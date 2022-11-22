ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Marcos, TX

news4sanantonio.com

PICTURES: Raul Jimenez Thanksgiving Dinner

SAN ANTONIO - The longtime Raul Jimenez Thanksgiving Dinner volunteer has been helping out families since the first dinner in 1979. The dinner began at 9 a.m. Thursday at the Henry. B. Gonzalez Convention Center. It is a free event and open to the public.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Picture Perfect

Now's the time to plan your Christmas family photos! In today's "Picture Perfect", local photographer Elizabeth Homan shows us how she's bringing your memories to life! Take a look to learn more!. Artistic Images, Portraits by Elizabeth. 17222 Classen Rd San Antonio, Texas 78247. 210-497-3809. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/artisticimages.elizabethhoman. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/artistic.images/
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Man shot in leg during robbery attempt on West Side

SAN ANTONIO - A man was shot in the leg during an alleged robbery on the West Side. The shooting happened around 4 a.m. Wednesday near South Calaveras Street and Elvira Street. Police said they initially got reports of a robbery, but then it was changed to a shooting. When...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

The 42nd Annual Tejano Music Awards

The long wait is nearly over. The 42nd Annual Tejano Music Awards are this Saturday and joining us with all the details is artist and spokesperson Shelly Lares! Take a look to learn more!. November 26, 2022. Doors open at 6:00pm, showtime 7:00pm. San Antonio. (979) 292-5443.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

San Antonio man accused of attempting to burn down Northeast Side apartment complex

SAN ANTONIO – A man has been arrested after police say he attempted to set fire to his apartment complex on the Northeast Side on various occasions. On Nov. 10 at 4:49 a.m., Roger Ray Roel, 38, was lighting a fire to his apartment door frame that he's currently leasing. A witness called police after she caught the action via a security camera and claimed he lit a combustible on fire near his door frame, left, and then did it again. Thankfully, the flames self-extinguished and did not spread to the structure.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Alleged intruder killed by homeowner near Southtown identified

SAN ANTONIO – There’s new information on a shooting that was reported last week, where a homeowner confronted and fatally shot an intruder near Southtown. A medical examiner has identified the man who was killed as 37-year-old Joshua Rodriguez. Rodriguez died of gunshot wounds to the chest after...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Griswald has made it to Seguin

It's the latest project by a Clark Griswald fan, the "Northern Lights" will be the newest holiday attraction on the east of San Antonio. "It's been a dream for about 5 years," says Donovan Dove, who traded in his teaching career to become a lightshow extraordinaire. The New Braunfels native,...
SEGUIN, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Man arrested after drunken fight leads to toddler being cut over eye, deputies say

SAN ANTONIO - A man was arrested after being accused of beating up two people and a toddler while police say he was in a drunken rage and fighting over a bank card. Dalton James Slonecka, 26, was charged with several offense, including Injury to a Child, Violation of a Protective Order, Continuous Violence Against Family, as well as other charges.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX

