Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Austin is Giving Residents $1,000 a Month in Guaranteed IncomeTom HandyAustin, TX
Surprising 5.4 Earthquake Rattles West TexasLarry LeaseTexas State
Were workers exploited constructing Tesla's factory in Austin?Ash JurbergAustin, TX
A Texas Attorney is Charged With Serving His Wife Abortion Pills in Her Waterjustpene50Austin, TX
Costco Announces New Store in Kyle, TexasBryan DijkhuizenKyle, TX
Related
news4sanantonio.com
Hope from behind bars, the fight to end Solitary Confinement in Texas
Texas leads the nation when it comes to the prolonged use of solitary confinement. In a News 4 San Antonio Exclusive, we introduce you to two men who are fighting to change the prison system. Combined, the two men have spent nearly 40 years in isolation. This story is a...
news4sanantonio.com
Texas Top 10 most wanted fugitive captured in San Antonio, says DPS officials
SAN ANTONIO - A suspected gang member and one of Texas' Top 10 most wanted sex offenders was captured last week in San Antonio. Texas Department of Public Safety officials said Daniel Joe Munoz, 40, was located and arrested on Nov. 17 at a home in San Antonio. He had been on the run since February.
news4sanantonio.com
PICTURES: Raul Jimenez Thanksgiving Dinner
SAN ANTONIO - The longtime Raul Jimenez Thanksgiving Dinner volunteer has been helping out families since the first dinner in 1979. The dinner began at 9 a.m. Thursday at the Henry. B. Gonzalez Convention Center. It is a free event and open to the public.
news4sanantonio.com
Picture Perfect
Now's the time to plan your Christmas family photos! In today's "Picture Perfect", local photographer Elizabeth Homan shows us how she's bringing your memories to life! Take a look to learn more!. Artistic Images, Portraits by Elizabeth. 17222 Classen Rd San Antonio, Texas 78247. 210-497-3809. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/artisticimages.elizabethhoman. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/artistic.images/
news4sanantonio.com
Man shot in leg during robbery attempt on West Side
SAN ANTONIO - A man was shot in the leg during an alleged robbery on the West Side. The shooting happened around 4 a.m. Wednesday near South Calaveras Street and Elvira Street. Police said they initially got reports of a robbery, but then it was changed to a shooting. When...
news4sanantonio.com
Erik Cantu is finally home after weeks of recovering from gunshot wounds
SAN ANTONIO – Weeks after 17-year-old Erik Cantu was shot by a police officer while at a McDonald’s parking lot, his aunt and uncle posted on the GoFundMe page that he is finally home. “He is HOME! We took FAITH in the Lord and leaned on all your...
news4sanantonio.com
Another cold front will bring rain and breezy conditions for Thanksgiving Day
SAN ANTONIO - Cloudy skies again today with patchy mist. We've had a few showers move across today as well but not quite the coverage of yesterday. Temperatures for the first time since Saturday 3am have hit 50 or warmer in San Antonio too. While a chilly day, it does feel a bit milder and a touch more humid than recent days.
news4sanantonio.com
The 42nd Annual Tejano Music Awards
The long wait is nearly over. The 42nd Annual Tejano Music Awards are this Saturday and joining us with all the details is artist and spokesperson Shelly Lares! Take a look to learn more!. November 26, 2022. Doors open at 6:00pm, showtime 7:00pm. San Antonio. (979) 292-5443.
news4sanantonio.com
San Antonio man accused of attempting to burn down Northeast Side apartment complex
SAN ANTONIO – A man has been arrested after police say he attempted to set fire to his apartment complex on the Northeast Side on various occasions. On Nov. 10 at 4:49 a.m., Roger Ray Roel, 38, was lighting a fire to his apartment door frame that he's currently leasing. A witness called police after she caught the action via a security camera and claimed he lit a combustible on fire near his door frame, left, and then did it again. Thankfully, the flames self-extinguished and did not spread to the structure.
news4sanantonio.com
Woman dies after being impaled by metal pole following a horrific crash on South Side
SAN ANTONIO - A woman is dead and a man is in jail after crashing his vehicle while racing on the South Side. The deadly accident happened just before 3 p.m. Wednesday off Southeast Military Drive near Texas 536. Police said the 31-year-old suspect was racing when he crashed into...
news4sanantonio.com
Alleged intruder killed by homeowner near Southtown identified
SAN ANTONIO – There’s new information on a shooting that was reported last week, where a homeowner confronted and fatally shot an intruder near Southtown. A medical examiner has identified the man who was killed as 37-year-old Joshua Rodriguez. Rodriguez died of gunshot wounds to the chest after...
news4sanantonio.com
Woman arrested after burning memorial for migrant victims on Quintana Road, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A woman has been arrested for setting fire to a monument that was set up to honor the 53 migrant lives that were lost on Quintana Rd over the summer. Firefighters were called out around 6 a.m. Tuesday to the 9500 block of Quintana Road for an unauthorized burning.
news4sanantonio.com
Griswald has made it to Seguin
It's the latest project by a Clark Griswald fan, the "Northern Lights" will be the newest holiday attraction on the east of San Antonio. "It's been a dream for about 5 years," says Donovan Dove, who traded in his teaching career to become a lightshow extraordinaire. The New Braunfels native,...
news4sanantonio.com
Man arrested after drunken fight leads to toddler being cut over eye, deputies say
SAN ANTONIO - A man was arrested after being accused of beating up two people and a toddler while police say he was in a drunken rage and fighting over a bank card. Dalton James Slonecka, 26, was charged with several offense, including Injury to a Child, Violation of a Protective Order, Continuous Violence Against Family, as well as other charges.
news4sanantonio.com
REWARD: Police searching for driver who hit and killed pedestrian on West Side
SAN ANTONIO - Police are looking for the driver who hit and killed a man last month on the West Side. The deadly accident happened just after 9 p.m. on Oct. 19 on West Commerce Avenue near Our Lady of the Lake University. Police said the victim, Richard Tovar, 46,...
news4sanantonio.com
CPS Energy responds to disturbing photos of squirrel zip-tied to company work vehicle
SAN ANTONIO - We have answers now from CPS Energy on a photo we brought to their attention last week. We received a news tip regarding these disturbing photos of a squirrel zip tied to a CPS Energy vehicle. Their communication specialist said, "It was determined that this was an...
news4sanantonio.com
Man shot while trying to get inside an SUV with woman, 3 children following an accident
SAN ANTONIO - A woman and her three young children are alright after she shot a man trying to get into her SUV following an accident on the Northwest Side. The incident happened just after 4 a.m. Thursday along Culebra Road near Loop 410. Police said a white car hit...
news4sanantonio.com
Inmate at Bexar County Jail beat his cellmate to death while he slept, deputies say
SAN ANTONIO - An inmate is dead at the Bexar County Detention Center after his cellmate assault him while he slept on Wednesday. Luke Christopher Pena, 21, told investigators that he dislike the personal hygiene of his cellmate, 61-year-old Gilbert Zepeda. He also said Zepeda "disrespected him." Pena allegedly assaulted...
news4sanantonio.com
Wrong-way driver dies after crashing head-on into a pickup truck on North Side highway
SAN ANTONIO - A wrong-way driver is dead after crashing into a pickup truck on a North Side highway early Wednesday morning. The deadly accident happened just before 3 a.m. along Northwest Loop 410 and San Pedro Avenue. Police said they received multiple calls of a wrong way driver going...
news4sanantonio.com
A mother lost her daughter in a mass shooting and needs your help to give back in her name
SAN ANTONIO — A mother keeping her daughter's legacy alive this holiday season and she needs your help. Charlene Uhl lost her daughter Haley Krueger when she was only 16 in the Sutherland Springs Church shooting. The teenager loved children and she wanted to be a NICU nurse when...
Comments / 0