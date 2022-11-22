The Nemetschek Group brand Solibri today announced the launch of a service offering (c) Solibri. Munich/Helsinki – The Nemetschek Group brand Solibri today announced the launch of a new cloud-based service offering: Solibri Inside. The SaaS (Software-as-a-service) based solution provides in-design model checking for users of Allplan, Graphisoft Archicad, and Vectorworks, further improving the quality of digital construction. Integrating this solution into the Nemetschek authoring tools is another step towards a more open, efficient and sustainable construction lifecycle.

1 DAY AGO