel MavenHamburg, NY
Western New York received nearly 6 feet of snow the weekend before Thanksgiving, causing road closuresZoran BogdanovicBuffalo, NY
Student gets shoes for bullied classmate: "It was upsetting him"Amy ChristieBuffalo, NY
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in New York StateKristen WaltersBuffalo, NY
Related
‘We are heartbroken’: City of Buffalo employee killed in snow removal accident
"We are heartbroken," Mayor Brown said. "We are in pain right now having suffered this loss."
“Somebody has to be last”: Plows reach The Valley in South Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Snow in some Buffalo neighborhoods was finally plowed out Tuesday, meaning some neighbors have been stuck in their homes for five days. The Valley section of South Buffalo was among the last neighborhoods to see a plow, and people there are relieved their lives can get back to normal. Bolton and […]
Florida Meteorologist Takes A Dig At Snowed-In WNY In Funny Facebook Post
Thanks for rubbing it in funny guy! While Western New York and Buffalo are still trying to climb out of massive amounts of snow that hit us during the lake effect snowstorm, this guy is practicing his comedy routine...at our expense. OK, I'm just being dramatic. It's a funny shot..that is until the next hurricane hits Florida. 👀
Wing Hack Baffles People From Buffalo, New York
There aren't many ways to eat a chicken wing, or so we all thought. Check out this person's "hack." The chicken wing was invented at the Anchor Bar in Buffalo, New York in 1964. Allegedly. That's the most widely accepted story. One person claims they were actually invented in Pavillion, NY in the 1950s. CLICK HERE for more on that. Either way, they were born in Western New York and the best still come from Buffalo.
Florida Meteorologist Roasts Upstate New York With Hilarious Facebook Post
It was a low blow... but at least we can all laugh it off. A majority of Upstate New York, specifically Buffalo and Watertown, got buried in snow this past week thanks to the first major snow storm of the season. With the non-stop coverage of all the snow in Western New York, one Meteorologist in Florida decided to bring some attention back to his own state.
WKBW-TV
As feet of snow fell, the Warehouse restaurant in Hamburg fed stranded travelers
HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — Western New Yorkers showed their "Buffalo Strong" spirit during the massive lake-effect snow storm last week - and one restaurant went above and beyond to feed stranded travelers and make sure everyone stayed warm. The owners of The Original Warehouse on Milestrip Road in Hamburg...
Common Council president Pridgen says Buffalo's snow storm response will be addressed at Tuesday's meeting
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Common Council President says he has heard the residents of the Queen City loud and clear when it comes to the response to the lake effect snowstorm. "Could we have done better? Absolutely," Pridgen told 2 On Your Side. "If we could just have robots do all of the streets, that'll be one thing, but we had real people who had real families who were out for hours and hours and hours, and Mother Nature just kept sending snow."
A Free Snowblower For A Lucky Western New York Resident
The snow has stopped flying in the Buffalo area, for now. The lake effect machine has been responsible for as much as 81 inches of snow in the Hamburg area and residents are still digging out and moving the leftover drifts and banks. As we navigate the narrow, ice covered roads, there is some relief this week as warmer temps are moving in.
96.1 The Breeze
Will The Bars Be Open On Buffalo’s Biggest Party Night?
The day before Thanksgiving is considered one of the biggest party days of the year in Western New York. The simple reason is that more and more people are back in town for the Thanksgiving break. College kids are coming back home for their break and to spend Thanksgiving with...
Kids Are Weak According to Some in Western New York
Why some in Western New York think kids today are delicate "snowflakes" and "sissies." First of all, we aren't saying this. Some in Buffalo and Western New York are saying it. To be fair, many all across the nation also think this for various reasons. Some believe we are raising...
Hazardous Weather Warning, Flooding Is Possible This Weekend In WNY
The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook warning for Buffalo and Western New York this weekend. Buffalo and WNY were pummeled with snow during the historic lake effect snowstorm. The National Weather Service Eastern Region provided updated totals as of 1 pm yesterday, Sunday, November 21, 2022,
West Seneca Police Call Out New York’s Dumbest Driver [VIDEO]
If there was an award for the dumbest driver in New York State, we have found a winner. Well, actually police in West Seneca found them and troll them hardcore on Twitter. As Western New York recovers from a record snowfall, the travel bans have finally been lifted and more and more people are hitting the road. Of course, when you are driving in the state you must follow all the laws and this includes clearing off your vehicle completely of snow.
WGRZ TV
CODE BLUE issued for Buffalo and Erie County
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Code Blue 32 has been issued for both the City of Buffalo and southern Erie County for Thursday, November 24. Holy Cross is located at 412 Niagara Street in Buffalo. The shelter will be open from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. Those in need who are looking to stay here must be able to walk up and downstairs.
In wake of Colorado mass shooting, Club Marcella welcomes call for more protection
As Governor Hochul calls on State Police to increase protection for hate crime targets, one nightclub that hosts the LGBTQ community says it’s an excellent move and helps with the nightlife economy.
Shocking Videos & Pictures from Western New York’s Blizzard
Our fellow New Yorkers to the west of the Hudson Valley are in the middle of a crazy and intense snow storm. Here are some shocking videos and pictures that show just what they are dealing with. It was unusually warm in the Hudson Valley about a week ago. We're...
Buffalo restaurants ready to welcome in Thanksgiving crowd
The Buffalo Bills game is just one part of what will be a busy holiday weekend for Buffalo restaurants.
All Travel Bans Have Been Lifted In Western New York
Traveling around Western New York will be a bit easier today. As crews continue to clean up all the snow that fell over the weekend, officials have lifted all travel bans in Western New York. The bans were in place to help cleanup crews plow the roads safely. While the...
4 Things To Do When Snowed In With The Kids
Living in Western New York is synonymous with living with cold and snowy weather, and from time to time that cold and snow will result in us being stuck in the house with our little ones. But what exactly do you do with them to keep from going crazy?. Buffalo...
wbtai.com
Afternoon News Brief
For the second time, a state appellate court has rejected 23-year-old Leonard Hahn IV’s efforts to obtain youthful offender status. He was convicted as a 17-year-old of raping two children, one in Alabama and the other in Attica. However, his appeal was declined because it was determined Hahn acted alone and his involvement with both children was major. He was sentenced to concurrent 10-year terms in both Wyoming and Genesee Counties, along with 20 years of post-release supervision. While in prison, Hahn also was convicted of promoting contraband, which added 18 months to his sentence. He’s eligible for parole in 2025.
How soon could Buffalo become a port city for cruise ships?
Buffalo's next big project is becoming a port city for cruise ships, with a goal of attracting passengers from all over the world.
96.1 The Breeze
Buffalo NY
31K+
Followers
12K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
96.1 The Breeze is a relaxing blend of music from diverse artists from Air Supply to Ed Sheeran. All of Buffalos relaxing favorites that are a must-listen at work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://961thebreeze.com
Comments / 1