Registration Underway For Cadiz Christmas Parade
Registration is underway for the 2022 Cadiz Christmas Parade that is set for Saturday, December 3, in downtown Cadiz. The Cadiz Christmas Parade is sponsored by the Trigg County Chamber of Commerce, with Chamber Membership Director Beth Sumner noting theme this year is all about hometown. Sumner says registration for...
Trigg Fiscal Court Renames Burge Creek Bridge For Kyler
With Thanksgiving fast approaching, Trigg County Fiscal Court and its magistrates took time this past Monday evening to address a smorgasbord of concepts involving the community. Among its most important — the renaming of the Burge Creek Bridge on the South Road, in honor of the late David Kyler.
Community shares Thanksgiving meal in Dawson Springs
DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear joined Dawson springs residents to start their holiday a couple days early at the town’s pre-Thanksgiving celebration located at Pennyrile Forest State Resort Park. “I’m just thankful that they’re all alive, that we’re all alive,” said Henrietta Lane....
Gratitude flows at Christian County Thanksgiving service
The Rev. Lisa Lewis Balboa wanted everyone who came to the Thanksgiving service Tuesday evening at Freeman Chapel CME Church to tell the gathering about something for which they were thankful.
Darrell Majors Sr., 50 of Hopkinsville
Funeral services for 50-year-old Darrell Majors, Sr., of Hopkinsville, will be Wednesday, November 23 at 1 pm at the Cedar Grove Baptist Church. Visitation will be Wednesday morning at 11 at the church. Gamble Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Five People Selected to Todd County HS Hall of Fame
Five people will be inducted into the Todd County High Schools Hall of Fame. The new class consists of Arthur W. Green, Mattie Knight Sanders, Frank Burnett Simpson, Dr. William Weathers, and Carolyn Wells. Todd County Standard Publisher Ryan Craig said nominations were solicited publicly this year and the last...
Cadiz-Trigg County Review Zoning Request On Possible Dollar General Store
Members of the Cadiz-Trigg County Planning Commission found themselves amid the early stages of a possible re-zoning recommendation to the Cadiz City Council — when, Tuesday evening, they reviewed materials involving a property along Jefferson Street/US 139. Of note, an unnamed property owner located near the Princeton Road/Cerulean Road...
Mitchell retiring from Todd County Road Department, Stokes to replace him
Todd County Road Department Superintendent Eddie Mitchell is retiring and fiscal court has chosen his successor. Mitchell has been at the road department for 16 years, including the last 13 as superintendent. He says there have been many improvements during that time, including equipment upgrades and purchases. The department is...
Woman killed in Hopkins County crash
A woman is dead after a Tuesday afternoon crash that happened in Hopkins County, Kentucky. The Hopkins County Sheriff's Office says 33-year-old Cheara R. Scott of Dawson Springs died in the crash. HCSO says deputies were dispatched to the crash just after noon on Tuesday. They say it happened on...
Dawson Springs woman killed in accident
A Dawson Springs woman was killed Tuesday afternoon in a single vehicle accident near Hanson. The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office investigated and says it happened about 1:15 p.m. on Hanson Road near Jones Road. The driver, 33-year old Cheara Scott of Dawson Springs, was transported to Baptist Health Hospital,...
Home destroyed by fire in Muhlenberg County
A home was destroyed over the weekend after a fire that broke out in Muhlenberg County, Kentucky. The Greenville Fire Department said its crews were on the scene of a house fire on College Street around 9 a.m. Sunday, along with three other fire stations. We're told neighbors reported hearing...
Solar Talk Again Captivates Christian Fiscal Court
Discussion surrounding Christian County’s proposed 2,000-foot general setback variance for solar installations continued Tuesday morning, when fiscal court was once again addressed and questioned by Oriden representative Megan Stahl. With a special-called meeting set for 8:30 AM November 29 planned for the second reading of the ordinance, Stahl wanted...
Cause of death determined for man killed in Sacramento fire
SACRAMENTO, Ky. (WEHT) – We have new information about a deadly fire in McLean County. The cause of death for a Sacramento, Kentucky man who was killed when his home caught fire October 1 has been released. Officials say 69-year-old Jeff Helm died of smoke inhalation. Fire marshals indicated a faulty portable heater may have […]
Tri-State trash pickup services adjusting their schedules ahead of Thanksgiving
Several Kentucky trash services are switching their pickup dates for Thanksgiving week. In Henderson trash collections on Thursday and Friday have been shifted to Tuesday and Wednesday. In Owensboro Thursday services will be pushed to Friday, with the normal Friday service moved to Saturday. For customers in Madisonville, any Thursday...
Missing Hopkinsville Woman Located
Authorities have located a woman that was reported missing in Hopkinsville Saturday afternoon. Christian County Emergency Management says 43-year-old Sherry Murphy was reported missing Saturday afternoon and located Sunday afternoon and is uninjured.
Woman Injured In Crash With Deer
A woman was injured in a wreck involving a deer on East 9th Street in Hopkinsville Wednesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say just before 5 pm an SUV was eastbound when it collided with a deer at the Pennyrile Parkway overpass. A woman in the vehicle was taken by ambulance to...
Beshears Bring Message Of Hope To Dawson Springs
Governor Andy and First Lady Britainy Beshear brought a message of hope and thanksgiving to Dawson Springs and first responders during a Monday stop at Pennyrile State Resort Park Lodge. The Governor and First Lady visited everyone in the dining room of Pennyrile State Park as part of an early...
Governor And First Lady Make Dawson Springs Stop
Governor Andy Beshear and First Lady Britainy Beshear took time to speak to everyone on hand for a pre-Thanksgiving meal at Pennyrile State Resort Park Monday, November 21.
CCPS Elementary Schools Tabbed As ‘Purple Star’ Winners
In what was a showcase of gratitude for military veterans, and most especially their children, Christian County Public Schools and its officials spent Monday afternoon in the Middle School Performing Arts Center warmly embracing their newly-earned “Purple Star School” designations. A program already up and fervently running in...
Glasgow native among new troopers to join state police force
BOWLING GREEN — Kentucky State Police announced last week that 38 cadets have graduated the agency’s basic training academy and are ready to report for duty. Among those were four cadets from the Post 3 area and a Glasgow native. Landon Key was one of the four cadets...
