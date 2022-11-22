Read full article on original website
Man, 66, fatally struck by taxi in Eastwick, police say
PHILADELPHIA - An auto-pedestrian crash resulted in the death of one man on Thursday morning, according to police. Authorities say the crash occurred on the 2500 block of Island Avenue around 6:13 a.m. Police say a yellow Toyota Sienna taxi driven by a 45-year-old man struck a 66-year-old man. MORE...
Man shot 3 times, killed in North Philadelphia, police say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 53-year-old man was shot three times and killed in North Philadelphia on Wednesday night, police say. The shooting happened on the 1200 block of West Allegheny Avenue just before 7:15 p.m. Police say the man was shot in the right hand, upper left quad and the left side of his back. He was transported to Temple University Hospital and pronounced dead at 7:33 p.m., authorities say. No weapons were recovered and no arrests have been made at this time, according to police.
Officials: Man, 26, shot multiple times and killed in South Philadelphia
SOUTH PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 26-year-old man in South Philadelphia. According to authorities, police were called to the 2400 block of Morris Street Wednesday night, just after 9 p.m., on the report of a shooting. Responding officers found the 26-year-old victim with multiple...
Man hit by stray bullet on SEPTA bus says inhaler in pocket saved his life
A passenger on a SEPTA bus was hit in the arm by a stray bullet in the Frankford section of Philadelphia around 3 a.m. Six other passengers were on board when the stray shot pierced the right side of the bus.
‘My Inhaler Saved My Life': SEPTA Bus Passenger Shot by Stray Bullet
A stray bullet pierced a SEPTA bus rolling along a Northeast Philadelphia street overnight, striking a passenger who thanked a medical device he had in his pocket for saving his life. "I had my inhaler right here in my hoodie pocket, shattered my inhaler in my pocket," Quinzel Kane first...
Man shot while on walk in Northeast Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A 39-year-old man was shot early Wednesday morning in Northeast Philadelphia. It happened just after 1 a.m. at Walker and Ashburner Streets.Police say the victim was walking with a woman when a gunman opened fire.The victim was shot in the leg, transported to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital and is in stable condition. The woman was not hurt.No arrests have been made.
Police: Woman, 26, dies after being shot in Germantown
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Police Department is investigating the death of a woman in Germantown, police say. According to authorities, officers responded to an apartment on the 400 block of Manheim Street just after midnight on Thursday. Police say a woman was shot one time in the right forearm and...
Burglary suspect takes stove, refrigerator and Ring doorbell cam in Philadelphia break-in
PHILADELPHIA, PA – A burglar who broke into a home on Ridge Avenue in Philadelphia on November 5th is being sought by police. The man noticed the Ring doorbell camera on the front door before pulling it from the door. Fortunately, his act was already captured by the camera and saved on Ring servers. Police released the video today and reported that the man also made off with a stove and a refrigerator. If you have any information about this crime or this suspect, please contact: Central Detective Division: 215-686-3093/3094 Det. Campbell DC 22-22-065556 The post Burglary suspect takes stove, refrigerator and Ring doorbell cam in Philadelphia break-in appeared first on Shore News Network.
Police investigate double shooting in SW Philly; 1 man critically injured in North Philly shooting
PHILADELPHIA - Three men are in the hospital, after shootings Wednesday in opposite areas of Philadelphia. According to officials, a 32-year-old man was critically injured after he took a bullet to his thigh Wednesday afternoon, near North 23rd and Norris streets, in North Philadelphia. The man was taken to Temple University Hospital to be treated for his injuries.
1 Dead, 1 Hurt in West Philly House Fire
A man died and another was injured when a fire broke out at a West Philadelphia home early Thursday morning. The two-story home on the 4600 block of Walnut Street was ablaze with “heavy fire” on the first floor when firefighters arrived around 1:41 a.m., the Philadelphia Fire Department said. The deceased, who was unidentified, was found dead on the first floor after the fire was extinguished a 2:09 a.m.
4 Philadelphia teens shot in drive-by near high school
4 Philadelphia teens shot in drive-by near high school. 4 Philadelphia teens shot in drive-by near high school. American Rescue Workers’ Thanksgiving preparations. American Rescue Workers' Thanksgiving preparations. Police say party responsibly for ‘Blackout Wednesday’. Police say party responsibly for 'Blackout Wednesday'. Health tips for you before Thanksgiving...
Suspects attack Philadelphia business owner in driveway, steal $60,000: Police
A Philadelphia business owner was attacked in his own driveway. Police say he was robbed of $60,000.
House Fire Displaces Philly Cop Shot On-Duty
A Philadelphia police officer who was wounded in the line of duty is now picking up the pieces after a house fire, according to those close to him. Officer Patrick Saba was part of a team executing a warrant at a house on North 10th and Brown Streets around 6:30 a.m. on Oct. 12.
4 students shot near Philadelphia's Overbrook High School: Police
Four Overbrook High School students were shot late Wednesday morning right as the school was dismissing early, according to police.
Police release video of burglaries in West Philadelphia
The surveillance videos show two different stores in West Philadelphia burglarized. Police are asking for the public's help.
Video: Gunman opens fire on man standing outside of West Philadelphia market, police say
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Police Department's Shooting Investigation Group is asking for the public's help to identify a gunman wanted in a West Philadelphia shooting caught on camera. According to police, the shooting occurred on Monday morning at 8:42 a.m. on the 5500 block of Market Street. Authorities say an...
Virginia Man Killed When Driver Intentionally Runs Him Down in Philadelphia: Police
A 24-year-old man from Northern Virginia died when a driver purposefully hit him outside of a bar in Philadelphia over the weekend, authorities say. Jason Corona, of Fredericksburg, was at The Union Tap in Philadelphia celebrating a loved one's return from military deployment after midnight Sunday, police said. During the...
Man shot at 13 times in West Philadelphia in broad daylight attack
PHILADELPHIA, PA – A man was struck by several bullets after a gunman fired thirteen shots at him in the area of 5539 Market Street on Monday. Police are now asking the public to assist in identifying the gunman. The shooting took place at around 8:52 am on Monday when the armed gunman approached the victim, who was standing outside a corner market. He fired thirteen shots, striking the man several times, before fleeing. The victim’s condition is unknown at this time. He was rushed to a local hospital for treatment. The suspect fled east on Market Street. He is The post Man shot at 13 times in West Philadelphia in broad daylight attack appeared first on Shore News Network.
Details on the AI gun detection tech SEPTA is installing in 300 surveillance cameras
SEPTA will begin using artificial intelligence technology on some of its security cameras in an attempt to reduce gun violence on subway platforms. The service, from Conshohocken-based ZeroEyes, includes both software and monitoring. It’s got the Dept. of Homeland Security stamp of approval as an anti-terrorism service, which also means the company and transit authority have reduced liability if anything goes wrong.
