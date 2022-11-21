Read full article on original website
Related
'Mortified' Valerie Bertinelli reacts with Taylor Swift lyrics to Matthew Perry saying they made out next to a passed-out Eddie Van Halen
Valerie Bertinelli has responded to the claims in Matthew Perry's memoir that they made out. Using the lyrics to Taylor Swift's new song "Anti-Hero," she addressed Perry's claim on TikTok. "Anyone misbehave in their 20s and early 30s? Are you mortified?" she wrote. Valerie Bertinelli has responded to claims that...
wegotthiscovered.com
Taylor Swift fills in blank spaces on her calendar with 17 new Eras Tour dates
Taylor Swift knows no bounds when it comes to giving her fans what they want. This time that includes 17 more tour dates to her already jam-packed The Eras Tour schedule. The mega-pop superstar first delighted fans with the news of The Eras Tour on Nov. 1, marking her first tour since her Reputation album in 2018. On Nov. 4, she gave Swifties a mini heart attack by adding eight more dates to the schedule. Now, she’s added 17 more, according to her website, resulting in the Screams Heard ‘Round the World.
Bruce Springsteen Speaks Out About Ticket Prices Amid Taylor Swift Tour Drama
Bruce Springsteen has recently addressed his sky-high ticket prices amid the drama with Taylor Swift and Ticketmaster. Springsteen tickets went on sale months ago for the tour which kicks off on Feb. 1, 2023. The tickets were upwards of $5,000 which put a lot of fans out. Similarly, Taylor Swift...
Bruce Springsteen addresses his ticket prices that reached $5,000 amid Taylor Swift concert sale disaster: 'Most of our tickets are totally affordable'
The Boss addressed why he allowed tickets for his 2023 to jump from $400 to upwards of $5,000 in a new interview with Rolling Stone.
Bruce Springsteen Addresses Ticketmaster Outrage, Says He ‘Has to Own’ His Decisions
Bruce Springsteen addressed the controversial ticketing rollout for his 2023 U.S. tour for the first time, telling Rolling Stone he knows “it was unpopular with some fans” but maintaining that “most of our tickets are totally affordable.” When tickets for the tour went on sale in the summer, fans were outraged by Ticketmaster’s dynamic pricing and costs skyrocketing up to $5,000 apiece. “What I do is a very simple thing. I tell my guys, ‘Go out and see what everybody else is doing. Let’s charge a little less.’ That’s generally the directions. They go out and set it up. For the past...
BET
Blair Underwood Announces He’s Engaged To His Friend Of 41 Years: ‘She’s Had My Back Since Before I Even Became An Actor’
Blair Underwood is introducing the world to his new fiancée Josie Hart! The handsome actor took to Instagram on Tuesday (Nov. 22) with news of his engagement, along with a heartfelt message to his bride-to-be. “My personal highlight was walking the red carpet with my new fiancée Josie Hart,”...
Ozzy Osbourne Wants To Stay In America Now After Previously Vowing To Move To The UK
Ozzy Osbourne has changed his mind. This summer, Ozzy and his wife Sharon revealed that they would be moving back to the United Kingdom, where they originate from. After being fired from The Talk, Sharon has found a new job with her friend Piers Morgan on a UK talk show. The family was also set to star in a new reality show called Home to Roost about their move back to the UK.
Elton John Takes Final Bow at Dodger Stadium With Dua Lipa, Brandi Carlile, Fireworks and a Message to His Fans: “Be Kind to Each Other”
The year was 1975. Elton John, backed by a barrage of No. 1 albums and hit singles, hit Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles for back-to-back sold-out shows. The concerts became legendary in pre-viral times, thanks to an electric set from John, then 28, who tickled the ivories and roared into the microphone while dressed in a shimmering Bob Mackie-designed Dodgers uniform, blue sequined baseball cap and oversized white glasses. John was the first act to perform at the stadium since the Beatles in 1966, and a superstar was born. “In October, 1975, no one was bigger than Elton John. He was...
CMT
Travis Tritt Gives Health Update After Canceling Headlining Tour With Chris Janson
Earlier this month (Nov. 1), country music star Travis Tritt stepped away from the spotlight to prioritize his health. A knee injury forced the platinum-selling artist cancel the remainder of his Can’t Miss Tour with Chris Janson. Tritt recently turned to social media to give an update on his...
Famed Rock Guitarist and Actor Dies
We have received sad news out of the United Kingdom with word that Wilko Johnson, a famed actor and rock guitarist, has died at the age of 75, according to Deadline. “This is the announcement we never wanted to make, and we do so with a very heavy heart. Wilko Johnson has died. Thank you for respecting the family’s privacy at this very sad time. RIP Wilko Johnson,” a post on Johnson’s social media pages announced.
Carrie Underwood Covers The Hell Out Of Toby Keith’s “Should’ve Been A Cowboy” At BMI Awards Last Night
If that one doesn’t get a crowd fired up, I don’t know what will. The song became Toby Keith’s very first #1 hit back in the early 90’s, and last night, Carrie Underwood was on-hand at the BMI Country Awards to honor him with a fantastic rendition of his hit song.
Futurism
Ozzy Osbourne "Performed" in the Metaverse and It Was Comically Horrible
They say to never meet your heroes. Maybe the 2022 version is "never see your heroes perform live in the metaverse." As part of the barren metaverse project Decentraland's initiative to get more than a handful of people to engage with its Ethereum-powered world, it's been drumming up its "Metaverse Music Festival" this week with headlining acts like Dillon Francis and Soulja Boy.
thebrag.com
Bruce Springsteen thinks it’s okay for fans to pay $5k for a concert
In a recent interview, Bruce Springsteen talked about inflated ticket pricing for his concert – and it wasn’t the flex he thought it was. In case you have been under a rock the past couple of days, the live music community is in a bit of an uproar, thanks to the absolute mess of a situation with Ticketmaster and Taylor Swift’s ‘The Eras Tour’.
The guy from The 1975 calls Metallica the “worst band of all time”
Matt Healy, singer with British art-poppers The 1975, hates Metallica, loves Converge, Poison The Well, AFI and Refused
Sammy Hagar Admits to ‘Goofing Off’ While Writing Van Halen Songs
Sammy Hagar admitted to “goofing off” sometimes when it came to writing lyrics for Van Halen tracks. The singer explained that having fun with Eddie Van Halen was more important than delivering strong words during his early days with the band. “I think I write better lyrics now than when I was in Van Halen,” Hagar told Guitar World in a recent interview. “I mean, some of those songs were great; but a lot of times, I was clowning around because Eddie and I were always goofing off so much.”
Behind the Meaning and History of the Band Name: Black Sabbath
Black Sabbath. Ozzy Osbourne. Tony Iommi. Bill Ward. Geezer Butler. These names are historic. And they are heavy. Just like the music the aforementioned entities create. But what’s in a name? By any other, the band would sound as powerful, right? Right?!. Maybe. Maybe not, in this case. Let’s...
Listen to stunning, freshly unearthed audio of Led Zeppelin playing Dazed And Confused in 1969
Here's a treat for Led Zeppelin fans: a super-rare recording of a 13-minute live version of Dazed And Confused from October 1969
Watch Paul McCartney, Roger Waters, Elton John in the trailer for If These Walls Could Sing, the new Abbey Road Studios doc
Watch the first trailer for Mary McCartney's homage to Abbey Road Studios, If These Walls Could Sing. "When you enter a place with so much history around it, it’s kind of sacred in a way." So says Elton John at the beginning of the trailer for If These Walls...
Dave Mustaine Reveals When the Last Time He Spoke With James Hetfield Was
Dave Mustaine and James Hetfield aren't exactly buds, but they're not quite enemies either. In a new interview with Guitar.com, the Megadeth frontman revealed that he and Hetfield had actually been planning on doing a project together at some point, and that's the last time they had a conversation. Mustaine...
What Mick Jagger Thought of Aretha Franklin’s Cover of The Rolling Stones’ ‘(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction’
Aretha Franklin covered The Rolling Stones' "(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction." Keith Richards revealed what he thought about Franklin as a vocalist.
101.9 KING FM
Cheyenne, WY
11K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
101.9 KING plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cheyenne, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0