ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Natural gas: A wellspring for the US and global energy future

Flawed energy policies are harming our ability to meet everyday needs. That is the conclusion of a soon-to-be-released paper focusing on the value of fuels such as natural gas with regard to maintaining and improving human health and welfare. Natural gas, explains the report from the McNair Center at Northwood University and Michigan’s Mackinac Center, is a wellspring for America and the world’s energy future.
TEXAS STATE
rigzone.com

North American Gas Market To Triple Production From 2022-2033

Driven by a surge in LNG exports, the North American natural gas market will triple in production size from 2022-2033. Driven by a surge in LNG exports, the North American natural gas market will support 29 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) of production from 2022-2033. If the gas market...
streetwisereports.com

Winter Is About To Wake up the Natural Gas Price

Gold stocks have started a new bull market. The question is, will the gold price confirm it?. The HUI index ran from a low of 180.41 on November 3, 2022, to a high of 224.88 on November 10, 2022, which is a +24.6% move. The gold stocks often lead to a move in gold, and the gold price did move from US$1631 to US$1775 in the same time frame.
MICHIGAN STATE
Money

Gas Prices Are Dropping Below $3 in These States

Tens of thousands of U.S. gas stations are now charging less than $3 per gallon after prices fell by about 10 cents in the past week. The price of the average gallon is now $2.91 in Texas, the lowest in the country, according to the price comparison app GasBuddy. Average...
COLORADO STATE
rigzone.com

Fitch Solutions Lowers Gasoline Price Forecast

Fitch Solutions Country Risk & Industry Research has lowered its NYMEX RBOB gasoline price forecasts for 2022 and 2023. — Fitch Solutions Country Risk & Industry Research has lowered its NYMEX RBOB gasoline price forecasts for 2022 and 2023, a new report sent to Rigzone by the company has revealed.
C. Heslop

$2 Per Gallon Fuel At One Particlar Gas Station

Like most commodities, inflation has affected the price of fuel. One gas station would like to help Americans by reducing the cost of one fuel type for a limited time. The gas station is likely in your area since the brand has hundreds of locations across America. The relief could help many who plan to travel because of the holiday. Which company is offering the deal? What fuel is it for, and how long will the reduction last?
denver7.com

Large portions of US at risk of winter power blackouts

A large portion of the United States could see blackouts this winter, among other energy emergencies, according to the North American Reliability Council. U.S. energy authorities say extreme cold weather this winter could meet natural gas and coal supplies that are in short supply causing major issues for about a third of the country, Bloomberg reported.
LOUISIANA STATE
US News and World Report

Strong Demand, Robust Pricing to Boost Deere's Sales

(Reuters) - Industrial bellwether Deere & Co is expected to post double-digit growth in quarterly sales and profit on Wednesday, fueled by higher crop prices and pent-up demand for its larger equipment. Nearing the end of harvest season, Deere's bottom-line has fared well in what analysts said has been a...
freightwaves.com

UPS hikes international jet fuel levies even as prices fall

UPS Inc.’s international air shippers are about to see an increase in their jet fuel surcharges even though the price of fuel has dropped dramatically in the past couple of weeks. Effective Dec. 5, UPS (NYSE: UPS) will increase fuel surcharges by 150 basis points, or 1.5%, on its...
freightwaves.com

Plunging spot rates drag down container shipping contract rates

Shipping lines are still posting billion-dollar quarters despite a precipitous plunge in spot rates, courtesy of high-priced annual contracts signed by cargo shippers at the peak of the boom. But the reprieve is only temporary. Record rates on existing annual deals are being renegotiated lower mid-contract. Many shippers are not...
The Independent

Energy price cap rises to record level hiking government bill for support

The energy price cap has increased to record levels hiking the cost the government will pay to cover energy bills support.Ofgem has increased the price cap to 67p per unit for electricity and 17p for gas from January.The decision will not impact the amount households pay for their energy because the government has said electricity will cost 34p per unit and gas will be 10.3p until April.Without the government support the average household would be paying around £4,279 for its energy under the new cap. The support will ensure that average households pay £2,500.Energy is charged per unit, so...

Comments / 0

Community Policy