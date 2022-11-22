Read full article on original website
Related
electrek.co
A quarter of US coal-fired power will retire by end of 2029 – and gas may have peaked
Nearly a quarter of the 200,568 megawatts (MW) of coal-fired capacity currently operating in the US has reported plans to retire by the end of 2029, the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported today. UnderstandSolar is a free service that links you to top-rated solar installers in your region for...
Natural gas: A wellspring for the US and global energy future
Flawed energy policies are harming our ability to meet everyday needs. That is the conclusion of a soon-to-be-released paper focusing on the value of fuels such as natural gas with regard to maintaining and improving human health and welfare. Natural gas, explains the report from the McNair Center at Northwood University and Michigan’s Mackinac Center, is a wellspring for America and the world’s energy future.
Households that use heating oil might see an increase in their bill
YORK, Pa. — This year it might cost you more to stay warmer during the winter months. “It isn't even cold, and prices were much higher than they were a year ago, and I’m afraid when it gets cold, those prices could go up a lot more," said Phil Flynn, an analyst at Price Futures Group.
rigzone.com
North American Gas Market To Triple Production From 2022-2033
Driven by a surge in LNG exports, the North American natural gas market will triple in production size from 2022-2033. Driven by a surge in LNG exports, the North American natural gas market will support 29 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) of production from 2022-2033. If the gas market...
streetwisereports.com
Winter Is About To Wake up the Natural Gas Price
Gold stocks have started a new bull market. The question is, will the gold price confirm it?. The HUI index ran from a low of 180.41 on November 3, 2022, to a high of 224.88 on November 10, 2022, which is a +24.6% move. The gold stocks often lead to a move in gold, and the gold price did move from US$1631 to US$1775 in the same time frame.
Gas Prices Are Dropping Below $3 in These States
Tens of thousands of U.S. gas stations are now charging less than $3 per gallon after prices fell by about 10 cents in the past week. The price of the average gallon is now $2.91 in Texas, the lowest in the country, according to the price comparison app GasBuddy. Average...
SEE IT: TVA blows up three huge cooling towers at 60-year-old coal plant
The Tennessee Valley Authority demolished a nearly six-decade-old, one-of-a-kind coal-fired power plant, a colorful visual representation of a shift in power generation.
Gas station chain Sheetz dropping prices to $1.99 for Thanksgiving week
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – Starting Monday, the price of a gallon of gas at hundreds of Sheetz stations will be $1.99. The gas station chain said the discount will last through next Monday, Nov. 28. Only the price of Unleaded 88 is being dropped, so the deal is only available at the 368 locations Sheetz sells that type of gasoline.
Diesel prices rising after falling U.S. refinery capacity and loss of Russian imports
The Energy Information Administration recently reported that distillate inventories were at their lowest levels since 2008. (The primary distillates are diesel, jet fuel and heating oil.) However, in 2008 distillate levels were low coming out of spring. Currently, they are low going into fall. That is far worse than the...
U.S. gas prices on decline, could near $3 per gallon by Christmas
Retail gasoline prices are following the declines in the broader commodities market.
United States at risk of tight electric supplies this winter -NERC
Nov 17 (Reuters) - A large portion of North America is at risk of insufficient electricity supplies during peak winter conditions, the organization responsible for the reliability of the U.S. power grids said on Thursday.
rigzone.com
Fitch Solutions Lowers Gasoline Price Forecast
Fitch Solutions Country Risk & Industry Research has lowered its NYMEX RBOB gasoline price forecasts for 2022 and 2023. — Fitch Solutions Country Risk & Industry Research has lowered its NYMEX RBOB gasoline price forecasts for 2022 and 2023, a new report sent to Rigzone by the company has revealed.
$2 Per Gallon Fuel At One Particlar Gas Station
Like most commodities, inflation has affected the price of fuel. One gas station would like to help Americans by reducing the cost of one fuel type for a limited time. The gas station is likely in your area since the brand has hundreds of locations across America. The relief could help many who plan to travel because of the holiday. Which company is offering the deal? What fuel is it for, and how long will the reduction last?
denver7.com
Large portions of US at risk of winter power blackouts
A large portion of the United States could see blackouts this winter, among other energy emergencies, according to the North American Reliability Council. U.S. energy authorities say extreme cold weather this winter could meet natural gas and coal supplies that are in short supply causing major issues for about a third of the country, Bloomberg reported.
Sheetz is selling unleaded 88 gas for $1.99 a gallon for Thanksgiving
The convenience store chain Sheetz is selling its Unleaded 88 gasoline for $1.99 a gallon this week at nearly 400 stations across the mid-Atlantic region, the company announced Monday. The special price on the fuel will be in place through Monday. “We hope this price reduction provides much-needed relief at...
US News and World Report
Strong Demand, Robust Pricing to Boost Deere's Sales
(Reuters) - Industrial bellwether Deere & Co is expected to post double-digit growth in quarterly sales and profit on Wednesday, fueled by higher crop prices and pent-up demand for its larger equipment. Nearing the end of harvest season, Deere's bottom-line has fared well in what analysts said has been a...
freightwaves.com
UPS hikes international jet fuel levies even as prices fall
UPS Inc.’s international air shippers are about to see an increase in their jet fuel surcharges even though the price of fuel has dropped dramatically in the past couple of weeks. Effective Dec. 5, UPS (NYSE: UPS) will increase fuel surcharges by 150 basis points, or 1.5%, on its...
Retail gasoline prices follow oil’s move lower
More and more gas stations are posting prices below $3 per gallon, but Texas so far is the only state with a sub-$3 statewide average.
freightwaves.com
Plunging spot rates drag down container shipping contract rates
Shipping lines are still posting billion-dollar quarters despite a precipitous plunge in spot rates, courtesy of high-priced annual contracts signed by cargo shippers at the peak of the boom. But the reprieve is only temporary. Record rates on existing annual deals are being renegotiated lower mid-contract. Many shippers are not...
Energy price cap rises to record level hiking government bill for support
The energy price cap has increased to record levels hiking the cost the government will pay to cover energy bills support.Ofgem has increased the price cap to 67p per unit for electricity and 17p for gas from January.The decision will not impact the amount households pay for their energy because the government has said electricity will cost 34p per unit and gas will be 10.3p until April.Without the government support the average household would be paying around £4,279 for its energy under the new cap. The support will ensure that average households pay £2,500.Energy is charged per unit, so...
Comments / 0