Man raises $186,000 for an elderly woman working at Walmart to help her retire

It's always fantastic to witness genuine moments of camaraderie and community in a highly competitive environment like sports. The games are battles to the finish, but watching people unite to cheer one another on will undoubtedly touch people's emotions. Parents, instructors, and other staff members of a high school football team in Pennsylvania recently rallied together to perform an act of kindness for a player on the opposing team. During a game between Avon Grove High School and Coatesville High School last month, the two opposite football teams met at midfield in a rare moment of genuine love and support. Avon Grove player Gavin had just received a stage 3 Hodgkin's lymphoma diagnosis and both the school teams gathered to cheer Picard on with balloons and words of support.

In a video posted by the Coatesville football team on Twitter, the players and coaches can be seen showing their support for Gavin with balloons in the color of his cancer ribbon and one giant balloon shaped like the number 6, which is his jersey number. They're then all seen exchanging hugs with the star player who, according to a GoFundMe set up for his treatment costs, has the "sweetest soul."

Alongside the video, Coatesville wrote about the heartwarming incident in a tweet that reads: "Wins and losses do not define Coatesville Football. Because we know that it's not always about football, it's about who you are when that uniform comes off... that's what defines Coatesville Football... that's what defines #VILLEMENTALITY."

Corey Haggerty, mom to one of the cheerleaders for the Avon Grove team, shared what she felt about the beautiful experience, writing: "A game was played and for the love of humanity, Coatesville joined with their Football brother at Avon Grove to show their support in his battle with cancer. THIS is what needs to be shared in the media. THIS positivity is what our society needs to hear about."

Another mom, Rachael Taylor Wilson also took to Facebook to praise the amazing camaraderie shown by Coatesville. She wrote: "Ballons in the color of Gavin’s cancer ribbon and a #6 balloon. There were not very many dry eyes in the stadium. Class act all the way... football is more than wins and losses. It’s a brotherhood, a bond like no other."

She explained that the Coatesville team was able to empathize with the teen because they themselves were going through a rough time. "Coatesville’s been having their share of a few emotional weeks so they understand how things off the field can affect you on the field. No one is ever better than the next guy... sometimes the kids show the adults what life is really about," she concluded the post.

The outpouring of love and community support for the star football player is still flooding the comments of the GoFundMe page. A donor called Ryan Ashbee Coatesville #21 donated along with the comment, "Get well soon #6!" Another donor, Brad Lentz Coatesville #7, commented along with his donation: "You got this #6." A third donor by the username Maxine Rickabaugh wrote: "Keep fighting #6, you got this."

On November 15, a big twin-engine plane from Louisiana that was bringing 53 dogs to shelters in southeast Wisconsin encountered technical difficulties and crashed on a golf course at Pewaukee's Western Lakes Golf Club, reported PEOPLE . Fortunately, all of the humans and dogs onboard survived the brutal crash. Three persons onboard had non-life-threatening injuries and were sent to a local hospital while some of the dogs received minor injuries such as bruises and scratches, authorities revealed.

In a heartwarming turn of events, the first responders who raced to the scene instantly fell in love with the furry passengers they rescued from the crash. Days later, three of them volunteered to welcome some of their new friends into their homes as the latest addition to their families. The first responders from the Lake Country Fire Rescue adopted three puppies called Lucky, Artemis and Marley.

Holding an adorable puppy in her arms, Elle Steitzer—a firefighter and EMT at Lake Country Fire Rescue—told WSIN: "As soon as I found out all of them were OK, my first thought was that one of them is coming home with me. So this is my little Lucky." Steitzer, along with two other Lake Country Fire Rescue employees, adopted the dogs on Friday.

When Deputy Chief Tony Wasielewski arrived at the site of the crash, his recently adopted puppy Marley leaped into his arms. The officer was moved by the gesture and proceeded to check for Marley the next day at the Humane Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha County, which had taken in 21 of the dogs from the accident. He said, "When they let her in the door she bypassed my wife and ran to me, jumped into my arms and gave me kisses. I started to tear up a little bit and said, 'Oh boy, I guess we got a dog.'"

Amber Christian, a firefighter and paramedic with Lake Country Fire Rescue, adopted Artemis. She said, "He just kind of fell out of the sky in front of me, so here he is."

Elmbrook Humane Society, which took in 11 canines, said that they'd received "quite a few" calls from the first responders inquiring about the animals. While they typically don't let people adopt until the animals have been listed on their website, on this one occasion, they gave "first dibs" to the plane crash's first responders.

Stephanie Deswarte, a front desk manager for the shelter, told ABC News , "We had quite a few of them calling asking... We normally don't let people adopt until we have them up on our website because we want to give anybody as fair of a chance as possible. But since they were obviously in the thick of it, and they did such a great job trying to help with the whole crazy situation, that we gave all first responders first dibs so to speak to adopt before they went up on the website."

Deswarte further revealed that three puppies named Charlie Brown, Linus and Sally had been adopted by others involved in the rescue mission, including a golf course employee. She said, "We have never had something quite like this happen before. It was a miracle that everybody really was OK."

At a news conference on Tuesday, Lake Country Fire and Rescue Assistant Chief Matthew Haerter praised the pilot for what he characterized as a "relatively catastrophic landing." The plane crashed through the woods, losing both wings, before landing on the course. He said, "I think all of us collectively have a soft spot in our hearts, especially for dogs that have been rescued. This could have turned out so much worse."

The relationship between grandparents and their grandchildren is beautiful, to say the least. Some close relationships really move you when you least expect it. Something like this happened to a Venezuelan soccer player while he was professionally playing in Portugal. In a heartwarming video, a soccer player is seen sobbing as he sees his grandmother for the first time in 4 years, cheering for him from the stands. At the beginning of the video, he is unaware of his grandma in the stands. He's simply moving toward the stands to say hello to the fans in the audience and is seen excited, doing a little dance to showcase his joy. He sees somebody in the stands he thinks he recognizes and then moves toward the stands to check. He then pauses when he realizes it's his grandmother. The player then gets so emotional that he breaks down in tears right there.

The footballer is then seen sitting on the ground, sobbing with happiness at seeing a woman he deeply loves. His teammates come over to console him as he cries, overwhelmed with emotion, offering him hugs and emotional support. In the stands, grandma herself is overcome with emotion, proceeding to walk towards her little boy. She's standing with two other women, presumably other relatives.

When she comes onto the field, both the grandma and son hug each other tightly, crying and expressing their emotions. The teammates and everyone watching break into applause as the duo embrace.

The video is getting a lot of love online, with about 5,000 views and many people commenting on how adorable the moment between the two is. Instagram user @brenitaporter commented, "It’s evident that he’s a decent guy by everyone’s reaction to his emotions!! It was beautiful to watch him being surprised by seeing his grandmother in the stands. Love is everything!" Another Instagram user, @hwx12man, commented, "God I miss my grandmother every day. I hate the fact she never got to meet my children."

@guzmin44 commented, "My Grandes passed away 38 years ago and I still have her so present in my mind. I was so fortunate to have her in my life!" Another user, @bookiebaker, commented that the footballer is, after all, a grandchild, and a grandchild is a grandchild at any age. "A grandbaby is a grandbaby at any age. I can imagine the love of his grandma as he grew up and this is totally amazing."

Twitter user @tenoaks6 commented, "Yep…needed a little ugly cry before bed!! Thanks for this ~ grandma’s are the best!" Another Twitter user @BakareLawrence related with the video, given that they had themselves not seen their mom for a while, "Now I cry too because it's been 4 years since I've see my mother." User @PhiSolver "The human side of this world cup football championship."

Seeing a senior working at a Walmart so late into their years has to be a difficult sight to see, and will probably move our hearts. But very few people will actually step up to do something about it. A good samaritan on TikTok decided that he wanted to do something about it.

Devan Bonagura, also known as @dbon973_ on TikTok, uploaded a 15-second clip of Nola, an older woman sitting in the break room wearing a Walmart work uniform and name badge, staring down at her lap. The brief video had a text description that read, "Life shouldn't be this difficult...." Devan added, "I feel horrible." Over 29.1 million people watched the video, and it received 4.3 million likes.

Thousands of viewers were moved by the story and urged Devan to set up a GoFundMe page for her so that they could all contribute. He obliged, creating a fundraiser with a goal of $10,000 for Nola, titling it “Let’s help Nola retire.” “Nola works at Walmart and that says enough. Let’s all come together and help,” stated the description.

After the effort got going, several people thought the initiative was a ruse. They hoped that all of the money would go to Nola and that Devan would not exploit her narrative for personal gain. Devan repeatedly told them that Nola would receive all of the donations. In a subsequent video , he declared, “She is going to get every single dollar that was donated.” The road to Nola's retirement wasn't without its challenges, however. In the video , he shared that Walmart had been in touch with him regarding the popular TikTok and requested that he stop what he was doing, take down the GoFundMe page, and give the donors their money back.

In fact, the company threatened police action against the young man. “So, I told them: ‘Do what you gotta do, because I’m getting this money to this woman one way or another,’” Devan said, not giving up on the initiative to change someone’s life for the better. Additionally, it seems that many people wanted to donate since the GoFundMe campaign raised over $100,000 in just 24 hours, staggeringly exceeding the initial goal.

After talking to Nola's daughter on the phone and making arrangements to meet her, on November 5 , Devon went down to meet the mother-daughter duo and help them out with their debts. “They saw that you’re a very hard worker, obviously,” he told Nola, sharing the story about the video with her. “We are all super proud of you, and we wanted to offer you the $110,000 that has been raised for you.” Unfortunately, Nola shared that she works this job because she has a lot of debt with her house too, seeming nonplussed at this news. “I’d accept it, but I’d still have to work until I get the other $60,000 paid off the house,” she told Devan, adding, “That’s what’s holding me at work—the house,” she explained.

The surprise reveal was that he has more than enough money raised through the GoFundMe website to pay off her mortgage and enjoy her golden years. One of Nola's kin was seen transferring the funds to Nola's name later in the video. A picture of Devan and the woman marked the conclusion of the video.

Although sadly Devon has been fired without pay, he expects to make more people happy through random acts of kindness at present. The gesture has gotten praise for Devon and amusement at Nola's reaction. “Nola’s like: ‘That’s cool and all, what about the other $70,000?’” TikTok user @chaydog321 joked, while another user @therealvanity6 said, “As a Walmart employee and seeing people like her struggle for retirement this warms my heart bless your soul.” The video even prompted a response from the official GoFundMe TikTok account, which said, “This is exactly why we exist. Thank you for helping her!”

Individuals on the autism spectrum often have trouble communicating with people around them. However, a little patience and kindness might allow them to take a leap of faith. An adorable video of a person with autism greeted by family members is doing rounds on social media and it is the best thing you'll see today. The video was posted by a Veterinarian on Instagram with the caption, "Tyler and I live out of state but he gets excited with all visitors. Jon Jon has a beautiful story and is such an inspiration."

In the video, she walks into a fast food outlet, surprising her brother at work. Jon jumps in joy as he sees her sister walk through the door. She explains that as she lives out of state, the surprise was "extra special." Her brother can be seen smiling ear-to-ear and being excited to see his sister. She explains that he is currently attending college and works at the college cafe making french fries, his favorite snack.

Image Source: Instagram/WackDog

The video also shows several other family members surprising him at work and each time he was the most joyful reaction. She mentions that he is "only a fraction of who he is" and they are all proud of his accomplishments. Like other people with autism, he had to face several difficulties in life. She adds that despite these challenges, Jon tries hard to do the things he wishes and spreads joy around him. The sister further mentions that she is proud of him and she is lucky to have a "brother, friend and support system."

The video has gathered almost 250k views and thousands of comments from users who are now admirers of Jon. One person commented, "He is a such pure joy!!!! I’m jealous! I wish I had a brother as wonderful as yours!!!!" Another added, "His joy is absolutely intoxicating and I can’t help but smile from ear to ear with this video." A co-worker of his also chimed in to appreciate Jon Jon, "He always has the brightest smile and greetings when he sees customers :) we all enjoy working with him and the bright light he brings in every shift!! We also have a few students that always enjoy seeing him at the cafe too!!"

Image Source: Instagram/WackDog

Another Instagram user commented, "Thank you for sharing… I teared up seeing how jovial he is and he has such a bright beautiful smile!" An Instagram user said, "I love this! My son Alex is Autistic and 12 years old. I look forward to his future."

In another adorable video , a little boy with autism can be seen enjoying a Halloween party for the first time. The child can be seen really loving the disco and beaming with delight. His parent mentioned in the video that he usually has to face several obstacles due to autism, but now after hard work and patience, he takes part in all activities he loves. The video also went viral on the internet with several users moved to joy after seeing this little boy's happiness.

Two young sisters were extremely excited when they thought they'd run into their favorite animated character from "Moana." Little Ryley and Rylyn of Oahu, Hawaii, were in for a tremendous surprise when went to the store in Kapolei with their mother, Rella Rivera, on a grocery trip a few years ago. The sisters could hardly contain their excitement when they noticed a cashier who closely resembled Maui from the popular Disney movie, reported PEOPLE .

Soon, the girls began leaping up and down, exclaiming, "That's Maui!" while looking at William Va'ana, who bore an uncanny resemblance to the character with his tall and stocky build, and Maui's distinctive long locks of wavy hair. The girls were certain that they had discovered Maui working as a Costco cashier. When he realized what was happening, Va'ana himself joined in on the fun and sang Maui's signature catchphrase "Chee-hoo!" with the girls.

Rivera, the girls' mother, said, "It brought so much joy to my face to see how excited the girls were. Before I could get my phone out to video, he had already let out a loud 'chee-hoo.' And the girls lit up even more." She recorded the special moment and posted it to YouTube , writing in the description, "Each time my daughters come to Costco, they search for the ‘real life’ Demigod, Maui." She added, "Will, featured in this video also does character appearances as Maui for parties and previously at Aulani Disney resort. Thank you, Will, for bringing a smile to our daughters' faces at each visit!"

She said, "Every time he sees my daughters, he yells out to them with a ‘chee-hoo!’ and they love it." Meanwhile, Va'ana revealed that he hadn't intentionally tried to resemble the character. He told Hawaii News Now, "I've grown out my hair just to try something different and then after the movie, I was like, 'Wow, I kinda look like that guy.'" He had no idea he had gone viral until his coworkers informed him the next day at work.

He explained, "I'm not that great on phones honestly. I'm barely on social media. I came to work yesterday and everybody was like, 'Eh, you went viral.' I'm like, 'OK. What does that mean?'"

The viral video has gathered over 5.5 million views on YouTube and more than 16k likes. Unfortunately, around a year and a half after the video of Va'ana was released, it was stated on his Instagram that he had been diagnosed with Moyamoya, a rare brain condition. The announcement read, "Posting on behalf of William Vaana!! Asking for prayer mercies over William (a.k.a. Maui) Vaana as he goes in for brain surgery on Tuesday!"

Two days later, the family revealed in an update that his operation went well. On January 20, 2020, another Instagram update stated that he was well on his way to recovery. It read, "William is doing great. Surgery is healing & his memory is coming back slowly, as this is a normal process." Va'ana is now working to raise Moyamoya awareness and even dressed up as Maui to visit a little boy's first birthday party in August this year.

Watch the video here:

Having a toxic boss can make going to work a nightmare. They always seem to get a power trip from micromanaging employees. One employee who worked in the retail sector claimed that she had one day been told to leave work only after getting permission from a manager. That had never been the rule at the workplace and the manager appeared to exercise their power over her for no reason. She shared the story with Reddit and explained how she turned the tables on her manager.

Close up of a hand checking in for work in a warehouse using a card key and a time clock to check in. - stock photo/Getty Images

"So I work at a store that sells kitchen appliances and other kitchen-related stuff. Normally when we’re supposed to leave or go on break, we’re supposed to tell our manager, I was helping a long line at cash and had already been there for 8 hours and assumed they had someone to cover me," she wrote. "I wasn’t allowed to use the walkies to ask to be covered to go home, so I quickly found my manager and told her my shift was done."

Her manager wasn't too amused that she had asked to leave work and reportedly asked her to seek permission from a manager every time. "She got really pissy at me and said 'could you really not stay a few more minutes.' I tried to tell her 'I thought you had someone to cover me, I can stay if you want.' She then replied 'no, no just go, but next time you need to wait for a manager to let you go home,'” she wrote. She was surprised by what her manager told her and decided to check with others about it. "This was never a rule, I asked other people who’ve worked there for years and they agreed that it wasn’t a rule. I worked again a few days later and the store was empty, my shift was over, and was about to ask to go home then I remember what my manager told me," she wrote. "Cue malicious compliance."

She decided to follow her manager's words to a tee, and thus pocket a little extra money. "I continued to wander the store and slightly fix shelves, making sure I was near my manager. After about 2 and a half hours she said 'you’re still here, why haven’t you gone home?' I replied 'you said I need to wait to be told to go home.' My manager looked at me as though she was mentally kicking herself 'just go,' she said. I clocked out and that’s how I got paid an extra $30 for doing literally nothing." When some people asked if she didn't value her own time, she replied, "Nah, this company is very stingy with hours for everyone and the way I see it I got paid while barely helping the company, so I don’t care."

Businessman checking his watch in office - stock photo/Getty Images

The Reddit post went viral with many lauding her. "She still hasn't specifically told you that you don't have to follow this rule. Malicious Compliance is still in effect," wrote one person. She confirmed to Bored Panda that the rule was scrapped shortly after. “The rule was dropped and I pretty much went back to asking to go home when my shift was over. This was what we normally did and my manager has never made a comment about it since,” she said. "The thing is, if she had had a real conversation with you the first thing, you probably wouldn't have even thought of it again. It always pays off to treat your employees like people and with respect... although sometimes you don't see the things like this that don't happen," wrote another user. Another user explained how they pocketed some money through malicious compliance. "Our retail store had a rule that employees could not leave the store until their bag was checked by a manager. This could take a very long time, particularly during the holidays. You’d clock out and then wait 20 minutes for your bag check. So I stopped clocking out until after the bag check and pocketed some extra holiday pay," they wrote.





Most people first hear the story of Thanksgiving as children. Or rather, they hear a certain version of the events that inspired the holiday. As they grow up, Thanksgiving Day becomes synonymous with good food, expressing gratitude, spending time with family, and the beginning of the fall-winter holiday season. However, for some, the generally popular holiday is a reminder of pain, injustice, and loss. And since most of America seemed more than happy to leave the dark and gruesome parts out of history books, a few years ago, six Native American girls took it upon themselves to set the record straight on the untold story of the national holiday.

Laurel Cotton, Duannette Reyome, Evannah Moniz-Reyome, Kiera Thompson, Wacantkiya Mani Win Eagle, and Wanbli Waunsila Win Eagle, teamed up with Teen Vogue in 2016 to explain the real history behind Thanksgiving. Seated behind a table set with traditional Thanksgiving dishes, the girls described their frustration at having to grow watching the whole country celebrate a holiday that held painful connotations for them. "Happy Thanksgiving, America. I'm Daunnette and I'm here with my friends to tell you the real history behind this holiday," Reyome, a model, says in the video.

"Growing up I knew that what they told you in school about Thanksgiving wasn't true. That's not the true story. The true story behind Thanksgiving was, after every killing of a whole village, these European settlers celebrated it and they called it Thanksgiving. But it wasn't until Abraham Lincoln became president that it became an official holiday," she explained. "He ordered 38 Dakota men to be hung for war crimes. After the sacred holiday of Christmas, " continued Wacantkiya Mani and Wanbli Waunsila Win Eagle. "We take this time to remember our elders who lost their lives due to what really happened," said Moniz-Reyome.

"Usually my mom makes a Native American dish for us and we pray," she added. "Growing up, I would be kind of annoyed that they didn't know what actually happened on Thanksgiving and that they're actually celebrating the deaths of many people and many tribes that were lost," said Wacantkiya. "Whether it is to give thanks or to be with your family, you should learn how that holiday was established in the first place," her sister added.

The girls concluded the video by revealing all the things there are thankful for including being "born indigenous to this continent," still having their culture, and that their elders kept their culture alive all these years despite everything they've been through. Speaking to TODAY Parents , Matika Wilbur of the Swinomish and Tulalip tribes, explained that while the most popular story of Thanksgiving is tied to the idea of white supremacy, the way forward lies with parents telling their children the truth. "Parents can start by telling their kids the truth and offering their children the more complex narrative. Kids are smart and capable of understanding," she said.

"Thanksgiving is rooted in a historical fallacy," Wilbur continued. "The main Pilgrim narrative coincides with colonization that was inherently oppressive and brutal." Researcher and journalist Paula Peters believes that sharing the perspective of the Wampanoag tribe — the Indigenous people who lived at Plymouth Rock — is essential even though it can be tough for parents. "It's difficult because we have to talk about some raw topics in order to get a fuller, clearer understanding," said Peters, a citizen of Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe. "Quite honestly, cherry-picking that moment when the Wampanoag and Puritans happen to break bread as the 'Kumbaya' moment really does not do it any justice. The Wampanoag have been marginalized and forgotten and the back story is so incredibly critical for what ultimately happens."

Benedict Cumberbatch is well known for playing a variety of characters, including "Doctor Strange" in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Despite his propensity for occasionally getting into mischief, the character has established himself as one of the franchise's most devoted heroes. In his regular life, Cumberbatch isn't above acts of kindness. A video of the actor defending a female fan who was requesting an autograph has gone viral on social media. In the clip, it looks like barricades weren't sufficient to keep fans from waiting for Benedict Cumberbatch to exit a building in Times Square. As they shoved against one another, many fans appeared to be extremely disgruntled.

Image Source: TikTok/@jutbee2.1

A female fan amid the crowd was being pushed by other fans nearby, while she was patiently waiting for Cumberbatch to appear. The Oscar winner repeatedly asked the crowd to move back and give her some space after noticing that she was in distress. When people began to apologize to the "Sherlock" actor, he requested that they do so to the female fan, reports Cinema Blend .

“Back up,” the MCU star says several times. “Keep backing up,” Cumberbatch says in the clip, sternly.

Fans can be heard saying “yes, sir” until Cumberbatch focuses on the woman closest to him. “Not you, hon,” he tells her. “The people pushing you. Trying to do it for you.” “Oh, thank you, my love,” says the woman. He then looks to another male fan who may have been trying to sneak in whatever item he had to sign in and again has to issue a "back up." “I can’t sign if you’ve got it in my way.”

The man seems to quickly apologize, but the actor asks him not to apologize to him. “Don’t apologize to me, apologize to the lady,” he says. Fans went gaga over this reaction of his.

TikTok

It appears that Benedict Cumberbatch is a superhero just as much off-screen as he is on-screen. It's fortunate that the actor intervened to maintain order and defend the seemingly uneasy fan, and it goes on to show how empathetic he is. A rainbow-striped bag can also be seen in the later video of the actor walking away from the fans. You can't help but adore that the star is displaying his allyship with pride.

Image Source: TikTok/@jutbee2.1

Fans were extremely impressed by the cute gesture by the Marvel actor. A fan commented below the TikTok video: "'Not you hun, the people pushing you' no I love him." Another fan goes on to say: "We love someone who stands for what’s right 🤝"

TikTok

TikTok

On user on Facebook wrote, "This is EXACTLY what happened a few years back with Benedict, I got pushed by a crowd and he held his arms around me to protect me as I fell forward and bellowed right in my ear for those behind me to move back as I was being squashed. He then only signed my Sherlock book in that crowd He was so loud in my left ear bless him I swear I could hear him the rest of the day."

Another user wrote, "He is a hero. Comment on his rainbow bag. He is a guy who sees people not redneck politics."

The actor has previously said they need to battle toxic masculinity . Cumberbatch said: "We need to fix the behavior of men. You have to kind of lift the lid on the engine a little bit. I think it's ever relevant, and in a world that's questioning and ripping into and finally pointing out the inadequacies of the status quo and the patriarchy, it's even more important. You get this sort of rebellion aspect [from men today], this denial, this sort of childish defensive position of 'not all men are bad', but no, we just have to shut up and listen."

Raising children is no easy task, and the advent of technology hasn't made it any easier. Parents want the best for their children and it's important to equip them to live on their own as adults. Everyone is developing their own secrets of parenting in this digital age, and sometimes the focus on parenting styles can chip away at the core of what parents should be focusing on. Harvard researchers studied the core principles of parenting and say a lot of it comes down to teaching kids kindness and empathy. Here are six key principles that they believe are crucial as far as raising kids goes:

Man playing with his little daughter in nature - stock photo/Getty Images

Hang out with your kids

More than anything, you need to spend time with kids. Harvard researchers believe this is the foundation for raising a child. It's important to listen to kids and ask them open-ended questions about how they see themselves in context with their home, school, and more. It's important to listen to what they have to say. This will help in understanding how your child is unique and you can teach them how to show care and concern for another person.

Mother and Son - stock photo/Getty Images

If it matters, say it out loud

It's important that kids get the message clearly when you want to communicate with them. According to the researchers, "Even though most parents and caretakers say that their children being caring is a top priority, often children aren't hearing that message." Be sure to spell it out to them, so they understand the importance of being caring. You could also check in with those who interact with your kids such as teachers, coaches and friends to gauge their behavior.

Little League team cheering - stock photo/Getty Images

Show your child how to "work it out"

You can help them make decisions by trying to identify the root of the problem and helping them fix it. For example, if your child wants to quit a certain activity, ask them to identify the reason why they want to and then work in tandem with them to see if that problem can be solved. Try to explore if quitting does solve the problem. Make sure they also understand how other people are affected by their decision-making.

Father putting son into car seat - stock photo/Getty Images

Make helpfulness and gratitude routine

"Studies show that people who engage in the habit of expressing gratitude are more likely to be helpful, generous, compassionate and forgiving—and they're also more likely to be happy and healthy," noted the researchers. They add that parents should try to help their kids inculcate the habit of helping others and giving thanks throughout the day. Researchers say parents shouldn't praise kids for every kind act and should reward "good" behavior only sparingly. Researchers recommend parents "only praise uncommon acts of kindness."

Girl hugs black dog/Getty Images

Check your child's destructive emotions

"The ability to care for others is overwhelmed by anger, shame, envy or other negative feelings," said the researchers. It's important to help kids navigate through their negative emotions and help them remain focused on being caring individuals. Setting clear boundaries is very important as a parent and they'll understand the same are being demarcated out of love and concern for their safety.

Unhappy small child in bedroom, eyes closed.

Show your kids the bigger picture

"Almost all children empathize with and care about a small circle of families and friends," said the researchers. While it may feel natural to care for those around you, it's important to care about people who are socially, culturally and even geographically outside their circles. Exposure through travel, meeting new people and embracing new cultures can help widen their worldview and do away with prejudices that may have taken form. Parents can also show examples of people exhibiting empathy and kindness in the news and entertainment, to emphasize the importance of being kind to others. "Raising a caring, respectful, ethical child is and always has been hard work. But it's something all of us can do. And no work is more important or ultimately more rewarding," reads the study.