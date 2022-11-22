ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

‘Brandon Act’ to help military members with mental health not yet implemented

WNCT
WNCT
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11dlDx_0jJnlEUl00

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Legislation designed to get military service members mental health help, and pushed for by the parents of a sailor who died by suicide at Naval Station Norfolk, has not yet implemented within the military despite it being signed into law late last year.

President Joe Biden signed the Brandon Act into law late last year.

Last week, 10 On Your Side learned that three sailors stationed at Naval Station Norfolk have died by suicide in the last three weeks.

“They don’t want [the Brandon Act], so they’re dragging their feet on purpose,” said Patrick Caserta, whose son Brandon Caserta died by suicide at Naval Station Norfolk in 2018. “And the evidence is simple. People are dying. I don’t think it gets any worse than that.”

Related: Parents of Norfolk sailor who died by suicide hope Brandon Act passes this time; Event in VB will provide mental health resources for military Related: Bipartisan group of lawmakers pushes Brandon Act, which would improve access to mental health services for military

Multiple sources not authorized to speak publicly tell our investigative team that the sailors who died were assigned to the Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center (MARMC) at Naval Station Norfolk. The suicides happened over the course of 16 days, with the latest death happening last Monday.

The Navy has previously said that they are working on an implementation for the Brandon Act. The Navy has not yet commented on the three most recent suicides.

Patrick Caserta tells 10 On Your Side that a family member of one of the sailors has already reached out to them.

“They said their son or daughter would be alive” if the Brandon Act was already in place, Patrick Caserta said.

Since their son’s death, the Casertas have made it their mission to stop the way sailors struggling with mental health problems are treated.

“The legacy is saving lives. That’s what we’re in the business of,” Patrick Caserta said.

Surely it’s a business they wish they never had to be in. They say it’s what Brandon wanted.

“Brandon was the most kindest person,” said his mother, Teri Caserta. “He was generous. He literally loved life.”

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline , now known as the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline, at 1-800-273-8255, or call, text or chat 988.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNCT

State football playoffs: Fourth-round matchups

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — It’s Thanksgiving week and we have several high school football teams expressing thanks in many ways. New Bern, Northern Nash, East Duplin, Wallace-Rose Hill, Princeton, Rosewood and Tarboro each picked up victories to advance to their respective classification’s Eastern Regional semifinals. Those teams will be in action on Friday. For them, […]
TARBORO, NC
cbs19news

Warner says there needs to be change

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- In a press conference Thursday, Senator Mark Warner shared his condolences to the Charlottesville and University of Virginia communities. He says after this tragic incident, there needs to be change. "As we've seen, you know we have taken steps in Virginia on gun safety, and...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WNCT

Chesapeake Walmart mass shooting: Multiple fatalities, injuries

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Authorities say the suspect behind a mass shooting Tuesday night at a Walmart just off Battlefield Blvd. in Chesapeake, Virginia, is dead, and multiple victims are dead or injured. It’s still unclear just how many people were killed or hurt in the shooting, but police...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WNCT

Randolph County middle schooler helps cancer patients

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Some local cancer patients and their families can enjoy Thanksgiving without worrying about running errands or paying for a big meal thanks to the generosity of a Northeastern Randolph Middle School student. Adison Johnson, 12, recently visited the staff at The Hayworth Cancer Center at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist […]
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
WNCT

State working to process backlog of untested rape kits

GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT) — Nearly four years after the backlog of sexual assault kits were discovered in North Carolina, the attorney general says progress is being made in testing them. Approximately 16,000 kits were discovered at the time. Now in 2022, efforts have been made to tackle the issue. Since 2019, 12,000 of the kits […]
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
The Independent

Virginia students were prepared for shooting, not aftermath

Students huddled inside laboratory closets and darkened dorm rooms across the University of Virginia while others moved far away from library windows and barricaded the doors of its stately academic buildings after an ominous warning flashed on their screens: “RUN. HIDE. FIGHT.”Responding to the immediate threat of an on-campus shooting was a moment they had prepared for since their first years of elementary school. But dealing with the emotional trauma of an attack that killed three members of the school’s football team late Sunday left students shaken and grasping to understand.“This will probably affect our campus for a very,...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WNCT

WNCT

37K+
Followers
26K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy