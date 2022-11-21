ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
101.9 KING FM

Comments / 0

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

Taylor Swift fills in blank spaces on her calendar with 17 new Eras Tour dates

Taylor Swift knows no bounds when it comes to giving her fans what they want. This time that includes 17 more tour dates to her already jam-packed The Eras Tour schedule. The mega-pop superstar first delighted fans with the news of The Eras Tour on Nov. 1, marking her first tour since her Reputation album in 2018. On Nov. 4, she gave Swifties a mini heart attack by adding eight more dates to the schedule. Now, she’s added 17 more, according to her website, resulting in the Screams Heard ‘Round the World.
Variety

Bruce Springsteen Addresses Ticketmaster Outrage, Says He ‘Has to Own’ His Decisions

Bruce Springsteen addressed the controversial ticketing rollout for his 2023 U.S. tour for the first time, telling Rolling Stone he knows “it was unpopular with some fans” but maintaining that “most of our tickets are totally affordable.” When tickets for the tour went on sale in the summer, fans were outraged by Ticketmaster’s dynamic pricing and costs skyrocketing up to $5,000 apiece. “What I do is a very simple thing. I tell my guys, ‘Go out and see what everybody else is doing. Let’s charge a little less.’ That’s generally the directions. They go out and set it up. For the past...
DoYouRemember?

Ozzy Osbourne Wants To Stay In America Now After Previously Vowing To Move To The UK

Ozzy Osbourne has changed his mind. This summer, Ozzy and his wife Sharon revealed that they would be moving back to the United Kingdom, where they originate from. After being fired from The Talk, Sharon has found a new job with her friend Piers Morgan on a UK talk show. The family was also set to star in a new reality show called Home to Roost about their move back to the UK.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Hollywood Reporter

Elton John Takes Final Bow at Dodger Stadium With Dua Lipa, Brandi Carlile, Fireworks and a Message to His Fans: “Be Kind to Each Other”

The year was 1975. Elton John, backed by a barrage of No. 1 albums and hit singles, hit Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles for back-to-back sold-out shows. The concerts became legendary in pre-viral times, thanks to an electric set from John, then 28, who tickled the ivories and roared into the microphone while dressed in a shimmering Bob Mackie-designed Dodgers uniform, blue sequined baseball cap and oversized white glasses. John was the first act to perform at the stadium since the Beatles in 1966, and a superstar was born. “In October, 1975, no one was bigger than Elton John. He was...
LOS ANGELES, CA
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Rock Guitarist and Actor Dies

We have received sad news out of the United Kingdom with word that Wilko Johnson, a famed actor and rock guitarist, has died at the age of 75, according to Deadline. “This is the announcement we never wanted to make, and we do so with a very heavy heart. Wilko Johnson has died. Thank you for respecting the family’s privacy at this very sad time. RIP Wilko Johnson,” a post on Johnson’s social media pages announced.
Futurism

Ozzy Osbourne "Performed" in the Metaverse and It Was Comically Horrible

They say to never meet your heroes. Maybe the 2022 version is "never see your heroes perform live in the metaverse." As part of the barren metaverse project Decentraland's initiative to get more than a handful of people to engage with its Ethereum-powered world, it's been drumming up its "Metaverse Music Festival" this week with headlining acts like Dillon Francis and Soulja Boy.
thebrag.com

Bruce Springsteen thinks it’s okay for fans to pay $5k for a concert

In a recent interview, Bruce Springsteen talked about inflated ticket pricing for his concert – and it wasn’t the flex he thought it was. In case you have been under a rock the past couple of days, the live music community is in a bit of an uproar, thanks to the absolute mess of a situation with Ticketmaster and Taylor Swift’s ‘The Eras Tour’.
Ultimate Classic Rock

Sammy Hagar Admits to ‘Goofing Off’ While Writing Van Halen Songs

Sammy Hagar admitted to “goofing off” sometimes when it came to writing lyrics for Van Halen tracks. The singer explained that having fun with Eddie Van Halen was more important than delivering strong words during his early days with the band. “I think I write better lyrics now than when I was in Van Halen,” Hagar told Guitar World in a recent interview. “I mean, some of those songs were great; but a lot of times, I was clowning around because Eddie and I were always goofing off so much.”
101.9 KING FM

101.9 KING FM

Cheyenne, WY
11K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

101.9 KING plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cheyenne, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy