The Nemetschek Group brand Solibri today announced the launch of a service offering (c) Solibri. Munich/Helsinki – The Nemetschek Group brand Solibri today announced the launch of a new cloud-based service offering: Solibri Inside. The SaaS (Software-as-a-service) based solution provides in-design model checking for users of Allplan, Graphisoft Archicad, and Vectorworks, further improving the quality of digital construction. Integrating this solution into the Nemetschek authoring tools is another step towards a more open, efficient and sustainable construction lifecycle.
Together, Sphere – extended reality (XR) software by holo|one – and Safe Software’s cutting-edge data migration tool, FME, create a dynamic alliance that empowers leading organizations to enhance productivity and collaboration by drastically simplifying the systems integrations that enable XR deployments to truly scale. Sphere’s device-agnostic XR...
