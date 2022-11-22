ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

96.1 The Breeze

Will The Bars Be Open On Buffalo’s Biggest Party Night?

The day before Thanksgiving is considered one of the biggest party days of the year in Western New York. The simple reason is that more and more people are back in town for the Thanksgiving break. College kids are coming back home for their break and to spend Thanksgiving with...
BUFFALO, NY
stepoutbuffalo.com

3 Places to Get Homemade Eggnog in WNY

Eggnog. Whether you love it or hate it, it is officially back for the season!. For those of you that love it, you’ve probably been waiting all year for this seasonally spiced beverage. For those of you that hate it, maybe try adding some booze to it?. While a...
BUFFALO, NY
J.M. Lesinski

Linguine’s, A Paradise of Pasta

A shot of the front of Linguine's restaurant in Bowmansville, New York.Photo byPhoto by J.M. Lesinski. Nothing beats the hearty, homestyle taste of pasta on a cold winter’s eve. For some tasty, creative spins on all the classics and then some just outside downtown Buffalo, Linguine’s is the place to get it. The family-owned restaurant in Bowmansville, New York offers up some of the best atmosphere in town too.
BOWMANSVILLE, NY
buffalorising.com

2022 Soulful Christmas and Inaugural Soulball

The Michigan Street African American Heritage Corridor Commission (MSAAHCC) invites the community to attend two festive holiday events that fall on two consecutive weekends – A Soulful Christmas In the Corridor and the inaugural Soulball. These two corridor boosting events are in place to bring the community together in...
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Wing Hack Baffles People From Buffalo, New York

There aren't many ways to eat a chicken wing, or so we all thought. Check out this person's "hack." The chicken wing was invented at the Anchor Bar in Buffalo, New York in 1964. Allegedly. That's the most widely accepted story. One person claims they were actually invented in Pavillion, NY in the 1950s. CLICK HERE for more on that. Either way, they were born in Western New York and the best still come from Buffalo.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffalo’s Own Brian McKnight Is Coming Back Home To Hit The Stage

Buffalo's own Brian McKnight will be returning home to perform live with After 7. Brian Kelly McKnight was born in Buffalo, NY on June 5, 1969. According to Wikipedia,. McKnight signed with Motown in 1998 and released a Christmas album, Bethlehem, the first of five albums he released on Motown. In 1999, McKnight released Back at One, his most successful album to date, which eventually went on to sell over three million copies. Additionally, Back at One is one of four of McKnight's studio albums to reach the Top 10 on the Billboard 200 albums chart, reaching number 7 on October 9, 1999.
BUFFALO, NY
tmpresale.com

Peabo Bryson in Niagara Falls, NY Feb 10th, 2023 – presale code

The new Peabo Bryson presale code is now online at tmpresale.com: While this brief pre-sale opportunity is on line, you’ll have the chance to order Peabo Bryson concert tickets earlier than anyone else!. You might never have another opportunity to see Peabo Bryson’s concert in Niagara Falls so be...
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

$1 Million Orchard Park Home Looks Like It Belongs on HGTV

It's not exactly the time of the year where you see a lot of construction taking place in Western New York. It's cold and a few feet of snow has fallen. Some of the recent homes that we have seen being built in Western New York have been gorgeous. It's truly remarkable to see the homes that are being built in the Buffalo area over the last few years and shows that Western New York can be a great place to move for a family.
ORCHARD PARK, NY
wbfo.org

Book store thrives selling left-wing books to an inquiring audience

In recent years, the number of bookstores nationally has dropped considerably, although in the last few years there has been an increase around the country in locally-owned stores. There are some here. Burning Books on Connecticut Street on Buffalo’s West Side specializes in left-wing books, sometimes drawing fire for its...
BUFFALO, NY
WGRZ TV

CODE BLUE issued for Buffalo and Erie County

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Code Blue 32 has been issued for both the City of Buffalo and southern Erie County for Thursday, November 24. Holy Cross is located at 412 Niagara Street in Buffalo. The shelter will be open from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. Those in need who are looking to stay here must be able to walk up and downstairs.
BUFFALO, NY
WGRZ TV

Pho Waves restaurant business up for sale as owner scales back

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Nearly five years after opening, a Chippewa Street restaurant has hit the market. Pho Waves is listed for sale at $150,000, with the buyer assuming the remainder of a lease that runs through January of 2025 in an 8,000-square-foot space on the ground floor of the Hampton Inn & Suites at the corner of Delaware Avenue.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Garbage Pickup Canceled On Monday In Buffalo

The snow has piled up and has caused some delays in the City of Buffalo. As of Sunday morning, the City of Buffalo has announced that all garbage and recycling pickup will be suspended on Monday due to the winter snowstorm. The City of Buffalo got over 10 inches of...
BUFFALO, NY
AccuWeather

Buffalo-area roof collapses threaten lives, businesses after historic snowfall

Several businesses in Orchard Park, as well as a Hamburg bowling alley, saw damages after the 80-plus inches of snow put significant weight on the structures. After a historical snowfall event in the Buffalo area this past week, residents weren’t just taking to the driveways and sidewalks to clear snow. In the Buffalo suburb of Orchard Park, New York (home to the NFL’s Buffalo Bills), the 80 inches of snow that accumulated was also cleared off local roofs in order to prevent a major danger to homes.
BUFFALO, NY

