Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Linguine’s, A Paradise of PastaJ.M. LesinskiBowmansville, NY
Visit the Magical Christmas Tree Forest in Upstate New YorkTravel MavenHamburg, NY
Western New York received nearly 6 feet of snow the weekend before Thanksgiving, causing road closuresZoran BogdanovicBuffalo, NY
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in New York StateKristen WaltersBuffalo, NY
Student gets shoes for bullied classmate: "It was upsetting him"Amy ChristieBuffalo, NY
Related
Buffalo restaurants ready to welcome in Thanksgiving crowd
The Buffalo Bills game is just one part of what will be a busy holiday weekend for Buffalo restaurants.
96.1 The Breeze
Will The Bars Be Open On Buffalo’s Biggest Party Night?
The day before Thanksgiving is considered one of the biggest party days of the year in Western New York. The simple reason is that more and more people are back in town for the Thanksgiving break. College kids are coming back home for their break and to spend Thanksgiving with...
stepoutbuffalo.com
3 Places to Get Homemade Eggnog in WNY
Eggnog. Whether you love it or hate it, it is officially back for the season!. For those of you that love it, you’ve probably been waiting all year for this seasonally spiced beverage. For those of you that hate it, maybe try adding some booze to it?. While a...
Linguine’s, A Paradise of Pasta
A shot of the front of Linguine's restaurant in Bowmansville, New York.Photo byPhoto by J.M. Lesinski. Nothing beats the hearty, homestyle taste of pasta on a cold winter’s eve. For some tasty, creative spins on all the classics and then some just outside downtown Buffalo, Linguine’s is the place to get it. The family-owned restaurant in Bowmansville, New York offers up some of the best atmosphere in town too.
buffalorising.com
2022 Soulful Christmas and Inaugural Soulball
The Michigan Street African American Heritage Corridor Commission (MSAAHCC) invites the community to attend two festive holiday events that fall on two consecutive weekends – A Soulful Christmas In the Corridor and the inaugural Soulball. These two corridor boosting events are in place to bring the community together in...
wnypapers.com
Totally Buffalo Store opening 5th location, on Black Friday in Niagara Falls
The Totally Buffalo Store will be debuting its fifth location this month: at Military Road in Niagara Falls – just across from the Fashion Outlets Mall. The Totally Buffalo Store will celebrate a grand-opening at the new location on Black Friday, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 25.
Wing Hack Baffles People From Buffalo, New York
There aren't many ways to eat a chicken wing, or so we all thought. Check out this person's "hack." The chicken wing was invented at the Anchor Bar in Buffalo, New York in 1964. Allegedly. That's the most widely accepted story. One person claims they were actually invented in Pavillion, NY in the 1950s. CLICK HERE for more on that. Either way, they were born in Western New York and the best still come from Buffalo.
Buffalo’s Own Brian McKnight Is Coming Back Home To Hit The Stage
Buffalo's own Brian McKnight will be returning home to perform live with After 7. Brian Kelly McKnight was born in Buffalo, NY on June 5, 1969. According to Wikipedia,. McKnight signed with Motown in 1998 and released a Christmas album, Bethlehem, the first of five albums he released on Motown. In 1999, McKnight released Back at One, his most successful album to date, which eventually went on to sell over three million copies. Additionally, Back at One is one of four of McKnight's studio albums to reach the Top 10 on the Billboard 200 albums chart, reaching number 7 on October 9, 1999.
BKL Poll: Favorite Thanksgiving side dish?
The Bills will play the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving at 12:30 p.m.
tmpresale.com
Peabo Bryson in Niagara Falls, NY Feb 10th, 2023 – presale code
The new Peabo Bryson presale code is now online at tmpresale.com: While this brief pre-sale opportunity is on line, you’ll have the chance to order Peabo Bryson concert tickets earlier than anyone else!. You might never have another opportunity to see Peabo Bryson’s concert in Niagara Falls so be...
$1 Million Orchard Park Home Looks Like It Belongs on HGTV
It's not exactly the time of the year where you see a lot of construction taking place in Western New York. It's cold and a few feet of snow has fallen. Some of the recent homes that we have seen being built in Western New York have been gorgeous. It's truly remarkable to see the homes that are being built in the Buffalo area over the last few years and shows that Western New York can be a great place to move for a family.
WKBW-TV
As feet of snow fell, the Warehouse restaurant in Hamburg fed stranded travelers
HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — Western New Yorkers showed their "Buffalo Strong" spirit during the massive lake-effect snow storm last week - and one restaurant went above and beyond to feed stranded travelers and make sure everyone stayed warm. The owners of The Original Warehouse on Milestrip Road in Hamburg...
“Somebody has to be last”: Plows reach The Valley in South Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Snow in some Buffalo neighborhoods was finally plowed out Tuesday, meaning some neighbors have been stuck in their homes for five days. The Valley section of South Buffalo was among the last neighborhoods to see a plow, and people there are relieved their lives can get back to normal. Bolton and […]
How soon could Buffalo become a port city for cruise ships?
Buffalo's next big project is becoming a port city for cruise ships, with a goal of attracting passengers from all over the world.
wbfo.org
Book store thrives selling left-wing books to an inquiring audience
In recent years, the number of bookstores nationally has dropped considerably, although in the last few years there has been an increase around the country in locally-owned stores. There are some here. Burning Books on Connecticut Street on Buffalo’s West Side specializes in left-wing books, sometimes drawing fire for its...
WGRZ TV
CODE BLUE issued for Buffalo and Erie County
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Code Blue 32 has been issued for both the City of Buffalo and southern Erie County for Thursday, November 24. Holy Cross is located at 412 Niagara Street in Buffalo. The shelter will be open from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. Those in need who are looking to stay here must be able to walk up and downstairs.
WGRZ TV
Pho Waves restaurant business up for sale as owner scales back
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Nearly five years after opening, a Chippewa Street restaurant has hit the market. Pho Waves is listed for sale at $150,000, with the buyer assuming the remainder of a lease that runs through January of 2025 in an 8,000-square-foot space on the ground floor of the Hampton Inn & Suites at the corner of Delaware Avenue.
Garbage Pickup Canceled On Monday In Buffalo
The snow has piled up and has caused some delays in the City of Buffalo. As of Sunday morning, the City of Buffalo has announced that all garbage and recycling pickup will be suspended on Monday due to the winter snowstorm. The City of Buffalo got over 10 inches of...
Malls announce Black Friday, holiday hours and events
In addition, Santa Claus will be available to visit at his fireside lounge near the Apple Store.
Buffalo-area roof collapses threaten lives, businesses after historic snowfall
Several businesses in Orchard Park, as well as a Hamburg bowling alley, saw damages after the 80-plus inches of snow put significant weight on the structures. After a historical snowfall event in the Buffalo area this past week, residents weren’t just taking to the driveways and sidewalks to clear snow. In the Buffalo suburb of Orchard Park, New York (home to the NFL’s Buffalo Bills), the 80 inches of snow that accumulated was also cleared off local roofs in order to prevent a major danger to homes.
Comments / 0