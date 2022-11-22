ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wing Hack Baffles People From Buffalo, New York

There aren't many ways to eat a chicken wing, or so we all thought. Check out this person's "hack." The chicken wing was invented at the Anchor Bar in Buffalo, New York in 1964. Allegedly. That's the most widely accepted story. One person claims they were actually invented in Pavillion, NY in the 1950s. CLICK HERE for more on that. Either way, they were born in Western New York and the best still come from Buffalo.
Florida Meteorologist Roasts Upstate New York With Hilarious Facebook Post

It was a low blow... but at least we can all laugh it off. A majority of Upstate New York, specifically Buffalo and Watertown, got buried in snow this past week thanks to the first major snow storm of the season. With the non-stop coverage of all the snow in Western New York, one Meteorologist in Florida decided to bring some attention back to his own state.
Common Council president Pridgen says Buffalo's snow storm response will be addressed at Tuesday's meeting

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Common Council President says he has heard the residents of the Queen City loud and clear when it comes to the response to the lake effect snowstorm. "Could we have done better? Absolutely," Pridgen told 2 On Your Side. "If we could just have robots do all of the streets, that'll be one thing, but we had real people who had real families who were out for hours and hours and hours, and Mother Nature just kept sending snow."
A Free Snowblower For A Lucky Western New York Resident

The snow has stopped flying in the Buffalo area, for now. The lake effect machine has been responsible for as much as 81 inches of snow in the Hamburg area and residents are still digging out and moving the leftover drifts and banks. As we navigate the narrow, ice covered roads, there is some relief this week as warmer temps are moving in.
Will The Bars Be Open On Buffalo’s Biggest Party Night?

The day before Thanksgiving is considered one of the biggest party days of the year in Western New York. The simple reason is that more and more people are back in town for the Thanksgiving break. College kids are coming back home for their break and to spend Thanksgiving with...
West Seneca Police Call Out New York’s Dumbest Driver [VIDEO]

If there was an award for the dumbest driver in New York State, we have found a winner. Well, actually police in West Seneca found them and troll them hardcore on Twitter. As Western New York recovers from a record snowfall, the travel bans have finally been lifted and more and more people are hitting the road. Of course, when you are driving in the state you must follow all the laws and this includes clearing off your vehicle completely of snow.
CODE BLUE issued for Buffalo and Erie County

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Code Blue 32 has been issued for both the City of Buffalo and southern Erie County for Thursday, November 24. Holy Cross is located at 412 Niagara Street in Buffalo. The shelter will be open from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. Those in need who are looking to stay here must be able to walk up and downstairs.
4 Things To Do When Snowed In With The Kids

Living in Western New York is synonymous with living with cold and snowy weather, and from time to time that cold and snow will result in us being stuck in the house with our little ones. But what exactly do you do with them to keep from going crazy?. Buffalo...
Afternoon News Brief

For the second time, a state appellate court has rejected 23-year-old Leonard Hahn IV’s efforts to obtain youthful offender status. He was convicted as a 17-year-old of raping two children, one in Alabama and the other in Attica. However, his appeal was declined because it was determined Hahn acted alone and his involvement with both children was major. He was sentenced to concurrent 10-year terms in both Wyoming and Genesee Counties, along with 20 years of post-release supervision. While in prison, Hahn also was convicted of promoting contraband, which added 18 months to his sentence. He’s eligible for parole in 2025.
